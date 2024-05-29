Sensex Today Live Updates : Stocks in Asia broadly had a weak start to the day as traders assessed a selloff in bonds, mixed economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers for clues on the policy outlook.
Shares in Australia and South Korea fell, while those in Japan climbed. Futures for equity benchmarks in Hong Kong indicated a lower open. Treasuries steadied in Asia after falling on a pair of weak US note sales and ahead of the Fed’s favorite price gauge due later this week.
Stronger-than-expected May US consumer confidence and hawkish remarks from Fed’s Neel Kashkari also led to receding expectations for a rate cut. Contracts for US equities slipped in early Asian trading.
Oil extended gains as another attack in the Red Sea added to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ahead of an OPEC meeting on the weekend. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $80 a barrel, while Brent futures advanced 0.4%.
“The surge in oil prices and the rise in bond yields both in the US and in Japan are likely to make for a softer start to today’s trading session in Asia," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney.
Yields on Australian 10-year notes rose nine basis points in early trading on Wednesday and those for the New Zealand equivalent climbed seven points. Japan’s 10-year bond yields rose almost three basis points as investors awaited a speech from central bank policy board member Seiji Adachi. The yen held near an almost 16-year low against the pound.
As Wall Street returned from the holiday weekend, the “T 1" rule came into effect — making US equities settle in one day rather than two.
Investors also waded through remarks from Fed ‘s Kashkari, who said the central bank’s policy stance is restrictive, but officials haven’t entirely ruled out additional rate hikes.
Bond traders who are stuck in a waiting game over Fed rate policy may soon get some welcome support.
Starting on Wednesday, and for the first time since the early 2000s, the Treasury Department will launch a series of buybacks targeting seasoned and harder-to-trade debt. Then in June, the US central bank is set to begin tapering the pace of its balance-sheet unwind, known as quantitative tightening, or QT.
The Fed’s first-line inflation gauge is about to show some modest relief from stubborn price pressures, corroborating central bankers’ prudence about the timing of interest-rate cuts.
Economists expect the personal consumption expenditures price index minus food and energy — due on Friday — to rise 0.2% in April. That would mark the smallest advance so far this year for the measure, which provides a better snapshot of underlying inflation.
Swap contracts are currently pricing in around 30 basis points of Fed rate cuts for all of 2024 — which equates to one reduction as the Fed moves have historically been increments of 25 basis points.
“We now expect the first Fed rate cut to come in November or December," said Chris Low at FHN Financial. “The FOMC is looking for multiple good inflation reports, and by good, people like Governor Christopher Waller imply they should be mostly better even than April, let alone any of the months of the first quarter."
Broader market indices heat map
The broader market was trading on a mixed note, with the BSE SmallCap index gaining 0.19% and the BSE MidCap index was down 0.24%.
Gainers and Losers on Nifty
39 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the red. SBI Life, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top drags, while Power Grid Corp., Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, and Coal India, were the top gainers.
Gainers and Losers on Sensex
19 of 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading in the red. Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and UltraTech Cement, were the top drags, while Power Grid Corp., Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, and ITC, were the top gainers.
10 am market update
Indian benchmark indices were trading down on Wednesday, bogged down by weak signals from global peers.
At 10 am, Sensex was down 280.87 points, or 0.37%, at 74,889.58 and Nifty was down 85.40 points, or 0.37%, at 22,802.75.
Supriya Lifescience shares down more than 4% after company posts 3% decline in Q4 net profit
The company reported standalone Q4 revenue of ₹158.18 crore in March 2024, up 11.18% from ₹142.27 crore in March 2023. The quarterly net profit was ₹36.93 crore, down 3.39% from ₹38.23 crore in March 2023. EBITDA stood at ₹57.69 crore, up 1.19% from ₹57.01 crore in March 2023.
Hindware Home Innovation shares down more than 7% after company's Q4 net loss widened to ₹27.87 crore, from ₹4.24 crore in the year ago period
The company reported a decrease standalone Q4 revenue at ₹109.16 crore in March 2024, down 22.31% from ₹140.50 crore in March 2023. The company's quarterly net loss widened to ₹27.87 crore, from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2023. EBITDA stood negative at Rs. 30.41 crore, down 825.78% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023.
Fineotex Chemical shares down more than 3% even after company posts 120% increase in Q4 net profit
The company reported standalone revenues of ₹118.47 crore in Q4FY24, up 29.47% YoY from Rs. 91.50 crore in March 2023. The quarterly net profit stood at ₹32.89 crore, up 119.23% from Rs. 15 crore in the previous year. EBITDA was Rs. 42.24 crore, up 100.76% from Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2023.
Epack Durable shares down 5% after company reported 16% decline in Q4 net profit
The company reported a 16.5% fall in Q4 net profit to ₹27.8 crore YoY, and revenue dipped by 17.7% to ₹525.7 crore.
