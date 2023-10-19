Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Sharda Cropchem's stock opened at ₹436.35 and closed at ₹439.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹439.25, while the lowest price was ₹435.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,933.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹580 and ₹368.8 respectively. Only 828 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.