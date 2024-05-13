Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks opened lower following data that showed signs of slack in China and news that US President Joe Biden plans to raise tariffs on some goods from the world’s second-largest economy.
Equity benchmarks in Australia and Japan declined, as did Hong Kong futures. US contracts also edged lower after the S&P 500 struggled to gain traction late last week as consumer sentiment declined to a six-month low and short-term inflation expectations picked up. The dollar rose against most of its Group-of-10 peers.
Biden is set to double, triple and quadruple tariffs on some of China goods this week, people familiar with the matter said. The total tariff on the Asian country’s electric vehicles will rise to 102.5% from 27.5%, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Chinese industrial prices extended a long decline and credit shrank for the first time in April as government bond sales slowed, data published on the weekend showed.
“It is a concern, but there is no need to panic," said Larry Hu, an economist at Macquarie Group. “The big miss in credit data in April is largely due to technical reasons which are transitory, rather than to a sharp deterioration in the underlying economy."
Global investors are keenly scrutinizing comments by US officials for signs of how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at elevated levels. Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said last week it’s still too early to think about lowering borrowing costs, while Governor Michelle Bowman said she doesn’t expect it will be appropriate for the Fed to cut rates in 2024.
The US April inflation print on Wednesday is expected to provide the next major catalyst for trading.
“As long as the labor market remains tight, consumer resilience could continue to dampen hopes of inflation cooling off," said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “A resumption of the disinflationary trend is imperative for the Fed to consider cutting this year."
Commodities such as gold and oil will also be in focus Monday after President Vladimir Putin replaced his long-serving defense minister in a surprise move as Russian forces seek to capitalize on a battlefield advantage and make advances in the war against Ukraine. The move comes just days before Putin plans to visit China and NATO military chiefs meet in Brussels. Oil edged lower in early trading while gold was little changed.
Meantime, the US escalated its concern over Israel’s conduct of its Gaza offensive, warning the Jewish state risks fueling a Hamas insurgency. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration still hadn’t seen a “credible" Israeli plan for shielding civilians in an assault on Rafah nor a postwar plan.
The dollar and Swiss franc, seen as haven currencies in times of rising geopolitical tensions, were little changed in early Asia trading.
Elsewhere this week, China delivers a policy rate decision, the Eurozone is set to report inflation and growth figures while a swath of Fed officials are due to speak including Powell. Australian jobs data is due and the nation’s government will deliver its spending plans for the year ahead.
Sensex Today Live : Bank of Baroda shares up more than 2% after company's net profit increases marginally
Sensex Today Live : The bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,886.49 crore for Q4FY24, up 2.3% YoY. The bank’s net interest income (NII) also increased 2.3% to ₹11,793 crore. The bank recommended a dividend at ₹7.60 per equity share for FY24.
BANK OF BARODA
Sensex Today Live : Dr. Lal PathLabs shares jump more tha 6% after company posts 49% YoY jump in Q4 net profit
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 49% rise in net profit at ₹84.5 crore in Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations rose 11% to ₹545.5 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share for FY24.
DR. LAL PATHLABS
Sensex Today Live : Cipla shares gain more than 5% after company posts 78% YoY jump in Q4 net profit
Sensex Today Live : The pharmaceutical major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹939.04 crore for the March quarter, up 78.64% YoY due to higher demand in key markets. The company's consolidated revenue rose 7.4% YoY to ₹6,163.24 crore. However, the revenue was below expectation. The company is also considering marketing Eli Lilly's weight loss drugs in India. The two companies already have a strategic partnership for the insulin range. Eli Lilly plans to launch Mounjaro, a diabetes drug and obesity treatment, in India in 2025. Cipla's EBITDA margins are expected to reach 25% for FY25.
CIPLA
Sensex Today Live : Tata Motors shares down 6% despite company posting a 222% jump in Q4 net profit
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 222% surge in net profit to ₹17,407.2 crore in Q4FY24, driven by strong performance across all auto businesses. The company's total revenue rose 14.3% to ₹1.2 lakh crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per ordinary share and ₹6.20 per ‘A’ ordinary share for FY24. The company also plans to separate its vehicle financing subsidiaries and merge them with Tata Capital to streamline operations and reduce debt. The move will involve a share-swap arrangement, with Tata Sons offering shares of Tata Capital to Tata Motors.