ITI shares down more than 2% after company's loss widened to ₹238.8 crore
The company' loss widened to ₹238.8 crore, with revenue declined by 22.4% to ₹601.3 crore. EBITDA loss rose to ₹173.8 crore.
Engineers India shares down nearly 3% after company posts 40% decline in Q4 net profit
The company reported a 39.3% plunge in profit to ₹115.5 crore YoY, and revenue fell by 8.5% to ₹805.1 crore.
Dynamatic Technologies shares down more than 4% even after company posts three-fold jump in Q4 net profit
The company saw a more than three-fold surge in profit to ₹57.11 crore YoY. Revenue grew slightly by 0.7% to ₹370.4 crore, and the company reported an exceptional gain of ₹44.68 crore.
PNB Housing Finance shares down nearly 7% after news of ₹500-crore block deal
Two shareholders of the housing finance company have been offered a 2.68% stake in the company, equivalent to 6.96 million shares, reported CNBC-TV18. The shareholders seek nearly ₹500 crore in share sale.
Cochin Shipyard shares up more than 2% after bags hybrid service operation vessel from UK-based North Star Shipping
The company announced on Monday that it has secured an additional international order from UK-based North Star Shipping for the construction of hybrid Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) to be deployed at the Scottish Power Renewables East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm off the Suffolk coast. The contract also includes an option for two more vessels. Earlier this year, North Star had contracted another hybrid SOV with CSL.
IRCTC shares down more than 4% after company posts 2% increase in consolidated net profit
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation reported a rise of 2% in its consolidated net profit at ₹284 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations rose by 19% to ₹1,155 crore.
Paytm denies reports it is in discussion with Adani Group for a stake sale; shares frozen at 5% upper circuit
Sensex Today Live : Paytm owner One 97 Communications today clarified that the news report about it being in discussion with Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is speculative.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We hereby clarify that the above mentioned news item is speculative and the Company is not engaged in any discussions in this regard".
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals shares down more than 2% after company reports 61% decline in Q4 net profit
The company reported a 61.3% YoY decline in net profit at ₹130 crore for Q4. The company's revenue from operations dipped 7.1% to ₹2,110 crore.
NBCC (India) shares climb more than 3% after company posts 25% increase in Q4 net profit
The company reported a 24.6% YoY increase in net profit at ₹141.5 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations jumped 43% to ₹4,025 crore. EBITDA climbed to ₹240.2 crore, and the EBITDA margin was 6%.
Brigade Enterprises shares jump more than 6% after company posts 234% YoY jump in Q4 net profit
The company reported a 234.3% YoY jump in net profit at ₹210.9 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations increased by 102.04% to ₹1,702.4 crore. The EBITDA stood at ₹432.8 crore, and the EBITDA margin was 25.4%. The company's total collections stood at ₹5,915 crore, up 9% over FY23.
Opening Bell
Indian benchmark indices were down at open on Wednesday, bogged down by weak signals from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 245.91 points, or 0.33%, at 74,924.54 and Nifty was down 82.05 points, or 0.36%, at 22,806.10.
Benchmark indices fall at pre-open
Indian benchmark indices fell at pre-open on Wednesday, tracking weak signals from global markets.
Sensex was down 343.51 points, or 0.46%, at 74,826.94 and Nifty was down 125.40 points, or 0.55%, at 22,762.75 during pre-open.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, gives technical outlook for BankNifty and Bankex
Sensex Today Live : "BankNifty also has a crucial support zone near 49,000 levels, while 49,700 levels on the upper side are the resistance barriers that need to be crossed for a further upward move. The overall bias and sentiment as of now would be maintained with a cautious approach, with volatility expected at regular intervals.
Bankex has made a double top pattern on the daily chart; for the short term, 55,500 would be the support, and on the upside, a decisive breach above 56,500 would confirm a breakout for a further fresh upward move. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 48,500–50,000 levels, with Bankex support at 55,500 and resistance at 56,500 levels."
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, gives technical outlook for Sensex and Nifty
Sensex Today Live : "Nifty witnessed a volatile session swinging between 22,850 and 23,000 levels, with the overall bias maintained cautiously positive. We need to watch and wait for further developments to settle down. As said earlier, Nifty has the crucial support of 22,780–22,800 levels, while on the upper side, it needs to breach the 23,100 zone decisively for the bias to turn positive and establish some conviction.
Sensex has resisted near the upper end of the rising channel pattern, and a decisive close below 75,000 will weaken the trend in the short term. The important support zone would be maintained near the 20 DMA level of 74,000. The support for the day is seen at 74,500/22,750, while the resistance is seen at 75,800/23,050."
