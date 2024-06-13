Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks tracked US peers higher as the Federal Reserve’s cautious outlook on interest rates did little to alter Wall Street’s bets on cuts.
Equity benchmarks rose in Australia and South Korea, while futures for Hong Kong stocks pointed to markets opening higher on Thursday. Japanese shares were mostly flat. Contracts on the S&P 500 edged higher in early Asian trading after the US benchmark topped 5,400 for the first time in its history, with Wednesday marking the 20-month anniversary of the bull market.
US stocks and bonds posted early gains on Wednesday after a report showed the core consumer price index cooled to the slowest pace in more than three years. Later, the Fed penciled in just one quarter point cut this year, down from three seen in March, while upping its outlook for 2025 to four cuts. Australian and New Zealand government bonds advanced Thursday, tracking the moves in Treasuries.
“The net impact of the two events, FOMC and CPI, would be positive for Asian central banks and are likely to lead to stronger Asian currencies against the dollar and higher stock prices," said Tomo Kinoshita, a global markets strategist at Invesco Asset Management. “Meanwhile, lower US yields are expected to be a positive factor for Asian growth stocks."
In Asia, traders will be on alert for reaction to the European Union’s decision to impose additional tariffs on electric cars shipped from China starting next month. In other news, MSCI Inc. said it won’t add debt sold by the European Union to its range of government bond indexes.
Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan starts its two-day policy meeting with a decision due on Friday. While authorities are expected to keep rates on hold, they are widely seen to consider reducing bond purchases.
The change in the Fed rate outlook showed up most in Treasuries and the dollar. Treasury yields extended falls after the policy-sensitive two-year pared its yield drop by about half to eight basis points. A gauge of the greenback weakened slightly after falling 0.2% in its previous session. Swap contracts, however, still factored in rate reductions in November and December.
Individual Fed officials’ views on the best path forward for borrowing costs differed. The Fed’s “dot plot" showed four policymakers saw no cuts this year, while seven anticipated just one reduction and eight expected two cuts.
“These ‘dot plot’ projections likely don’t account for the latest May inflation data, which were softer than expected and reversed some of the heat we saw in the first quarter," said Sonu Varghese at Carson Group. “We still think the odds are high for two rate cuts in 2024 if the disinflation process continues, as we expect."
Powell said the officials welcomed the latest inflation figures, adding that he hopes for more reports like that. He said Wednesday’s figures had helped build their confidence on the trajectory of inflation but not enough to warrant rate cuts at this time.
“On net, while there was a modest surprise in this year’s median dot, we didn’t come away from this afternoon thinking much differently about the Fed," said Michael Feroli at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We continue to look for a first ease in November, and after this morning, perhaps see risks tilted a little more toward September than December."
In commodities, oil edged lower after a three-day advance as investors weighed an unexpected build in American crude stockpiles and the higher-for-longer Fed rate outlook. Elsewhere, gold slipped.
Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday, following strong cues from global markets driven higher by lower inflation reading in the US.
At 10 am, Sensex was up 272.52 points, or 0.36%, at 76,879.09 and Nifty was up 73.15 points, or 0.31%, at 23,396.10.
Sensex Today Live : RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Green Motion International (Green Motion), a pioneering car rental company in eco-friendly transportation, has selected RateGain as its preferred revenue management partner for its franchisee network spread across 650 locations in 73 countries worldwide.
Green Motion franchisees will
Sensex Today Live : Paytm today announced that Samsung has launched flight, bus, movies and events ticket bookings on Samsung Wallet, in partnership with One 97 Communications that owns the Paytm brand.
The partnership aims to offer a seamless, integrated booking experience directly through the Samsung Wallet, facilitating access to a wide range of services through Paytm.
With this partnership, Galaxy smartphone users will now have seamless access to Paytm’s suite of services, including flights and bus bookings, movie ticket purchases, and event bookings, all integrated within the Samsung Wallet, the company said in an exchange filing.
