Shah Metacorp share price Today Live Updates : Shah Metacorp Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Shah Metacorp opened at ₹2.89 and closed at ₹2.9. The stock had a high of ₹3 and a low of ₹2.86. The market capitalization of the company is ₹121.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 329,665 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data for Shah Metacorp stock, the price is ₹2.9. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable.
On the last day of trading, Shah Metacorp had a volume of 329,665 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹2.9 per share.
