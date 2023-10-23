Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem stocks slide in trading today

On the last day of trading, Sharda Cropchem opened at ₹450.25 and closed at ₹442.9. The stock had a high of ₹450.25 and a low of ₹436.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3993.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹580 and the 52-week low is ₹368.8. There were 1742 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|442.12
|10 Days
|436.79
|20 Days
|432.50
|50 Days
|435.49
|100 Days
|475.78
|300 Days
|475.32
The current data shows that the stock price of Sharda Cropchem is ₹423.3, with a percent change of -3.94. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.94% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is -17.35, indicating a decrease of ₹17.35.
Based on the current data, the Sharda Cropchem stock price is ₹422.85. There has been a percent change of -4.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, suggesting a decline of ₹17.8 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Neogen Chemicals
|1612.3
|-67.95
|-4.04
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4020.97
|Rallis India
|214.8
|-5.2
|-2.36
|270.5
|186.5
|4177.23
|Sharda Cropchem
|425.6
|-15.05
|-3.42
|580.0
|368.8
|3839.78
|Epigral
|928.7
|-12.7
|-1.35
|1604.6
|810.6
|3858.76
|NOCIL
|222.3
|-6.5
|-2.84
|265.9
|199.05
|3704.47
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Neogen Chemicals
|1624.75
|-55.5
|-3.3
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4052.02
|Rallis India
|214.2
|-5.8
|-2.64
|270.5
|186.5
|4165.57
|Sharda Cropchem
|426.5
|-14.15
|-3.21
|580.0
|368.8
|3847.9
|Epigral
|926.35
|-15.05
|-1.6
|1604.6
|810.6
|3849.0
|NOCIL
|221.75
|-7.05
|-3.08
|265.9
|199.05
|3695.31
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Neogen Chemicals
|1629.9
|-50.35
|-3.0
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4064.86
|Rallis India
|215.5
|-4.5
|-2.05
|270.5
|186.5
|4190.85
|Sharda Cropchem
|425.0
|-15.65
|-3.55
|580.0
|368.8
|3834.37
|Epigral
|925.0
|-16.4
|-1.74
|1604.6
|810.6
|3843.39
|NOCIL
|223.65
|-5.15
|-2.25
|265.9
|199.05
|3726.97
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|-12.56%
|6 Months
|-2.55%
|YTD
|-14.53%
|1 Year
|-6.57%
On the last day of trading for Sharda Cropchem on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1742. The closing price of the shares was ₹442.9.
