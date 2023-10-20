Hello User
Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sharda Cropchem stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 442.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440 per share. Investors should monitor Sharda Cropchem stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sharda Cropchem

On the last day, Sharda Cropchem opened at 436.35 and closed at 439.35. The stock's high for the day was 445 and the low was 435.6. The market capitalization of the company is 3998.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 580 and the 52-week low is 368.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range

Sharda Cropchem stock had a low price of 438 and a high price of 450.25.

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹440, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹442.9

The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is 440. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Sharda Cropchem Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.04%
3 Months-12.01%
6 Months-2.34%
YTD-13.97%
1 Year1.41%
20 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹450.25, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹442.9

The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is 450.25, which represents a 1.66% increase. The net change is 7.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem closed at ₹439.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sharda Cropchem on the BSE, a total of 2,583 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 439.35.

