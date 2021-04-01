Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set to open flat, SGX Nifty indicates

Crude prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses on expectations that a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday would yield output constraint in the face of resurgent covid-19 infections in some regions. Brent crude for June delivery was up by 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.05 a barrel by 0159 GMT after falling 2.2% overnight. U.S. oil was up 38 cents, or 0.6%, at $59.54 a barrel, having dropped 2.3% on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Transport Finance and Indiabulls HFC, among other stocks are expected to be in the news today. ( Read here )

Asian markets track US gains

Asia stocks edged higher at the open Thursday as traders assessed US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Treasuries held losses. Shares rose in Japan and South Korea, while Australia had more modest gains. US contracts were in the green after the S&P 500 Index closed higher and stronger technology stocks drove outperformance in the Nasdaq 100. The dollar stabilized after completing its best quarter in a year. Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.74% after sealing the worst quarterly performance since 1980 for the Bloomberg Barclays index tracking U.S. government bonds. Oil pared earlier losses after preliminary talks for a meeting of OPEC and its allies offered no signal of output plans.

SGX Nifty was at 14,850.80, down 62.80 points, or 0.42%.

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%.

Topix index rose 0.9%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%.

South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.6%