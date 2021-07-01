Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Indian indices may witness a negative opening based on cues from the SGX Nifty. Asian stocks slipped Thursday amid a firmer dollar as traders weighed signs that Covid-19 flareups are hampering some of the region’s manufacturing and looked ahead to a U.S. payrolls report.
01 Jul 2021, 08:38 AM IST
Twitter's website not working for some users - Downdetector
Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. (Reuters)
01 Jul 2021, 08:29 AM IST
Zydus applies for emergency use nod for covid-19 vaccine
Drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use approval of its covid-19 vaccine.
01 Jul 2021, 08:16 AM IST
Market opening
Markets are likely to remain in consolidation phase on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,482.71, down 66.95 points or 0.13% and the Nifty closed at 15,721.50, down 26.95 points or 0.17%.
01 Jul 2021, 08:07 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani Green, banking stocks, Vodafone Idea, JSW Steel, among other stocks could be in focus today. (Read here)
01 Jul 2021, 07:57 AM IST
Gold dips on firmer dollar as market eye US jobs data
Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, as the dollar hovered near a three-month peak, with investors looking ahead to a key US jobs report due later this week for clues on what it might mean for monetary policy. Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,769.11 per ounce, as of 0117 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,768.10.
01 Jul 2021, 07:42 AM IST
Asian markest open lower
Asian stocks slipped Thursday amid a firmer dollar as traders weighed signs that Covid-19 flareups are hampering some of the region’s manufacturing and looked ahead to a US payrolls report. Japan and China were among the major equity markets posting modest losses. Purchasing managers’ indexes suggested curbs imposed to fight the virus had sapped output in parts of Asia. US equity contracts rose after the S&P 500 completed one of the best first halves since 1998 for US shares.
S&P 500 futures added 0.2% as of 10:46 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The gauge fell 0.1%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.4%
South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.4%
China’s Shanghai Composite gauge fell 0.3%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is closed for a holiday
SGX Nifty slipped 0.29%
01 Jul 2021, 07:32 AM IST
Wall Street indices close higher
Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day. Stocks have been pushing higher on optimism that the economy is strengthening and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer. The S&P 500 index rose 5.70 points to 4,297.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to 34,502.51. The Nasdaq composite fell 24.38 points, or 0.2%, to 14,503.95. The tech-heavy index hit record highs on Monday and Tuesday.