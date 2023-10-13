Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shah Metacorp share price Today Live Updates : Shah Metacorp Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shah Metacorp stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3 per share. Investors should monitor Shah Metacorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shah Metacorp

On the last day of trading, the open price of Shah Metacorp was 3, while the closing price was 2.96. The highest price reached during the day was 3.05, and the lowest price was 2.96. The market capitalization of Shah Metacorp is currently 125.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4.22, and the 52-week low was 1.9. A total of 393,286 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Shah Metacorp share price Today :Shah Metacorp trading at ₹3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3

The current data for Shah Metacorp stock shows that the price is 3 with no percent change and no net change. This means that the stock price has remained the same and there has been no increase or decrease in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Shah Metacorp share price Live :Shah Metacorp closed at ₹2.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shah Metacorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 393,286 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 2.96.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.