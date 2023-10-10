Shah Metacorp Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Shah Metacorp's stock opened at ₹2.89 and closed at ₹2.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹3 and a low of ₹2.87. The company's market capitalization is ₹120.69 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹4.22 and a low of ₹1.9. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 171,651 shares.

