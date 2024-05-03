Market Close Highlights : Sensex ends down 730pts, Nifty at 22,470; Broader markets down, IT, O&G, Auto Bank, top drags

21 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 03:43 PM IST

Market Close Highlights : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹ 964.47 crore shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹ 1,352.44 crore on May 2, provisional data from the NSE showed.