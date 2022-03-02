Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty, Asia shares fall on oil surge, Russia sanctions

Economic risks are tempering expectations for how steeply the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Markets have priced out any risk of a half-point March liftoff. Traders in the U.K. and Europe have also dialed back rate-hike bets.
02 Mar 2022, 08:03:21 AM IST
Starting trouble at Air India as Ayci turns down CEO role
Tata Sons Ltd is faced with a fresh crisis at Air India Ltd, with the airline’s newly appointed chief executive turning down the role before even taking charge.
Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, cited political controversies, in a statement, for declining the assignment. His decision leaves the new owner of Air India with the fresh challenge of hunting for a new leader of the recently privatized airline.
Known as a turnaround expert, Ayci’s appointment, announced soon after Tata Sons took over Air India in January, sparked hopes of fast recovery of the airline grappling with an ageing aircraft fleet, mounting debt and several legacy issues arising from its workers’ unions.
But just a fortnight into his appointment, Ayci declined to take up the role on Tuesday. His decision may hurt Tata’s ambition to quickly turn around Air India’s fortunes and help the company regain the market share it ceded to rivals. (Read here)
02 Mar 2022, 08:02:02 AM IST
Huawei closely watching India’s regulatory changes: Jay Chen
Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei is closely watching the regulatory changes in India, where it continues to remain one of the companies that are not under the trusted sources segment of telecom providers approved by the government, even as it invests in building the talent ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific markets. (Read here)
02 Mar 2022, 07:57:33 AM IST
Brent oil breaks $110 a barrel, WTI up 5% on Ukraine conflict: agencies
Brent crude broke above $110 a barrel on Wednesday and WTI surged more than 5% as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to fan fears over supplies of the crucial commodity from the resource-rich region.
Brent climbed 4.88% to $110.09, while WTI was up 5.06% at 108.64. Both are at more than seven-year highs.
Vladimir Putin's incursion into the neighbouring country has seen world powers impose strict, far-reaching sanctions on Moscow in retaliation, fuelling worries that exports from Russia will be cut off.
Russia is the world's third-biggest oil producer.
The conflict in eastern Europe came as prices were already soaring owing to tight supplies and a strong recovery in demand around the world as economies reopen from pandemic-induced lockdowns.
02 Mar 2022, 07:56:11 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures down nearly 1%
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were at 16,545.50, down 162.50 points, 0.97%, in early deals on Wednesday, signalling at a lower start for Indian benchmarks.
02 Mar 2022, 07:42:52 AM IST
Most Asian stocks fall; oil surge, Russia sanctions weigh
Most Asian stocks fell Wednesday as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia stoke the cost of commodities including oil, hurting the outlook for economic growth and supporting demand for sovereign bonds.
Shares retreated in Japan, China and Hong Kong, where a four-day lockdown looms amid a Covid testing blitz. U.S. contracts steadied after Wall Street shares retreated on the prospect of slowing growth alongside high inflation.
Oil scaled $107 a barrel as steps to tap reserves failed to ease worries over supplies as penalties mount on resource-rich Russia for invading its neighbor. An index of commodities jumped the most since 2009 to a record. The conflict is a threat to flows of energy, crops and metals, which were already tight.
Japan’s Topix index slid 1.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi index was flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.6%, and China’s Shanghai Composite index decreased 0.6%.
Overnight on the Wall Street, stocks fell as soaring oil prices raised more concerns about how Russia's escalating war on Ukraine may impact the global economy. Nervous investors again poured money into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds.
The S&P 500 index fell 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8% and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.6%. The declines add to the market's losses after a two-month skid to start the year.
