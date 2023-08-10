LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty expect subdued start; RBI policy decision in focus

7 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty expect a sluggish start as Gift Nifty is trading in the red. RBI MPC policy decision is expected to be the main focus in today's session. Wall Street dropped on Wednesday ahead of the US inflation report. Asian markets are also subdued.