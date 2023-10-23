Hello User
Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem stocks slide in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:40 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sharda Cropchem stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.94 %. The stock closed at 440.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sharda Cropchem stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sharda Cropchem

On the last day of trading, Sharda Cropchem opened at 450.25 and closed at 442.9. The stock had a high of 450.25 and a low of 436.25. The market capitalization of the company is 3993.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 580 and the 52-week low is 368.8. There were 1742 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days442.12
10 Days436.79
20 Days432.50
50 Days435.49
100 Days475.78
300 Days475.32
23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹423.3, down -3.94% from yesterday's ₹440.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Sharda Cropchem is 423.3, with a percent change of -3.94. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.94% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is -17.35, indicating a decrease of 17.35.

23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹422.85, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹440.65

Based on the current data, the Sharda Cropchem stock price is 422.85. There has been a percent change of -4.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, suggesting a decline of 17.8 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Sharda Cropchem reached a low of 416 and a high of 433.55 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Neogen Chemicals1612.3-67.95-4.041851.051127.74020.97
Rallis India214.8-5.2-2.36270.5186.54177.23
Sharda Cropchem425.6-15.05-3.42580.0368.83839.78
Epigral928.7-12.7-1.351604.6810.63858.76
NOCIL222.3-6.5-2.84265.9199.053704.47
23 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹425.85, down -3.36% from yesterday's ₹440.65

The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is 425.85 with a percent change of -3.36 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.36% and has experienced a net loss of 14.8.

23 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range

23 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price NSE Live :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹425.1, down -3.53% from yesterday's ₹440.65

The current data of Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is 425.1. There has been a percent change of -3.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Neogen Chemicals1624.75-55.5-3.31851.051127.74052.02
Rallis India214.2-5.8-2.64270.5186.54165.57
Sharda Cropchem426.5-14.15-3.21580.0368.83847.9
Epigral926.35-15.05-1.61604.6810.63849.0
NOCIL221.75-7.05-3.08265.9199.053695.31
23 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range

23 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹429.65, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹440.65

The current data of Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is 429.65. There has been a percent change of -2.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 11. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Neogen Chemicals1629.9-50.35-3.01851.051127.74064.86
Rallis India215.5-4.5-2.05270.5186.54190.85
Sharda Cropchem425.0-15.65-3.55580.0368.83834.37
Epigral925.0-16.4-1.741604.6810.63843.39
NOCIL223.65-5.15-2.25265.9199.053726.97
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range

23 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹425.15, down -3.52% from yesterday's ₹440.65

The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is 425.15. There has been a percent change of -3.52 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.52% with a decrease of 15.5.

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹424, down -3.78% from yesterday's ₹440.65

The stock price of Sharda Cropchem is currently at 424, which represents a decrease of 3.78%. The net change in the stock price is -16.65.

23 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months-12.56%
6 Months-2.55%
YTD-14.53%
1 Year-6.57%
23 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹416, down -5.59% from yesterday's ₹440.65

The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is 416, with a percent change of -5.59% and a net change of -24.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.59% and the value has decreased by 24.65.

23 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem closed at ₹442.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sharda Cropchem on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1742. The closing price of the shares was 442.9.