Sensex Today Live : Barring Media, FMCG, and Oil & Gas, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green.
Among the gainers were the Realty and IT indices, followed by Metal, Consumer Durables, Financial Services and Bank indices.
The broader market was trading in the green, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.47% and the BSE MidCap climbing 0.42%.
10 out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the red. Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, and Cipla, were the top drags, while HDFC Life, Divi's Laboratories, LTIMindtree, Wipro, and Shriram Finance, were the top gainers.
Only one stock, Hindustan Unilever, out of the 30 on the BSE Sensex, was trading in the red, while Nestle India, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, and HCLTech, were the top gainers.
They company's board has approved a rights issue of equity shares worth ₹2,000 crore. The issue price is set at ₹1,651 per share, a 25% discount, and will be open from June 28 to July 4. Six rights equity shares will be issued for every 47 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders.
The company emerged as the successful bidder for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's 250 MW (500 MWh) Battery Energy Storage Project worth ₹1,340 crore. The project will supply electricity to Gujarat State's DISCOMs during peak and off-peak hours.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, says the disinflation process is well on track
Sensex Today Live : "There is good news on the inflation front, both in the US and in India. In US May CPI inflation has declined slightly less-than-expected to 3.3% with MoM inflation remaining flat. However the economy continues to remain strong and there are no clear signs of labour market loosening. Therefore, the Fed chief Jerome Powell has kept rates unchanged and has hinted at only 1 rate cut in 2024 and possibly 4 rate cuts in 2025.
In India May CPI inflation has declined to 4.75% and core inflation has come at only 3.1%. This paves the way for a rate cut by the MPC in October.
The takeaway from the inflation numbers is that the disinflation process is well on track. From the market perspective, this is positive news, particularly for banking stocks."
--Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were up at pre-open on Thursday, following strong cues from global markets driven higher by lower inflation reading in the US.
Sensex was up 498.49 points, or 0.65%, at 77,105.06 and Nifty was up 158 points, or 0.68%, at 23,480.95 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : "BankNifty has been hovering and consolidating near the 50,000 zone for quite some time finding resistance near the 50,200 levels and support maintained near the 49,500 zone as of now. The near-term initial target of 51,000 level can be achieved once a breach above 50,200 zone is confirmed in the coming sessions.
BANKEX also witnessed a similar pattern consolidating and resisting near the 57,200 zone once again and remained almost rangebound for the rest of the session to end near 56,800 levels, gaining 149 points. The overall bias is maintained intact, but with a cautious approach, and as long as the 56,000 level is maintained, the positive trend shall continue, and we can expect a further rise in the coming days.
BankNifty would have the daily range of 49,600-50,400 levels, with Bankex support at 56,200 and resistance at 57,300 levels."
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher,
Sensex Today Live : "Nifty has witnessed a consolidation phase since the last 3 sessions with 23,400 zone acting as a tough barrier and would need a decisive breach above to trigger for further rise in the coming days. The major support zone for the index is maintained near the 22,800 levels while on the upside we can expect 23,800 level as the initial target in the coming sessions.
SENSEX also is hovering in the 76,300 and 77,100 zone finding resistance near the peak zone and would need a decisive breakout above this crucial levels for further continuation of the trend. At the same time, 75,000 zone is the crucial support zone breaking which can witness further slide on the downside to weaken the near term bias. The support for the day is seen at 76,200/23,200 levels while the resistance is seen at 77,200/23,500 levels."
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher,
Dr Reddy's, Torrent Pharma, Gensol Engineering, L&T Finance, Glenmark, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, June 13.
Sensex Today Live : Tracking positive global market cues, the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to open strong on Thursday. The Gift Nifty trends suggest a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 23,460 level, nearly 100 points premium from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On Wednesday, the domestic equity market closed higher, with the Nifty 50 ending above the 23,300 level. The Sensex rose by 149.98 points to close at 76,606.57, while the Nifty 50 increased by 58.10 points (0.25%) to settle at 23,322.95.
