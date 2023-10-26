Hello User
Sharda Cropchem share price Today Live Updates : Sharda Cropchem Stock Plummets in Trading Today

5 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Sharda Cropchem stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 412.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sharda Cropchem stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sharda Cropchem

On the last day, Sharda Cropchem's stock opened at 421 and closed at 421.5. The stock reached a high of 424.15 and a low of 408.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3701.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 580 and the 52-week low is 368.8. The stock had a trading volume of 4457 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sharda Cropchem stock is 388.4 and the high price is 408.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹397.8, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹412.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sharda Cropchem is 397.8. It has experienced a percent change of -3.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.6, representing the amount by which the stock price has dropped.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rallis India210.13.61.74270.5186.54085.83
Neogen Chemicals1558.2-13.15-0.841851.051127.73886.04
Sharda Cropchem396.05-16.35-3.96580.0368.83573.18
Epigral879.3-17.3-1.931478.15810.63653.51
Dhanuka Agritech795.3-19.45-2.39904.9603.053624.84
26 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹392.55, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹412.4

The current data for Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is 392.55, which represents a percent change of -4.81. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.81% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -19.85, indicating a decrease of 19.85 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the Sharda Cropchem stock has experienced a negative movement and has declined in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Today's Price range

The Sharda Cropchem stock had a low price of 388.4 and a high price of 408.05 today.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Sharda Cropchem Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price update :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹390.6, down -5.29% from yesterday's ₹412.4

The stock price of Sharda Cropchem is currently 390.6, which represents a decrease of 5.29%. This corresponds to a net change of -21.8.

26 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.28%
3 Months-2.79%
6 Months-7.83%
YTD-20.14%
1 Year-1.47%
26 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Today :Sharda Cropchem trading at ₹400.75, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹412.4

The current data of Sharda Cropchem stock shows that the stock price is 400.75. There has been a percent change of -2.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.65, suggesting a decrease of 11.65 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Sharda Cropchem share price Live :Sharda Cropchem closed at ₹421.5 on last trading day

Based on the given data, on the last day, the BSE volume for Sharda Cropchem was 4,457 shares, and the closing price was 421.5.

