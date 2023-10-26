Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Sharda Cropchem's stock opened at ₹421 and closed at ₹421.5. The stock reached a high of ₹424.15 and a low of ₹408.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3701.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹580 and the 52-week low is ₹368.8. The stock had a trading volume of 4457 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Sharda Cropchem stock is ₹388.4 and the high price is ₹408.05.
Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹397.8, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹412.4
Based on the current data, the stock price of Sharda Cropchem is ₹397.8. It has experienced a percent change of -3.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.6, representing the amount by which the stock price has dropped.
Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rallis India
|210.1
|3.6
|1.74
|270.5
|186.5
|4085.83
|Neogen Chemicals
|1558.2
|-13.15
|-0.84
|1851.05
|1127.7
|3886.04
|Sharda Cropchem
|396.05
|-16.35
|-3.96
|580.0
|368.8
|3573.18
|Epigral
|879.3
|-17.3
|-1.93
|1478.15
|810.6
|3653.51
|Dhanuka Agritech
|795.3
|-19.45
|-2.39
|904.9
|603.05
|3624.84
Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹392.55, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹412.4
The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is ₹392.55, which represents a percent change of -4.81. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.81% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -19.85, indicating a decrease of ₹19.85 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the Sharda Cropchem stock has experienced a negative movement and has declined in value.
Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range
The Sharda Cropchem stock had a low price of ₹388.4 and a high price of ₹408.05 today.
Sharda Cropchem Live Updates
SHARDA CROPCHEM
SHARDA CROPCHEM
Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹390.6, down -5.29% from yesterday's ₹412.4
The stock price of Sharda Cropchem is currently ₹390.6, which represents a decrease of 5.29%. This corresponds to a net change of -21.8.
Sharda Cropchem share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.28%
|3 Months
|-2.79%
|6 Months
|-7.83%
|YTD
|-20.14%
|1 Year
|-1.47%
Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹400.75, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹412.4
The current data of Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is ₹400.75. There has been a percent change of -2.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.65 in the stock price.
Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem closed at ₹421.5 on last trading day
Based on the given data, on the last day, the BSE volume for Sharda Cropchem was 4,457 shares, and the closing price was ₹421.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!