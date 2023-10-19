Hello User
Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Sharda Cropchem stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 439.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sharda Cropchem stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sharda Cropchem's stock opened at 436.35 and closed at 439.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 439.25, while the lowest price was 435.6. The company's market capitalization is 3,933.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 580 and 368.8 respectively. Only 828 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range

Sharda Cropchem stock's low price for the day was 435.6, while the high price reached was 439.25.

19 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹437.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹439.35

The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is 437.5, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% from the previous trading session and has dropped by 1.85 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Sharda Cropchem Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem closed at ₹439.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sharda Cropchem on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 828. The closing price for the shares was 439.35.

