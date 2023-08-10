Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: The outcome of the three-day meeting of MPC of the RBI will be revealed today and experts believe that the RBI will maintain a status quo on rates and stance on August 10. The domestic market may not see any significant reaction to the RBI MPC outcome if the central bank maintains a status quo on rates and monetary policy stance.
The highly anticipated US inflation report is also due to be revealed today. Fed officials have said repeatedly recently that their upcoming decisions on interest rates will depend on what the data tells them, and they've pointed to reports on inflation and the job market in particular.
Vaishali Parekh, Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] GRSE: Buy at ₹592.50, target ₹625, stop loss ₹584;
2] RVNL: Buy at ₹127, target ₹133, stop loss ₹125; and
3] BHEL: Buy at ₹101.20, target ₹106, stop loss ₹99. (Read More)
IRCTC profit down 5% in Q1, SpiceJet faces legal action, Zee Entertainment reports net loss, Axis Bank invests in Max Life, SJVN net profit dips, Bata India net profit declines, Tata Power Q1 profit up 29%, Berger Paints net profit rises, surge in travel boosts luggage makers, Sula Vineyards Q1 profit rises, Dreamfolks reports revenue growth. (Read More)
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the primary market today, with the bidding process scheduled to continue until August 14th, 2023. The price range for the TVS Supply Chain IPO has been established at ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share. This book build issue seeks to raise ₹880 crore from its public offering. Notably, market analysts have noted that shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are currently trading in the grey market at a premium of ₹30. (Read More)
Bata India Ltd has disclosed its financial results for the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24), revealing a decrease of 10.3% in its consolidated net profit, which amounted to ₹106.8 crore, down from ₹119.3 crore during the corresponding period in the previous year. The company's revenue from operations exhibited a slight upturn of 1.6%, standing at ₹958.1 crore, in contrast to the figure of ₹943 crore recorded in the same period the prior year.
In terms of operations, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) for the June quarter reached ₹239.3 crore, indicating a reduction of 2.2% when compared to the previous year's ₹244 crore. The EBIDTA margin experienced a decline of 100 basis points, settling at 25%, as opposed to the 26% achieved in the corresponding period of the preceding year. (Read More)
India's Axis Bank on Wednesday said it will raise its stake in insurer Max Life to 16.2% from 9.99% by infusing 16.12 billion rupees ($194.6 million) through a preferential allotment of shares.
Axis Bank along with its entities acquired a 12.99% stake in Max Life in 2021, and through this new investment, they will own 19.02% in the insurer.
Max Financial Services, the holding company of Max Life, will hold about 80.98% in the insurer.
The proposed infusion by Axis Bank in Max Life will help it to support its future growth ambitions, Max Financial Services said in a statement.
The investment is subject to regulatory approvals and will strengthen the lender's position in the life insurance business, Axis Bank said, adding that Axis Entities would have the right to appoint the chairman. (Reuters)
The Finance Ministry has conveyed to the Rajya Sabha that a cumulative sum of over ₹35,000 crore has been amassed by public sector banks and five prominent private banks in India since 2018. These charges have been accrued due to instances of not maintaining the minimum balance, extra ATM transactions, and SMS services.
Dr Bhagwat Karad, the Minister of State, elucidated that the non-maintenance of the minimum balance contributed ₹21,000 crore, while an excess of ATM transactions generated ₹8,000 crore, and the provision of SMS services added ₹6,000 crore to this total. Among the notable banks included in this scenario are Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank. (Read More)
Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Amazon, designed to revolutionize the middle-mile and last-mile delivery procedures for the renowned e-commerce behemoth in India.
According to an official statement, the partnership's objective involves the integration of up to 1,000 zero-emission electric trucks across diverse payload categories into Amazon's delivery framework within the upcoming five years. This extensive deployment will be facilitated through Amazon's transport service partners, specifically VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV). (Read More)
Berger Paints India announced a notable upswing of 40% in its consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹354.91 crore for the June quarter. In comparison, the company had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹253.71 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. The company's board has given the green light for the issuance of one bonus equity share with a face value of Re 1 each, in exchange for every 5 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. However, this action is contingent upon the approval of the shareholders.
According to a regulatory filing by Berger Paints India, the consolidated revenue from operations in the initial quarter of the present fiscal year reached ₹3,029.51 crore. This demonstrates an increase when compared to the previous year's same period, during which the figure stood at ₹2,759.7 crore. (Read More)
The Delhi high court has issued SpiceJet a notice directing it to submit its accounts statement and asset-liability affidavit within a week. The court has also summoned the airline’s chairman and managing director Ajay Singh, to appear in person on 24 August for the hearing.
The court’s action comes on a plea filed by Kalanithi Maran, the chairman of Sun group and former promoter of SpiceJet, seeking the attachment of 50% of SpiceJet’s weekly cash revenue to settle the airline’s ₹393 crore debt owed to him. (Read More)
IRCTC, the provider of catering services for Indian Railways, has unveiled its financial results for the initial quarter of the current fiscal year. The company recorded a profit of ₹232.22 crore, reflecting a 5% decrease when compared to the same period last year. Notably, the profit achieved in the final quarter of the previous fiscal year amounted to ₹279 crore.
Analyzing its performance by segments, IRCTC encountered a 4% reduction in revenue from its internet ticketing business, settling at ₹290 crore for the April-June quarter as opposed to ₹302 crore during the corresponding period in the prior year. Conversely, the revenue generated from its tourism business witnessed a substantial surge of 58%, reaching ₹130 crore in the June quarter from a previous figure of ₹82 crore during the same period the prior year. (Read More)
Stocks slipped Wednesday, as Wall Street braced for a highly anticipated report on inflation that's on the way.
The S&P 500 fell 31.67, or 0.7%, to 4,467.71 for its sixth drop in the last seven days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 191.13, or 0.5%, to 35,123.36, and the Nasdaq composite sank 162.31, or 1.2%, to 13,722.02 as Big Tech stocks led the declines.
A report on Thursday will offer a big clue on how warranted those hopes are. The U.S. government will give the latest monthly update on inflation that consumers are feeling across the country, and economists expect to see an acceleration to 3.3% in July from 3% in June.
Such a reading would be down sharply from its peak of more than 9% last summer, but economists say the last bit of improvement to get inflation down to the Fed’s 2% target may be the toughest part.
Fed officials have said repeatedly recently that their upcoming decisions on interest rates will depend on what the data tells them, and they've pointed to reports on inflation and the job market in particular. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!