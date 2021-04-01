Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set to open flat, SGX Nifty indicates

Share Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets tracked gains from Wall Street, as treasury bond yields remained stable post registering the worst quarterly performance since 1980. US markets were buoyed by tech stocks and US President Joe Biden's announcement of a stimulus package
Benchmark Indian equity indices are set for a flat start based on mixed indications from Asian markets.
01 Apr 2021, 07:51:45 AM IST
Oil gains ahead of Opec+ meeting on output policy
Crude prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses on expectations that a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday would yield output constraint in the face of resurgent covid-19 infections in some regions. Brent crude for June delivery was up by 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.05 a barrel by 0159 GMT after falling 2.2% overnight. U.S. oil was up 38 cents, or 0.6%, at $59.54 a barrel, having dropped 2.3% on Wednesday. (Reuters)
01 Apr 2021, 07:40:09 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Transport Finance and Indiabulls HFC, among other stocks are expected to be in the news today. (Read here)
01 Apr 2021, 07:31:35 AM IST
Asian markets track US gains
Asia stocks edged higher at the open Thursday as traders assessed US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Treasuries held losses. Shares rose in Japan and South Korea, while Australia had more modest gains. US contracts were in the green after the S&P 500 Index closed higher and stronger technology stocks drove outperformance in the Nasdaq 100. The dollar stabilized after completing its best quarter in a year. Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.74% after sealing the worst quarterly performance since 1980 for the Bloomberg Barclays index tracking U.S. government bonds. Oil pared earlier losses after preliminary talks for a meeting of OPEC and its allies offered no signal of output plans.
SGX Nifty was at 14,850.80, down 62.80 points, or 0.42%.
S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%.
Topix index rose 0.9%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%.
South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.6%
01 Apr 2021, 07:30:55 AM IST
Wall Street indices register fourth straight quarterly rise
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology shares, and the three major Wall Street indexes registered their fourth straight quarterly rise as investors positioned themselves for President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan. On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P 500 reached an intra-day record high but stopped short of hitting 4,000 and pared gains late in the day. The S&P 500 technology index led sector gains, while the energy sector fell and was the weakest sector on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.41 points, or 0.26%, to 32,981.55, the S&P 500 gained 14.34 points, or 0.36%, to 3,972.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 201.48 points, or 1.54%, to 13,246.87.