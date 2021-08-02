Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 314 pts higher, Nifty at 15,974; auto gains

02 Aug 2021, 09:48 AM IST
Gold prices today fall for second day in a row, silver rates drop
Gold and silver rates edged lower in India today, tracking weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.16% to ₹47,926 per 10 gram while silver slipped 0.3% to ₹67,865 per kg. (Read here)
02 Aug 2021, 09:45 AM IST
RIL eyes Subway India franchise: report
RIL unit Reliance Retail is eyeing the buyout of US sandwich chain Subway's India franchise, according to media reports.
02 Aug 2021, 09:19 AM IST
Market opening
The Sensex opened at 52,901.28, up 314.44 points or 0.60%, while Nifty was at 15,874.90, up 111.85 points, or 0.71%.
02 Aug 2021, 09:02 AM IST
Indian diesel sales hold below pre-virus levels on restrictions
India’s sales of diesel, a bellwether for the nation’s economic activity, remained below pre-virus levels last month due to the slow rollback of some restrictions following a deadly wave of Covid-19. Diesel sales in July were about 11% below the same period in 2019, according to preliminary data from India’s three biggest fuel retailers. However, sales of gasoline have rebounded above pre-virus levels, officials said, as people make use of their own vehicles to avoid public transport and possible infection.
02 Aug 2021, 08:48 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin below $40,000, ether, dogecoin slip. Latest rates here
Bitcoin prices fell today after climbing over the weekend to the highest levels since May. Bitcoin has rallied over the past two weeks, breaking past the upper bound of a prolonged trading range between $30,000 and $40,000. The cryptocurrency traded up to $42,390 on Saturday, its highest level since May 20.
As per CoinDesk, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading over 4% lower to $39,748.5. Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain network, dipped marginally at $2,560 whereas dogecoin plunged nearly 3% to $0.20. Other digital tokens including Stellar, XRP, Litecoin, Uniswap also fell in the range of 3-8% over the last 24 hours. (Read here)
02 Aug 2021, 08:38 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to stay rangebound on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening. The BSE Sensex ended at 52,586.84, down 66.23 points or 0.13%. The Nifty was at 15,763.05, down 15.40 points or 0.10%. (Read here)
02 Aug 2021, 08:34 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Airline stocks, auto stocks, HPCL, IOC, power, Vedanta, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
02 Aug 2021, 08:18 AM IST
LIC Housing waiting for bourses response on ₹2,334 cr preferential issue
The non bank lender is still awaiting for clearances from the stock exchanges before it could go ahead with the ₹2,334 crore preferential issue to its parent Life Insurance Corporation even though capital market regulator Sebi had not raised any query and the mortgage lender denied approaching the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in this regard, people close to the matter said. (Read here)
02 Aug 2021, 07:56 AM IST
Unemployment rises in India
The labour market seems to have recovered from the impact of second wave of covid-19, with unemployment rate dropping and the labour force participation rate (LFPR) and employment rate improving by the end of July.
However, this is primarily driven by the agriculture real estate sectors. In contrast, mining and manufacturing have shed millions of jobs, while the employment figures in the services sector has remained largely unchanged, according to monthly data accessed on Sunday from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). (Read here)
02 Aug 2021, 07:47 AM IST
Passenger vehicle dispatches improve in July as curbs eased
India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers increased production and dispatches to dealerships in July, compared to the preceding month, as states eased lockdown restrictions further following a sustained decline in covid-19 cases. Most dealerships resumed operations across India and manufacturers moved in to fill the inventory levels. In the March quarter, most passenger vehicle manufacturers reported a sustained recovery in retail sales, while supply constraints because of shortage of semiconductors led to high waiting period for some models and depleted vehicle inventory. (Read here)
02 Aug 2021, 07:34 AM IST
Asian markets open higher
Most Asian stocks rose with U.S. equity futures Monday as some of the concerns over China’s regulatory crackdown eased and progress on a U.S. infrastructure spending plan aided sentiment. Treasury yields edged up.
Equities jumped in Japan and Australia, where Afterpay Ltd. surged after digital-payments platform Square Inc. agreed to buy the buy-now, pay-later company. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed, with a $550 billion infrastructure package getting closer to passage in the Senate this week.
S&P 500 contracts rose 0.5% as of 10:55 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%
Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%
Japan’s Topix index rose 1.7%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.4%
South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.1%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 0.4%
China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%