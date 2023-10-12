Hello User
Shah Metacorp Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shah Metacorp stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 2.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2.96 per share. Investors should monitor Shah Metacorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shah Metacorp

On the last day of trading, Shah Metacorp opened at 3.03 and closed at 2.9. The stock reached a high of 3.03 and a low of 2.94. The company's market capitalization is 124.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4.22 and the 52-week low is 1.9. On the BSE, a total of 699,861 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Shah Metacorp share price Live :Shah Metacorp closed at ₹2.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Shah Metacorp in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 699,861. The closing price for the day was 2.9.

