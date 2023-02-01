Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect a solid start as SGX Nifty is trading in green

01 Feb 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Power Grid Corporation net rises nearly 11 pc to ₹3645 cr in Q3
State-run Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday posted a nearly 11 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,645.34 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹3,292.97 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.
The total income of the company rose to ₹11,530.22 crore in the quarter from ₹10,723.61 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board of directors in a meeting held on 31st January 2023 approved the payment of a second Interim Dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹10 each (or 50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2022-23.
The company incurred a capital expenditure of ₹5,429 crore and capitalized assets worth ₹5,190 crore (excluding FERV) on a consolidated basis till 9MFY23, a company statement said. (PTI)
01 Feb 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Fiscal deficit close to 60%; core output up
India’s fiscal deficit for the current financial year approached 60% of the year’s target in December, a month in which the economy saw a rise in core sector output. Meanwhile, eight core infrastructure industries grew 7.4% in December, against 4.1% a year earlier.
According to official data released on Tuesday, the fiscal deficit till December reached 59.8% of the FY23 target, led by the increase in capital expenditure and the moderate rise in tax collections. (Read More)
01 Feb 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Adani Group acquires Haifa port for $1.2 bn, Israeli PM Netanyahu lauds deal as 'enormous milestone'
The Adani Group on Tuesday acquired the strategic Israeli port of Haifa for USD 1.2 billion and vowed to transform the skyline of this Mediterranean city as part of its decision to invest more in the Jewish nation, including opening an artificial intelligence lab in Tel Aviv.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, whose business empire was rocked by allegations of fraud by US short seller Hindenburg Research, appeared alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for signing of the deal to takeover Haifa Port, and spoke of investment opportunities.
Prime Minister Netanyahu described the Haifa port deal with the Adani Group as an "enormous milestone", saying it will significantly improve connectivity between the two countries in many ways.
The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships.
"I think this is an enormous milestone...Over 100 years ago, and during World War I, it was the brave Indian soldiers who helped liberate the city of Haifa. And today, it's very robust Indian investors who are helping to liberate the port of Haifa," Netanyahu said. (PTI)
01 Feb 2023, 07:40 AM IST
PayPal to cut 2,000 workers affecting 7% of workforce
PayPal Holdings Inc. said it will cut 2,000 staffers as it contends with a macroeconomic slowdown that’s weighed on the firm’s business in recent quarters. The cuts, which will affect about 7% of staff, will happen in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman told employees in a memo.
“While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do," Schulman said.
Schulman has been vocal about his plans to improve his firm’s operating leverage — or the ability to grow revenue faster than expenses — and PayPal last year embarked on a cost-cutting initiative that it said would result in $1.3 billion in savings this year. (Read More)
01 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Infosys admits appeal against UK tax assessment: Report
Software services major Infosys on Tuesday admitted that it has appealed against a corporation tax assessment by the UK authorities as British media reports referenced the company’s annual report to reveal the dispute.
Reports here are flagging that the firm co-founded by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, was contesting a GBP 20 million tax bill with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department.
The dispute, first revealed by ‘The Times’, comes at a sensitive time for Sunak who sacked his Conservartive Party chief, Nadhim Zahawi, after an investigation found he had breached the ministerial code of ethics over his tax affairs.
“Infosys provides details of certain ongoing disputes with various regulatory authorities, including this specific tax matter with HMRC," an Infosys spokesperson told ‘The Times’.
“The company has filed an appeal against a tax assessment in the UK and obtained a stay on the payment of the tax demand from HMRC," the spokesperson said.
There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Infosys, the newspaper highlights. (PTI)
01 Feb 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger cars from today
The prices of Tata Motors passenger vehicles such as Tata Tiago, Tata Punch, Tigor, etc will be increased from today, 1 February 2022. There will be an increase of 1.2% on every vehicle on a weighted average basis. According to Tata Motors, the price increase is due to a rise in overall input cost. In January, the automaker had raised commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%. (Read More)
01 Feb 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Coal India net profit soars 70% in Q3 on higher demand; co declares second interim dividend
State-owned Coal India has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,755.55 crore for the third quarter (Q3FY23), up 70% from ₹4,558.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, as production at the company increased due to higher power demand amid extreme weather conditions. That beat an average estimate of ₹7,678.03 crore by Bloomberg analysts.
On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) rose 28% from ₹6,043.55 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY23).
The mining giant's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to ₹35,169 crore, compared with ₹28,433 crore in the same period last year. (Read More)
01 Feb 2023, 07:05 AM IST
HNIs, institutional investors help Adani FPO sail through
In a huge relief for billionaire Gautam Adani, institutional investors and family offices of high net worth individuals (HNIs) salvaged the ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises Ltd, ensuring the issue was subscribed 1.12 times, up from just 0.03 times the previous day.
However, retail investors and Adani employees remained disinterested, given that shares were available for less in the secondary market.
Apart from anchor investors, who invested ₹6,000 crore last week, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs)—largely foreign institutional investors—and HNI family offices participated big-time for the remaining ₹14,000 crore. (Read More)
01 Feb 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Budget 2023 to focus on growth, smaller fiscal gap amid Adani woes
India is set to unveil a budget that will chart a path for sustained robust growth and fiscal prudence although the fallout from Hindenburg Research’s allegations on the Adani Group poses an overhang on the presentation.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the last full-year budget before Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term in elections due in the summer of 2024. From 11 a.m. in New Delhi, she is expected to report a spending plan of more than $544 billion in the financial year starting April to boost jobs, fund social welfare and provide perks for manufacturing, according to a survey of economists.
The budget speech will likely be guided by concerns over slowing economic growth and limited fiscal space that the government said it seeks to rebuild to help counter a bleak global outlook. In an annual report card on Tuesday, the finance ministry forecast gross domestic product growth of 6.5% in the fiscal year ahead, compared with the 7% estimated for the current period. (Read More)
01 Feb 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Wall Street climbs on Wednesday to add more to its strong January
Wall Street closed out a strong January with more gains on Tuesday, ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last hikes to interest rates for a while.
Markets got a boost after a report showed that that growth for workers’ pay and benefits slowed during the end of 2022. While that’s frustrating for people trying to keep up with soaring prices, markets see it as an encouraging sign of easing pressure on inflation and possibly a gentler Fed in the months ahead.
The S&P 500 rose 58.83 points, or 1.5%, to 4,076.60. The benchmark index notched its third winning month in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 368.95 points, or 1.1%, to 34,086.04. The Nasdaq rose 190.74 points, or 1.7%, to 11,584.55.
With the pace of inflation cooling since the summer, virtually all of Wall Street expects the Fed on Wednesday to announce its smallest increase to interest rates since March, at 0.25 percentage points. That would be the latest stepdown after it pushed through four straight increases of 0.75 points and then a hike of 0.50 points.
Such moves try to stamp out inflation by intentionally slowing the economy and dragging down on prices for stocks and other investments. The worry is that too-high rates would cause a severe recession and drop-off in corporate profits. (Reuters)