Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Sharda Cropchem opened at ₹436.35 and closed at ₹439.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹445 and the low was ₹435.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3998.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹580 and the 52-week low is ₹368.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2583 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sharda Cropchem stock had a low price of ₹438 and a high price of ₹450.25.
The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is ₹440. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.04%
|3 Months
|-12.01%
|6 Months
|-2.34%
|YTD
|-13.97%
|1 Year
|1.41%
The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is ₹450.25, which represents a 1.66% increase. The net change is 7.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Sharda Cropchem on the BSE, a total of 2,583 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹439.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!