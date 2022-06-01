Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for Indian indices

01 Jun 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Day trading guide for Wednesday
6 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st June
01 Jun 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Dish TV writes off Rs203 crore investment in Watcho
Dish TV India Ltd decided to write off about 15% of its investments in its OTT streaming app Watcho, a move which some shareholders said underscores the argument made by the largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd, which was peeved over these investments and started its fight to push for a promoter change in the satellite-TV provider in September last year.
01 Jun 2022, 08:48 AM IST
‘VI won’t hesitate to lead next round of tariff hikes’
Vodafone Idea Ltd won’t hesitate to lead the next round of tariff hikes, chief executive officer and managing director Ravinder Takkar said, as India’s third-largest telco aims to achieve average revenue per user (Arpu) levels of ₹350-400 over the next three to five years.
01 Jun 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Sovereign Gold Bonds to Gold Mutual Funds: How your paper gold is taxed
Buying gold is an age old tradition in India. The love for the yellow metal has refused to ebb for generations. Many investors now prefer to invest in paper or digital gold over physical one. The reason is primarily safety and convenience. Even the taxation rules are different for different modes of investing in gold.
01 Jun 2022, 08:42 AM IST
Gold falls to nearly 2-week low as U.S. yields, dollar strengthen
Gold hit its lowest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, although prices were confined to a tight range as safe-haven demand for bullion helped offset some sustained pressure from a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields.
A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while gains in benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reduce the appeal of zero-yield gold.
Spot gold was flat at $1,835.28 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 20 at $1,832.41 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,838.20.
The outlook for interest rates and the dollar, and geopolitical concerns are important factors for gold, and "those competing interests are holding gold in a vice," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.
01 Jun 2022, 08:37 AM IST
LIC books profit of ₹42,000 crore from stock market
Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India booked profit of ₹42,000 crore from its investments in the stock market during FY22, compared to ₹36,000 crore in 2020-21, the state-owned insurance behemoth said on Tuesday.
01 Jun 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Oil prices open higher on EU Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.
Brent crude for August delivery was up 78 cents, or 0.7%, at $116.38 a barrel at 0037 GMT.
The front-month contract for July delivery expired on Tuesday at $122.84 a barrel, up 1%.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $115.30 a barrel.
Both benchmarks ended the month of May higher, marking the sixth straight month of rising prices.
EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
Once fully adopted, sanctions on crude will be phased in over six months and on refined products over eight months. The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.
01 Jun 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Stocks slip on Wall Street as messy May comes to a close
Stocks closed lower Tuesday and the market eked out a tiny gain for May, a fitting end to a tumultuous month as worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates bruised Wall Street.
The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.4%. Both also pared some of their losses after falling at least 1.4%.
Such swings should perhaps be no surprise given Wall Street’s action this month, amid some of the wildest trading since the early days of the pandemic. The S&P 500 finished the month with a gain of less than 0.1%, which followed an 8.8% slump in April. The index is now 13.9% below its record set early this year. But the slight move for the month belies sharp lurches down and up that shook investors along the way.
01 Jun 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Hong Kong shares open lower
Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade Wednesday morning as traders eased back after a healthy run-up in recent sessions and following a negative lead from Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 percent, or 75.00 points to 21,340.20.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 10.93 points, to 3.175.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange retreated 0.30 percent, or 5.95 points, to 2,001.00.
01 Jun 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Bonds tremble as inflation hits new records
Stocks steadied in Asia on Wednesday as Shanghai emerged blinking from two months of lockdown and a dip in oil prices dangled the prospect of a respite from rising energy prices, but nerves about inflation kept investors and bond markets on edge.
Soaring food and energy costs drove eurozone inflation to a record-high 8.1% in May, overnight data showed, beating market expectations and stoking concern about rate rises not just in Europe but globally.
Two-year German bund yields hit their highest in over a decade as investors sold out. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 10 basis points (bps) and were up a further 2.5 bps to 2.8749% early in the Asia session.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5%.
S&P 500 futures bounced 0.5% after the index slid 0.6% on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, has steadied after sliding in the second half of May and it rose slightly against the euro and the yen in early trade on Wednesday.
01 Jun 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Stocks fluctuate, yields rise on inflation debate
Stocks in Asia were mixed Wednesday and bond yields extended their advance amid a debate about the scale of monetary tightening to fight inflation.
Equities climbed in Japan as the yen weakened. A pullback in technology stocks and reopening challenges were a drag in Hong Kong. Sluggish Chinese manufacturing data and the government’s pursuit of Covid Zero weighed on shares and the yuan. US futures climbed after benchmarks retreated Tuesday.
Treasuries extended a decline, pushing 10-year yields closer to 2.9% as traders raised bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Euro-zone consumer prices jumped 8.1% to a record from a year earlier in May, further spooking investors.
Oil rose to near $115 a barrel as investors assessed the future of OPEC+ unity, just as ministers from the group prepare to meet on Thursday to discuss its supply policy for July. Crude rose after advancing about 10% in May, stoking inflation worries.
01 Jun 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Asia's factory activity slows in May as China COVID curbs weigh
Asia's factory activity slowed in May as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand, adding to woes for some of the region's economies that are already under strain from surging raw material costs.
Manufacturers slowed activity last month in countries ranging from Japan to Taiwan and Malaysia, business surveys showed on Wednesday, a sign of the challenge policymakers face in combatting inflation with tighter monetary policy - without crippling growth.
China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 48.1 in May, up from 46.0 the previous month but staying below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction from expansion, a private survey showed.
The outcome was in line with Tuesday's official data that showed China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May. While COVID curbs are being eased in some cities, they continue to weigh heavily on confidence and demand.
01 Jun 2022, 08:17 AM IST
High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil
The European Union’s groundbreaking decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine is a blow to Moscow’s economy, but its effects may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the petroleum, industry experts say.
European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut Russian oil imports by about 90% over the next six months, a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago.
The 27-country bloc relies on Russia for 25% of its oil and 40% of its natural gas, and European countries that are even more heavily dependent on Russia had been especially reluctant to act.
European heads of state hailed the decision as a watershed, but analysts were more circumspect.
01 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Asia stocks waver as bonds slide on inflation woes
Stocks in Asia were steady Wednesday and US futures rose, while bond yields extended their advance amid a debate about how aggressive monetary tightening will need to be to fight inflation.
Equities climbed in Japan, but a pullback in Chinese technology stocks after the nation’s US-listed shares posted their first monthly gain since October, weighed in Hong Kong and China. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed, indicating US stocks may steady after benchmarks retreated Tuesday.
Treasuries extended a decline, pushing 10-year yields closer to 2.9% as traders raised bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Swaps show traders have almost fully priced in two half-point rate increases in June and July, with even odds of a third such hike in September. Euro-zone consumer prices jumped 8.1% to a record from a year earlier in May, further spooking investors.
Oil rose to near $115 a barrel as investors assessed the future of OPEC+ unity, just as ministers from the group prepare to meet on Thursday to discuss its supply policy for July. Crude rose after advancing about 10% in May, stoking inflation worries.