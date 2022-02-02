Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

02 Feb 2022, 08:43 AM IST
New thematic funds, cap on LTCG tax surcharge cheer startups, investors
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget proposals to launch new thematic funds, extend tax benefits to registered startups by a year, and to cap long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax surcharge will benefit founders, startups, investors, and high net-worth individuals (HNIs). However, the government’s decision to ignore demands of overseas direct listing rules for startups was a dampener, said industry watchers.
02 Feb 2022, 08:42 AM IST
India Inc welcomes focus on growth, capex, sustainability
The Union budget for FY23 was warmly welcomed by leaders of India Inc., who appreciated its push for strong economic growth through a substantial increase in government spending.
02 Feb 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Adani Wilmar IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details
Adani Wilmar's three-day initial public offering (IPO) saw more than 17 times subscription. Adani Wilmar, the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group of Singapore, had set a price band of ₹218-230 per share for the IPO, which opened for bidding on January 27, 2022 and closed on January 31.
02 Feb 2022, 08:35 AM IST
Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
Google parent Alphabet Inc reported record quarterly sales that topped expectations on Tuesday, as its internet advertising business surged on consumers using Google search as they shopped online and advertisers upping their marketing budgets.
Alphabet's shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading, also rising on the company's announcement that it would undertake a 20-to-one stock split.
02 Feb 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Budget 2022-23: Defence R&D opened up for industry, startups and academia
Defence research and development will be opened up for industry, startups and academia with 25 per cent of defence R&D budget earmarked, according to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday.
The Union Budget for Financial Year 2022-23, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday has given impetus to the modernization of defense services and defense security infrastructure development, including the border road infrastructure and coastal security infrastructure.
02 Feb 2022, 08:25 AM IST
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge
The 23 members of the OPEC oil cartel, who meet on Wednesday, are expected to stick to their guns and increase output modestly as the price of crude surges.
As in January, analysts expect the taps to be opened slightly, to the tune of an additional 400,000 barrels per day, Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Energy, told AFP.
Representatives of the 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and their 10 allies through the OPEC agreement, will first meet at ministerial level before a broader video conference scheduled for 1300 GMT.
The cartel's prudent approach dates back to the spring of 2021 as demand recovered from drastic cuts in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since then, OPEC has not deviated from its line despite calls in the autumn from the White House to further boost supplies to tamp down prices.
Current prices of around $90 do not seem likely to change their position.
02 Feb 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher on bargain hunting
Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, as an overnight Wall Street rally improved risk appetite, prompting investors to scoop up stocks that were sold off last month as well as those likely to benefit from the economic reopening.
By 0206 GMT, the Nikkei share average gained 1.7% to 27,547.21, while the broader Topix advanced 1.95% to 1,933.07.
All three Wall Street benchmarks advanced overnight, as investors digested strong earnings from big-name U.S. companies against mixed economic data and inflation worries.
02 Feb 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Vedant Fashions IPO: GMP, price, date, other details in 10 points
Vedant Fashions IPO (Initial Public Offering) popularly known as Manyavar IPO is opening for subscription this week. As per the Red Herring Prospectus of the public issue, Vedant Fashions IPO will open for subscription on 4th February 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 8th February 2022. Through this public offer, company aims to raise ₹3,149.19 crore and price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of Vedant Fashions are available at a premium of ₹42 in the grey market today.
02 Feb 2022, 07:57 AM IST
What to watch this week: OPEC+ meeting, Euro zone CPI, earnings
-Earnings are due from Amazon, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Sony, Spotify
-OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday
-Euro zone CPI, Wednesday
-Bank of England, European Central Bank rate decisions, Thursday
-Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday
-U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday
-U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday
-Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday
02 Feb 2022, 07:48 AM IST
SGX Nifty at 17,721.50, gains 0.51%
02 Feb 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Oil rises after draw in U.S. stocks, eyes on OPEC+ decision
Oil prices rose on Wednesday towards last week's seven-year highs after data showing a fall in U.S. crude stocks underlined solid demand, but investors remained cautious ahead of an OPEC+ meeting due later in the day.
Brent crude climbed 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $89.52 a barrel by 0123 GMT, after easing 10 cents on Tuesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 38 cents, or 0.4%, at $88.58 a barrel, having gained 5 cents the previous day.
Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by more than 15% so far this year. On Friday, crude benchmarks hit their highest prices since October 2014, with Brent touching $91.70 and U.S. crude hitting $88.84.
02 Feb 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Stocks, Futures Rise on Earnings, Easing Fed Angst
Asian stocks rose Wednesday amid a recovery in U.S. shares spurred by the corporate earnings outlook and signs that Federal Reserve officials favor measured monetary-policy tightening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.38 points, or 0.78%, to 35,405.24, the S&P 500 gained 30.99 points, or 0.69%, to 4,546.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.12 points, or 0.75%, to 14,346.00.
Equities advanced in Japan and Australia, among the few markets open in Asia due to the Lunar New Year holiday. U.S. Treasuries were little changed and a dollar gauge held a retreat.
U.S. equity futures pushed higher, with contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1% after strong Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings. Economically sensitive sectors like energy and banks on Tuesday helped U.S. stocks to their best three-day rally since 2020.
Oil steadied near a seven-year high ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies on boosting output. Gold wavered at $1,800 an ounce. Bitcoin traded around the highest level in two weeks.