Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Sharda Cropchem's stock opened at ₹421 and closed at ₹421.5. The stock reached a high of ₹424.15 and a low of ₹408.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3701.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹580 and the 52-week low is ₹368.8. The stock had a trading volume of 4457 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Sharda Cropchem stock is ₹388.4 and the high price is ₹408.05.

Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹397.8, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹412.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of Sharda Cropchem is ₹397.8. It has experienced a percent change of -3.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.6, representing the amount by which the stock price has dropped.

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rallis India 210.1 3.6 1.74 270.5 186.5 4085.83 Neogen Chemicals 1558.2 -13.15 -0.84 1851.05 1127.7 3886.04 Sharda Cropchem 396.05 -16.35 -3.96 580.0 368.8 3573.18 Epigral 879.3 -17.3 -1.93 1478.15 810.6 3653.51 Dhanuka Agritech 795.3 -19.45 -2.39 904.9 603.05 3624.84

Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹392.55, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹412.4 The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is ₹392.55, which represents a percent change of -4.81. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.81% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -19.85, indicating a decrease of ₹19.85 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the Sharda Cropchem stock has experienced a negative movement and has declined in value.

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range The Sharda Cropchem stock had a low price of ₹388.4 and a high price of ₹408.05 today.

Sharda Cropchem Live Updates SHARDA CROPCHEM More Information

Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹390.6, down -5.29% from yesterday's ₹412.4 The stock price of Sharda Cropchem is currently ₹390.6, which represents a decrease of 5.29%. This corresponds to a net change of -21.8.

Sharda Cropchem share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.28% 3 Months -2.79% 6 Months -7.83% YTD -20.14% 1 Year -1.47%

Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹400.75, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹412.4 The current data of Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is ₹400.75. There has been a percent change of -2.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.65 in the stock price.

Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem closed at ₹421.5 on last trading day Based on the given data, on the last day, the BSE volume for Sharda Cropchem was 4,457 shares, and the closing price was ₹421.5.