TATA MOTORS
Sensex Today Live : Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were red at open on Monday, tracking weakness in the Asian peers that were subdued due to muted economic data from China.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 139.55 points, or 0.19%, at 72,524.92, and Nifty was down 45.70 points, or 0.21%, at 22,009.50.
Sensex Today Live : Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, attributes the recent sell-off by FPIs due to 'Sell India, Buy China'
"There is confusion regarding the reasons for the aggressive FPI selling in May. There are media reports attributing the FPI selling to possible setbacks to the NDA/BJP in the elections. It is important to understand that the FPI selling is due to a change in FPI stance from ‘sell China, buy India’ earlier to ‘sell India, buy China’ now. This change in stance has been caused by the recent outperformance of China (Shanghai Composite up by 3.96% and Hang Seng up by 10.93% last one month) and underperformance of India ( Nifty down by 2.06% last one month). This is likely to be a near-term trend triggered by the cheap valuations of Chinese stocks and the relative high valuations of India. It is important to understand that India’s long-term prospects are much better than China’s. Results of the autos sector are good. The sector is in a cyclical uptrend."
--Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Sensex Today Live : Benchmark indices red at pre-open
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were red at pre-open on Monday, tracking weakness in the Asian peers that were subdued due to muted economic data from China.
Sensex was down 187.82 points, or 0.26%, at 72,476.65 and Nifty was down 27.25 points, or 0.12%, at 22,027.95 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : WABAG secures $49 million ADB-funded order from KUKL for wastewater treatment in Nepal; shares in focus
VA Tech Wabag has secured a repeat order worth approximately USD 49 million. The order, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is from Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL).
The contract involves the design, build, and operation (DBO) of three wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in Sallaghari, Kodku, and Dhobighat, Nepal. These plants will treat about 69 million liters of wastewater daily.
The project is expected to be completed within 24 months, followed by a five-year operation and maintenance period. This order marks a significant step in WABAG's ongoing efforts to provide sustainable water solutions in the region.
VA TECH WABAG
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to watch today
Sensex Today Live : Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, Zomato, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 13.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 13
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market, represented by the Sensex and Nifty 50 indices, is anticipated to commence the week on a downbeat note, reflecting weak global market indicators. The Gift Nifty's trends also suggest a sluggish start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,080 level, nearly 60 points lower than the Nifty futures' previous close.
Despite the anticipated weak start, the domestic equity benchmark indices concluded higher on Friday, with the Nifty 50 maintaining above the 22,000 level. The Sensex rose by 260.30 points to end at 72,664.47, while the Nifty 50 increased by 97.70 points (0.44%) to settle at 22,055.20.
On the daily chart, the Nifty 50 formed a small positive candle with minor upper and lower shadows. According to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, this pattern suggests a temporary market pause following a sharp decline. The Nifty is positioned at the critical trend line support around 21,900, with no signs yet of a higher bottom reversal pattern forming at the lows. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Eight key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US consumer sentiment to China CPI
Sensex Today Live : Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to start the week on a lower note, influenced by negative signals from international markets. Asian markets have seen a downturn following significant Chinese economic data and US President Joe Biden's plans to increase tariffs on certain Chinese goods.
Investors will be closely monitoring several key market indicators this week, including Q4 results, India's retail inflation figures, domestic and international macroeconomic data, foreign capital flow trends, crude oil prices, and other global market signals.
Despite closing higher on Friday, the benchmark indices of the Indian stock market experienced a weekly loss of over 2%, with substantial selling observed in the broader markets. The Sensex rose by 260.30 points (0.36%) to close at 72,664.47, while the Nifty 50 increased by 97.70 points (0.44%) to settle at 22,055.20.