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, says caution is advisable, with VIX at a two-year high
Sensex Today Live : “Nifty is down by 80 points to 22,837, with Nifty drifting lower for the past three days. This Wednesday morning, two positive catalysts are notable: the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high due to gains in tech stocks like Nvidia and Apple, and both FIIs and DIIs were net buyers in the last session. However, caution is advised as India VIX is at a two-year high of 24.20, ahead of significant events such as exit polls and GDP data. Preferred trades are buying Nifty on dips between 22,700-22,750 with a target of 23,050-23,351, and Bank Nifty between 48,500-48,600 with a target of 49,300-50,000. Bullish on Bajaj Auto and HDFC AMC, with HDFC AMC recommended to buy at the current price of 4,012."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities,
Stocks to watch today
ABFRL, Amara Raja, Tata Steel, Brigade, NBCC, Wockhardt, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 29.
What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 29
The Indian stock market, represented by the Sensex and Nifty 50 indices, is set to continue its downward trend and open lower on Wednesday, influenced by weak global indicators.
The Gift Nifty, a key indicator of the Indian benchmark index, also signals a negative start, trading around the 22,830 level. This represents a nearly 90-point discount from the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Tuesday, the Indian equity market extended its losing streak for the third consecutive session. The Sensex fell by 220.05 points, closing at 75,170.45, while the Nifty 50 ended 44.30 points or 0.19% lower at 22,888.15.
The Nifty 50 formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating a lower top lower bottom formation. Despite this, Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, remains optimistic. He notes that the Nifty continues to hold above the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 64.53, although it has eased in the last two sessions, is still rising and not overbought, which Gangadharan finds encouraging. (Read the full story here.)
Seven key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia share rally to Treasury yields
The Indian stock market is bracing for a dip in the opening trade on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, projected to start lower due to weak global indicators.
Mixed trading patterns were observed in Asian markets, while US markets also closed unevenly. Notably, the Nasdaq reached a new milestone, crossing the 17,000 mark for the first time. However, the optimism was tempered by rising US Treasury yields, hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve officials, and caution ahead of the release of crucial economic data.
On Tuesday, the Indian equity market continued its downward trend for the third straight session. The Sensex fell by 220.05 points or 0.29%, closing at 75,170.45, while the Nifty 50 ended 44.30 points or 0.19% lower at 22,888.15.
Despite the recent downturn, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, remains optimistic. He anticipates the Nifty to stay steady or show slight gains, buoyed by reduced FII selling, forecasts of an above-average monsoon, and the final phase of Q4 results. (Read the full story here.)
Weak global cues signal muted start for Indian markets
Indian shares are likely to start trade on a lacklustre note on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global peers, as investors cautiously await U.S. inflation data due this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,821, as of 8:14 am, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open slightly higher than its previous close of 22,888.15.
U.S. Treasury yields pushed to a near four-week peak on Wednesday, lifting their Asia-Pacific counterparts and the dollar while pressuring equities, as data sowed new doubts about the timing and extent of Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Crude oil rose for a fourth day to reach a four-week high amid speculation OPEC will maintain production cuts at a meeting this Sunday.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields ticked as high as 4.556% in Tokyo trading hours, a level not seen since May 3, following poorly received two- and five-year Treasury auctions overnight.
Equivalent Japanese yields hit the highest since December 2011 at 1.065%, while Australian yields jumped to a more than three-week top at 4.42%.
Investors were also caught off-guard by a sharp improvement in a U.S. consumer confidence measure for May. Economists had predicted a fourth straight month of weaker confidence, particularly after a tepid reading for the University of Michigan's analogous survey result from Friday.
That has kept the market guessing about the strength of the economy and sticky inflationary pressures, which in turn cloud the outlook for the Fed's policy path.
Traders currently put the odds of at least a quarter-point interest rate cut by September at 44% following the data, from a coin toss a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The dollar rose to a four-week peak of 157.41 yen on Wednesday, while gaining 0.07% against both the euro and sterling.
Australia's dollar though added 0.08% to $0.66545, bolstered by data showing an unexpected jump in local consumer inflation last month.
"Whether incoming U.S. economic news sees the money market pendulum swing back in favour of lower U.S. rates in Q3" will be key to whether the Aussie can retain its upward momentum, National Australia Bank strategists wrote in a client note.
"Our base line view is 'yes it will' - we still have September for a first Fed easing, then another by year-end."
Regional stock markets were mostly lower on Wednesday, with the notable exception of mainland China.
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4%, Australia's benchmark dropped more than 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.2%.
However, mainland blue chips gained 0.3%
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares dropped 0.8%.
U.S. S&P 500 futures pointed 0.2% lower following a flat finish on Tuesday for the cash index.
In energy markets, Brent crude futures for July delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.49 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for July climbed 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.18.