The Nifty 50 formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with an upper shadow. Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, explained that this pattern indicates a range-bound action in the market around the crucial hurdle of 23,400 - 23,500 levels. Such patterns typically result in a dip below the range movement. The overhead resistance of the key Fibonacci extension, the opening upside gap of 4th June, and the upward sloping resistance line remain intact around 23,400 - 23,500 levels. As long as this hurdle is not decisively overcome on the upside, a downward correction cannot be ruled out. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Following positive global cues, the domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to open higher on Thursday. Asian markets saw an uptrend, and US stocks mostly closed in the green, influenced by the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and inflation data. The US central bank maintained interest rates for the seventh consecutive meeting and indicated a 25 basis points rate cut this year, which, along with softer than expected US inflation data, buoyed markets.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed higher, primarily due to favourable global cues, with the Nifty 50 reaching a record high during the session. The Sensex rose by 149.98 points (0.20%) to close at 76,606.57, while the Nifty 50 increased by 58.10 points (0.25%) to settle at 23,322.95.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, noted that the Nifty has been consolidating for the past three days due to the absence of fresh domestic triggers and is cautiously awaiting the US CPI and US Fed policy outcome. He added that the market is likely to consolidate in the near term with a positive bias. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a strong footing, driven by gains in global peers as the Federal Reserve's commentary regarding at least one rate cut in this year fuelled markets overnight around the world.
In India, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,452, more than a hundred points ahead of Wednesday's Nifty 50 close at 23,322.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq scored record closing highs for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and U.S. Treasury yields pared earlier declines as investors weighed a market-pleasing inflation report against lowered interest rate cut expectations.
The dollar shed some weakness after the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded its two-day policy meeting by leaving interest rates unchanged, and released its accompanying policy statement and Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended sharply higher, while the blue-chip Dow turned slightly negative toward the end of the session.
The more-hawkish-than-expected SEP seemed to contradict the Labor Department's closely watched CPI report released earlier in the day, which showed core prices growing at their slowest annual pace in over three years.
"It's a little disappointing to see this continued hawkishness, especially on the same day where you get one of the softest inflation reports in probably a couple of years," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "The market is going to struggle a bit with how hawkish the Fed is in light of all of not only this morning's data, but last week’s as well."
In his press conference following the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation has eased substantially but remains too high and rate-cut expectations have been pushed out due to slower-than-expected progress in bringing price growth down to the central bank's 2% goal.
"I think the main takeaway will be that the market was probably expecting the Fed to shift the dot plot from three cuts to two cuts," Mayfield added. "Instead it was shifted from three cuts to one cut, which on margin is a hawkish surprise."
Still, financial markets are pricing in a 61.5% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, up from 46.8% on Tuesday, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.21 points, or 0.09%, to 38,712.21, the S&P 500 gained 45.71 points, or 0.85%, to 5,421.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 264.89 points, or 1.53%, to 17,608.44.
European shares closed sharply higher after the CPI report and prior to the Fed's rate decision.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.08% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.86%.
Emerging-market stocks rose 0.39%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.5% higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.66%.
U.S. Treasury yields slid after the data, but retraced a bit after the SEP release.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last rose 19/32 in price to yield 4.3277%, from 4.402% late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond last rose 27/32 in price to yield 4.4846%, from 4.535% late on Tuesday.
The dollar pared its losses against a basket of world currencies after the central bank cut its 2024 rate-cut expectations.
The dollar index fell 0.46%, with the euro up 0.61% to $1.0804.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.14% versus the greenback at 156.88 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2793, up 0.42% on the day.
Oil prices settled higher, supported by simmering tensions in the Middle East, and by forecasts that global inventories will fall in the latter half of the year.
U.S. crude rose 0.77% to settle at $78.50 per barrel, while Brent settled at $82.60, up 0.83% on the day.
Gold gained ground but lost some shine in the wake of the Fed's updated economic projections.
Spot gold added 0.2% to $2,320.76 an ounce.