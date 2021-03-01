Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty in the green

Oil bursts higher

Oil rebounded strongly from the biggest slump since November ahead of a keenly anticipated OPEC+ production-setting meeting this week that will help to determine whether a scorching rally endures.

Futures in New York rose toward $63 a barrel after losing 3.2% on Friday. The alliance will meet on Thursday and is expected to return some barrels to a market off to its quickest ever start to a year. But it’s unclear how vigorously the group will act, with the Saudi Arabian energy minister calling for producers to remain “extremely cautious." A weaker dollar also supported prices.

(Bloomberg)