Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty in the green

Oil bursts higher Oil rebounded strongly from the biggest slump since November ahead of a keenly anticipated OPEC+ production-setting meeting this week that will help to determine whether a scorching rally endures. Futures in New York rose toward $63 a barrel after losing 3.2% on Friday. The alliance will meet on Thursday and is expected to return some barrels to a market off to its quickest ever start to a year. But it’s unclear how vigorously the group will act, with the Saudi Arabian energy minister calling for producers to remain “extremely cautious." A weaker dollar also supported prices. (Bloomberg)

Asian Stocks edge higher Asian shares firmed on Monday as some semblance of calm returned to bond markets after last week's wild ride, while progress in the huge US stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy. China's official manufacturing PMI out over the weekend missed forecasts, but investors are counting on better news from a raft of US data due this week including the February payrolls report. Also helping sentiment was news deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, after shedding 3.7% last Friday.

The SGX Nifty was up 120.70 points or 0.83% to 14,750.20. Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2.0%, while NASDAQ futures bounced 0.8% and S&P 500 futures 0.7%. The Hang Seng Index rose 1.20% or 346.40 points to 29,326.61. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32%, or 11.14 points, to reach 3,520.22. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}