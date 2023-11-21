Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates muted start

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian stock markets started the week in the red amid weakness in metal, auto, and FMCG stocks. The Sensex swung 296 points during the day before closing 140 points or 0.21% down at 65,655. The Nifty50 closed at 19,694, down 38 points or 0.19%.
Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street gains, as US shares extended their rally and a $16 billion sale of 20-year Treasuries lured bond buyers. Tech stocks were among the outperformers. Futures for Hong Kong pointed to a solid start as the Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies supported sentiment with more than 3.5% in gains. US contracts steadied after the S&P 500 had its strongest close since August and the Nasdaq 100 hit a 22-month high.
Tokyo's Nikkei index opened slightly higher on Tuesday after rallies on Wall Street, with investors awaiting news of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate plans. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.05%, or 17.37 points, at 33,405.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.09% or 2.22 points to 2,370.38.
Oil futures eased on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's rally, as concerns over weaker demand amid a slowing global economy outweighed the prospect of deepening supply cuts by OPEC and its allies such as Russia.
The GIFT Nifty traded higher by 8 points or 0.04% at 19,815, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for muted start on Tuesday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!