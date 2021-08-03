Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Market LIVE: Indian equities seen cautious; Bharti, Adani, Vodafone in focus

Premium
Stock Market Today: Sensex closed at 52,950.63, up 363.79, or 0.69%, while the Nifty was at 15,885.15, up 122.10 points or 0.77% on Monday. (Photo: Mint)
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:38 AM IST

  • Share Market Updates: Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, Godrej Consumer Products, IIFL Wealth Management are among the key companies scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous session's deep losses, even as concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key buyer countries to keep a lid on gains. Brent crude rose 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.13 a barrel. WTI crude added 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.52 a barrel.

03 Aug 2021, 08:38 AM IST Nykaa files DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Nykaa, an e-commerce startup for beauty products, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, owner of Nykaa, is looking to raise Rs525 crore through a fresh issue of shares and and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 43.11 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

03 Aug 2021, 07:50 AM IST SGX Nifty trades flat

The Nifty futures traded around 15,871.80, down 38.45 points.

03 Aug 2021, 07:07 AM IST Asian stocks steady as growth risks support bonds

Asian stocks were steady early Tuesday after U.S. equities turned lower and Treasury yields retreated on concerns that the economic recovery from the pandemic is losing momentum, Bloomberg reported.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.3% in early Asian deals, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.2%. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3% and Hang Seng Index futures were little changed.

03 Aug 2021, 07:03 AM IST Wall Street stocks mostly close lower on concerns over Delta variant

Wall Street stocks finished marginally lower on Monday, tracking a decline in oil and Treasury prices, as economic worries related to the Delta variant of the coronavirus outweighed optimism about infrastructure spending and corporate earnings.

Stocks initially cheered the announcement on Sunday by US senators of around $1 trillion in proposed infrastructure stimulus. A rebound in corporate profits also bolstered the case for owning stocks, even as markets stand near records and economic growth is expected to slow.

Those factors helped push the S&P 500 index to a near all-time high on Monday morning, but the benchmark basket ultimately retreated to lose 8.1 points, or 0.18%, to 4,387.16

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.31 points, or 0.28%, to 34,838.16, and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.39 points, or 0.06%, to 14,681.07.

