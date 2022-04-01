Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for Indian indices

Indian indices may witness a flat to negative start on Friday amid weak global cues. The start to the week saw investors betting on hopes of de-escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the optimism evaporated after Russian President Putin threatened on Thursday to cut off Europe's gas supply if payments were not made in roubles. Kremlin's continuous attack on Ukraine had already derailed any hopes as most global indices fell on Thursday. The Wall Street slumped to its biggest quarterly decline in two years on Thursday amid fears of rising inflation and US Fed's response to curb it. The fall in the US markets is likely to weigh on Indian indices and the bourses could see some volatility on Friday. In Asia, shares in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Shanghai declined, while that in Australia advanced in early trade on Friday.
01 Apr 2022, 08:00 AM IST
US, European stocks suffer worst quarter since pandemic
Global stocks dropped on Thursday with U.S. shares sinking over 1.5%, as concerns about a recession and the Russian-Ukranian war spurred selling, while oil prices plunged over $6 as Washington launched a record release from its emergency oil reserves.
The declines pushed U.S. and European stocks into their biggest quarterly loss since the start of 2020, when the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent the global economy into a tailspin.
Quarter-end portfolio rebalancing boosted demand for bonds and held down yields, though a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve hovered near inversion, after inverting briefly on Tuesday. Many view an inverted yield curve, in which short-term Treasuries yield more than longer-term debt, as a harbinger of a recession.
A spurt of selling late in the day drove the S&P 500 down 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also skidded 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.5%. Europe's STOXX 600 had closed down 0.94%.
Thursday's stock market gloom was emblematic of how tough March has been for equities. Even after a rally in the past week when investors celebrated signs of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the S&P 500 is still down 5% in the first three months, its worst quarterly performance in 2 years.
Europe's STOXX 600 fared worse, losing 6.5% in the first quarter, also its biggest quarterly drop since the start of 2020.
The MSCI World Equity index, which dropped 1.3% on Thursday, also had its worst quarter in two years, tumbling 5.7%.
01 Apr 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Oil prices sink as US taps reserves; equities fall
Oil prices tumbled on Thursday after the United States announced it would release a record amount of oil from its stockpiles to fight soaring gas prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
President Joe Biden described the giant release that will see a million barrels of US government oil hit the market every day for six months as a "wartime" measure that will defuse Russia's leverage as an energy power.
West Texas Intermediate dropped seven percent and almost dipped below $100 a barrel after the move, while Brent lost nearly five percent, though analysts did not expect the supply release to stabilize the oil market.
01 Apr 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street as concerns grow over inflation and oil prices surge.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.27 percent or 355.28 points at 27,684.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.01 percent or 20.01 points to 1,958.69.
The dollar fetched 121.17 yen in early Asian trade, against 121.12 yen in New York late Wednesday.
The Nikkei is likely to start with a selling spree "on fears of accelerating inflation, taking cues from Wall Street falls last night," Okasan Online Securities said.
Reports that the United States is looking to further ramp up sanctions against Russia also weighed on market sentiment.