Share Market Budget 2024 Live Updates: Equity markets opened in the red on Wednesday but quickly erased those losses. The Sensex closed 613 points or 0.86% higher at 71,753, while the Nifty gained 204 points or 0.95% to close at 21,726. The rally was led by the pharma companies, banks and realty firms. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose by 1.57% and 1.83%, respectively.
Asian shares faltered on Thursday after Wall Street took a late spill, while investors stuck to bets for sizable cuts in US interest rates this year even if the kick off might now be a little later than first hoped.
Overnight, stocks fell in the US after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank probably wouldn’t be ready to cut rates in March.
The Dow fell 317.01 points or 0.82% to close at 38,150.30, while the S&P 500 fell 1.61% to 4,845.65 and the Nasdaq shed 2.23% to finish the session at 15,164.01.
Global oil prices climbed in early trade on Thursday, supported by signals from the Fed on a possible start to rate cuts and as China unveiled new support measures for its embattled property market.
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: Dollar hovers near seven-week high
The dollar hovered close to the highest level in seven weeks against the euro on Thursday, after Fed chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of a first US interest rate cut as soon as March.
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: China's fiscal revenue growth picks up in 2023
China's fiscal revenue rose 6.4% in 2023 from a year earlier, picking up significantly from a 0.6% increase in covid-hit 2022, China's Vice Finance Minister Wang Dongwei told a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.
China's economy has been stuck in an uneven and sputtering post-covid recovery last year, with persistent deflationary pressures, a prolonged housing downturn and geopolitical challenges keeping alive calls for more policy support.
Fiscal expenditures rose 5.4% in 2023, Wang said, adding the government will "maintain a certain intensity in fiscal spending" this year, according to a Reuters report.
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: April-December fiscal deficit at ₹9.82 trillion, or 55% of annual estimate
The government’s fiscal deficit during the first nine months of the current financial year stood at ₹9.82 trillion, or 55% of the annual estimate of ₹17.87 trillion, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Wednesday.
Fiscal deficit for the same year-earlier period was ₹9.93 trillion, or 59.8% of the annual estimate of ₹16.61 trillion for FY23.
The decline in the fiscal deficit despite a jump in government spending to fuel economic growth was due to higher tax receipts and an increase in non-tax revenue.
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP, research, Mehta Equities
"Wall Street took a hit overnight with the Dow down 0.8%, the S&P 500 off 1.6%, and the Nasdaq tumbling 2.2% amid disappointing earnings from Alphabet. The Fed's decision to keep interest rates steady further fueled selling across indexes.
"Investors now await Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Union Budget presentation, hoping for measures to boost economic growth and control deficits.
"On a positive note, January's GST collections hit a record high of ₹1.72 lakh crore. Trading strategies suggest buying opportunities for Nifty and Bank Nifty, with bullish sentiments on select stocks like Indigo.
“Amidst earnings season, attention is on companies like Titan Company and Adani Enterprises. Volatility remains a key theme in the market."
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: Rahul Kalantri, VP commodities, Mehta Equities
"The rupee closed stronger to gain 8 paisa at 83.04 amid recovery in domestic equity markets and fall in dollar against major currencies, including India. Better economic growth forecasts for 2024 from the IMA as well as increase in India's growth forecast gave support to the rupee.
“We expect the rupee to remain in a range ahead of the U.S non-farm payroll data with the pair likely to trade in the range of 82.80-83.45."
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: Jefferies on Paytm
- Downgrades from ‘buy’ to 'underperform', target cut from ₹1,050 a share to ₹500
- RBI's restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank reflect concerns about persistent non-compliance
- Direct impact (on wallets/payments) could be 20-30% of Ebitda
- Reputational impact on lending partnerships could affect Ebitda by another 20-25%
- Cut FY25-26 Ebitda by 45%, which will also delay profitability
- Tightening compliance/governance is the way out
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: GIFT Nifty indicates flat or positive start
Nifty futures were trading around 21,806.50 with a gain of 12 points or 0.06%, indicating a flat or positive start for the Indian market.
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: Oil settles lower on faltering China economy, US crude stock build
Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday, pressured by low economic activity in leading crude importer China and a surprise build in US crude inventories as producers ramped up output following frigid weather this month.
Brent crude futures for March, which expire on Wednesday, settled down $1.16, or about 1.4%, to $81.71 a barrel while the more actively traded April contract settled down $1.89, or about 2.3%, at $80.55.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down $1.97, or roughly 2.5%, to $75.85. Both benchmarks fell by more than $2 a barrel earlier in the session.
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: Dollar pares losses after Fed statement
The dollar index pared losses Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and dropped a longstanding reference to possible further hikes in borrowing costs.
The dollar index was last flat on the day at 103.39. The euro was last down 0.16% on the day at $1.08275. The greenback pared losses against the yen and was last down 0.66% on the day at 146.72 yen.
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: RBI imposes major business restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 31 January ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March. The restrictions imposed came following a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.
Paytm Payments Bank has been is barred from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, wallets or FASTags after 29 February under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI order said. In March 2022, the central bank had ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers immediately.
Paytm issued a statement saying it would take steps to comply with the RBI's directions at once. It said it expected a worst-case impact of ₹300-500 crore on its annual Ebitda going forward.
Share Market Budget 2024 Live: Fed keeps rates steady
The Fed announced its interest rate decision after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50% for the fourth straight meeting, in line with Wall Street estimates.
The US central bank ended its first policy-setting meeting of the year and unanimously voted to hold the policy rate at the 23-year high mark, but said it “does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%."