The markets were under pressure due to heavy FII selling and uncertainties surrounding the ongoing general elections. The earnings season has accelerated, with many significant results leading to stock-specific movements. The fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election may contribute to some market volatility. Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, anticipates that the market will consolidate within a broader range, taking cues from Q4 results, global factors, and news related to the general election. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Asian peers weigh on sentiment, Gift Nifty muted; Indian markets likely to open on subdued note
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were expected to open on a muted to positive note, tracking subdued trading among Asian peers, which were weighed down by the weak economic data in China.
At 8:06 am, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 22,107, marginally ahead of Nifty 50's Friday close of 22,055, reiterating the liklihood of a muted to positive opening for Indian markets
A rally in global equity markets lifted stocks in Europe to record highs on Friday amid strong corporate earnings and hopes central bank interest rate cuts are near, while the dollar edged higher despite signs of slowing U.S. economic growth.
European shares posted their biggest weekly gain since late January, with the pan-regional STOXX 600 index rising for a sixth straight session, while the FTSE 100 in London hit yet another record high.
The Dow industrials index registered its eighth daily advance as the three major Wall Street indexes posted weekly gains but the Nasdaq closed marginally lower on the day.
Strong performance on both sides of the Atlantic, along with gains overnight in Tokyo and elsewhere in Asia, pushed MSCI's all-country world index within 0.2% of a record closing high.
U.S. equity markets took comfort from earning season as corporate results in aggregate beat expectations, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.
"It certainly gave some assurance that growth is holding up while companies protect profit margins," Mullarkey said, referring to corporate America.
While in Europe, "the prospect of rate cuts is helping drive equity markets across the euro zone as it still looks like a decent value play to global asset allocators," he said.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.77%, the FTSE ended 0.63% higher and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.31% - just 0.2% from a new closing high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32%, the S&P 500 gained 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.03%.
The dollar pared initial declines and turned modestly higher as investors assessed a reading on U.S. consumer sentiment and sifted through a flurry of comments from Fed officials.
The University of Michigan's preliminary reading of consumer sentiment came in at 67.4 for May, a six-month low and below the 76.0 estimate of economists polled by Reuters. In addition, the one-year inflation expectation climbed to 3.5% from 3.2%.
"The U.S. exceptionalism trade is fading. We did see a decline yesterday based on the higher-than-expected rise in jobless claims," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.
"The underlying trend here does look as if the dollar's essentially peaking here and then it might decline."
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six peers, gained 0.07% to 105.29. The euro slid 0.1% to $1.077, while the yen weakened 0.17% to 155.74 per dollar. The pound posted a modest weekly loss after the Bank of England on Thursday paved the way for the start of rate cuts as soon as next month and data showed the British economy exited a mild recession in the first quarter of this year.
Markets await both next week's producer price index and the consumer price index for signs that U.S. inflation has resumed its downward trend toward the Fed's 2% target rate.
In contrast, markets now imply a 50-50 chance of a BoE cut in June and are almost fully priced for August. They also imply an 88% chance the European Central Bank will ease in June.
BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said there could be more reductions than investors expect, the latest sign of the growing divergence between the Europe and U.S. rate outlooks.
Traders currently anticipate roughly 42 basis points of cuts this year from the Fed. In comparison, traders are pricing in 55 bps of easing from the BoE this year, while anticipating 68 bps of cuts from the ECB.
Treasury yields rose as traders waited on next week's key April inflation data to guide expectations of Fed monetary policy.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 5.1 basis points to 4.5%, while the two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 6.3 basis points to 4.8698%.
Oil prices fell by about $1 a barrel as comments from Fed officials indicated higher-for-longer interest rates, which could hinder demand from the world's largest crude consumers. U.S. crude futures fell $1.00 to settle at $78.26 a barrel and Brent settled down $1.09 at $82.79 a barrel.
Gold prices rose, en route to their best week in five, with zero-yield bullion building on momentum fueled by weaker U.S. jobs data this week that reinforced expectations for the Fed to cut rates this year.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled 1.5% higher at $2,375.00 per ounce.
Bitcoin fell 3.19% to $60,613.00.
