Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem stocks slide in trading today

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 442.12 10 Days 436.79 20 Days 432.50 50 Days 435.49 100 Days 475.78 300 Days 475.32

Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹423.3, down -3.94% from yesterday's ₹440.65 The current data shows that the stock price of Sharda Cropchem is ₹423.3, with a percent change of -3.94. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.94% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is -17.35, indicating a decrease of ₹17.35. Click here for Sharda Cropchem AGM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹422.85, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹440.65 Based on the current data, the Sharda Cropchem stock price is ₹422.85. There has been a percent change of -4.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, suggesting a decline of ₹17.8 in the stock price.

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Sharda Cropchem reached a low of ₹416 and a high of ₹433.55 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharda Cropchem Live Updates

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Neogen Chemicals 1612.3 -67.95 -4.04 1851.05 1127.7 4020.97 Rallis India 214.8 -5.2 -2.36 270.5 186.5 4177.23 Sharda Cropchem 425.6 -15.05 -3.42 580.0 368.8 3839.78 Epigral 928.7 -12.7 -1.35 1604.6 810.6 3858.76 NOCIL 222.3 -6.5 -2.84 265.9 199.05 3704.47 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹425.85, down -3.36% from yesterday's ₹440.65 The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is ₹425.85 with a percent change of -3.36 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.36% and has experienced a net loss of 14.8. Click here for Sharda Cropchem News

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Sharda Cropchem reached a low of ₹416 and a high of ₹433.55 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharda Cropchem share price NSE Live :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹425.1, down -3.53% from yesterday's ₹440.65 The current data of Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the price is ₹425.1. There has been a percent change of -3.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Neogen Chemicals 1624.75 -55.5 -3.3 1851.05 1127.7 4052.02 Rallis India 214.2 -5.8 -2.64 270.5 186.5 4165.57 Sharda Cropchem 426.5 -14.15 -3.21 580.0 368.8 3847.9 Epigral 926.35 -15.05 -1.6 1604.6 810.6 3849.0 NOCIL 221.75 -7.05 -3.08 265.9 199.05 3695.31 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Sharda Cropchem reached a low of ₹416 and a high of ₹433.55 on the current day.

Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹429.65, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹440.65 The current data of Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is ₹429.65. There has been a percent change of -2.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹11. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Neogen Chemicals 1629.9 -50.35 -3.0 1851.05 1127.7 4064.86 Rallis India 215.5 -4.5 -2.05 270.5 186.5 4190.85 Sharda Cropchem 425.0 -15.65 -3.55 580.0 368.8 3834.37 Epigral 925.0 -16.4 -1.74 1604.6 810.6 3843.39 NOCIL 223.65 -5.15 -2.25 265.9 199.05 3726.97

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Sharda Cropchem stock is ₹433, while the low is ₹416.

Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹425.15, down -3.52% from yesterday's ₹440.65 The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is ₹425.15. There has been a percent change of -3.52 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.52% with a decrease of ₹15.5. Click here for Sharda Cropchem Profit Loss

Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹424, down -3.78% from yesterday's ₹440.65 The stock price of Sharda Cropchem is currently at ₹424, which represents a decrease of 3.78%. The net change in the stock price is -16.65.

Sharda Cropchem Live Updates

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.42% 3 Months -12.56% 6 Months -2.55% YTD -14.53% 1 Year -6.57%

Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹416, down -5.59% from yesterday's ₹440.65 The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is ₹416, with a percent change of -5.59% and a net change of -24.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.59% and the value has decreased by ₹24.65.