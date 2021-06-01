Market LIVE Update: Indian indices set for strong start; SGX Nifty in green

Global stocks are starting the new month near record highs, underpinned by the economic recovery from the pandemic and ample liquidity from sustained stimulus. Still, concerns linger that rising price pressures could prompt central banks to withdraw support earlier than anticipated.
01 Jun 2021, 08:46:19 AM IST
Adar Poonawalla appointed as chairman of Magma Fincorp
Mumbai-based non-banking finance company Magma Fincorp Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Adar Poonawalla as the chairman of the company. Poonawalla is also the chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India, the maker of Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine in India. (Read here)
01 Jun 2021, 08:37:09 AM IST
Investors richer by ₹3.81 trillion as indices reach all-time high
Driven by a robust show by benchmark indices, investor wealth on Monday rose by ₹3.81 trillion as the Nifty rallied 147 points to close at an all-time high.
The benchmark index of the BSE, Sensex zoomed 514.56 points or 1.00% to close at 51937.44. The broader index, Nifty gained 147.15 points or 0.95% to close at a record high of 15,582.80. During the day, it advanced 170.70 points to 15606.35 its lifetime peak. (Read here)
01 Jun 2021, 08:28:17 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to extend rally on Tuesday while SGX Nifty trends suggest a steady opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the Nifty was at 15,582.80, up 147.15 points or 0.95%. The BSE Sensex closed at 51,937.44, up 514.56 points or 1%. (Read here)
01 Jun 2021, 08:16:16 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
ABFRL, Britannia, Cipla, Divi's Labs, PNB Housing Finance, among other stocks, could be in the news today. (Read here)
01 Jun 2021, 07:54:22 AM IST
Indian economy picked up in Q4 before covid struck again
The Indian economy sequentially recovered in the March quarter at a faster pace than anticipated, indicating that economic activity was gathering momentum before the second wave snuffed out hopes of a quick recovery.
Data released by the Central Statistics Office on Monday showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.6% in the March quarter compared with 0.5% in the preceding three months. For the year ended 31 March, GDP shrank 7.3% due to the impact of the first wave of the pandemic as against 8% contraction estimated earlier.
01 Jun 2021, 07:43:06 AM IST
Next big move in India yields will be higher, bond veteran says
India’s sovereign bond yields are likely to head sideways in coming months before starting to spike higher toward year-end, according to a 25-year bond-market veteran. Signs of quicker inflation and concern the Reserve Bank of India will pull back on policy support should eventually put yields on a rising path, said Radhavi Deshpande, chief investment officer at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. in Mumbai. Consumer prices will start to rise as the virus wave subsides, and that will also convince policy makers to ease back on stimulus, she said. “We expect the benchmark 10-year yield to head toward 6.50% as inflation worries and policy normalization concerns begin to resurface along with reducing support from the RBI as we approach the year end," she said in an interview. Yields may stretch toward the high, last seen in April 2020, by March, she added. (Bloomberg)
01 Jun 2021, 07:32:10 AM IST
Asian stocks steady at open
Asian stocks were steady early Tuesday as traders await gauges of manufacturing activity and key American jobs data later in the week to help assess the economic outlook.
Shares fluctuated in Japan, South Korea and Australia. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower following a U.S. holiday. The offshore yuan trimmed a retreat sparked by China forcing banks to keep more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in over a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein in a surging currency.
S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1% as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge was little changed Friday.
Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.1%. The index rose 0.2% Friday.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4%
South Korea’s Kospi index retreated 0.1%
SGX Nifty was up +0.53%
