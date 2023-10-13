Shah Metacorp share price Today Live Updates : Shah Metacorp Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price of Shah Metacorp was ₹3, while the closing price was ₹2.96. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3.05, and the lowest price was ₹2.96. The market capitalization of Shah Metacorp is currently ₹125.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4.22, and the 52-week low was ₹1.9. A total of 393,286 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
