Market Live: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty below 15,700 amid weak global cues

01 Jul 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Nifty50 opens below 15,700; Titan, Tata Motors, ONGC top losers
01 Jul 2022, 09:17 AM IST
Sensex opens over 350 points lower amid weak global cues
01 Jul 2022, 09:12 AM IST
Nifty50 at pre-open: Trades around 15,700; Titan, ONGC top laggards
01 Jul 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open: Slips around 150 points; Titan, Wipro top losers
01 Jul 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Day trading guide for Friday
4 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st July
01 Jul 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Portea files draft papers with Sebi
Healthvista India Ltd, (Portea), India’s largest home healthcare provider, on Thursday filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India(Sebi) for its initial public offering(IPO).
01 Jul 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Oil Heads for Worst Run of Losses This Year on Recession Concern
Oil headed for a third weekly drop, its longest losing run this year, on concern that a potential recession will cut into energy demand.
West Texas Intermediate edged above $106 a barrel after tumbling on Thursday as commodities were pummeled. The US benchmark has shed more than 1% this week despite signs that the physical crude market remains very tight.
Data this week showed weakness in US consumer spending, which is by far the biggest contributor to gross domestic product. That follows a pivot by the Federal Reserve earlier this year to aggressively tighten monetary policy to quell raging inflation.
Oil fell about 8% in June as investors fretted over a potential global slowdown, eroding a rally spurred by the war in Ukraine, interruptions to supplies and rising demand. The jump in prices alarmed President Joe Biden, who’s spearheading efforts to get producers in the Middle East to boost crude output.
01 Jul 2022, 08:42 AM IST
Core industries' output grows by 18.1 percent in May; cement, coal lead
India's eight core industries, which include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity, grew 18.1 per cent year-on-year in May, the government data showed.
The production of cement, coal, fertilizers and electricity industries recorded high growth in May 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.
Coal industries grew by 25.1 per cent and fertilizer industries were up by 22.8 per cent. While the cement industries zoomed by 26.3 per cent, whereas the electricity sector increased by 22 per cent.
Coal production increased by 25.1 per cent in May, as its cumulative index increased by 26.9 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Crude oil production increased by 4.6 per cent in May. Its cumulative index increased by 1.8 per cent during April to May over the corresponding period of previous year.
Further, natural Gas production increased by 7.0 per cent in May. Its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to May over the corresponding period of previous year.
Petroleum refinery production increased by 16.7 per cent in May. Its cumulative index increased by 12.8 per cent during April to May over the corresponding period of previous year.
Fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity production increased 22.8 per cent, 15.0 per cent, 26.3 per cent, and 22.0 per cent, respectively in May.
01 Jul 2022, 08:34 AM IST
Dollar heads for weekly gain as investors weigh rates, recession risks
The dollar was little changed against major peers on Friday, but was on track for its best week in four as investors weighed the boost from tighter Federal Reserve policy and the risks of a U.S. recession.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, inched up 0.07% in Asian trading, after a 0.32% drop overnight when it was undermined by weaker-than-expected consumer spending data.
For the week, it has gained 0.66% in a complex push and pull as fears of a global slowdown burnished the greenback's appeal due to its haven status. The market will be watching for weakness in U.S. ISM manufacturing figures due later in the day.
01 Jul 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Asian markets struggle as traders gripped by recession fear
Asian markets struggled again Friday following another selloff on Wall Street fuelled by recession fears, with warnings of a bleak outlook for the global economy as central banks slam on the brakes to battle soaring inflation.
Data showing US consumers -- the backbone of the world's top economy -- were growing increasingly reticent about spending dealt a fresh blow to equities Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst January-June since 1970.
With the war in Ukraine showing no sign of ending -- keeping energy costs elevated -- there is an expectation that borrowing costs will continue to rise and send economies into recession.
01 Jul 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Further pain in store for Asian currencies after turbulent first-half
Asian currencies will wallow in the near-term, analysts forecast this week, with any respite from their first-half losses only likely to come in the form of proactive policy normalization by regional central banks combined with a Chinese recovery.
A mix of elevated commodity prices and narrowing interest rate differentials have piled pressure on most Asian currencies, with some hitting multi-year lows in recent weeks.
Foreign money has flowed out of emerging Asia, excluding China, for five months in a row in the face of a reluctance among central banks to hike rates.
The Taiwanese dollar, South Korea's won and the Philippine peso have all weakened by more than 6.8% against a strong U.S. dollar this year, while the Indian rupee is near record lows.
Mounting fears of a global recession have forced investors to flee stocks and riskier Asian assets in favor of bonds and the greenback, which recently hit a nearly two-decade high against major currencies.
While Asian central banks have turned more hawkish recently to control spiking prices, a focus on growth and relatively controlled inflation has meant rate hikes have not been as aggressive as those by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
01 Jul 2022, 08:18 AM IST
More Pain for Rupee Likely on India’s Trade Gap, Capital Outflow
India’s ballooning trade gap and capital outflows are raising new risks for the rupee, just as the currency’s plunge to a record low adds to inflation woes.
“India’s external balances are deteriorating," economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a note Thursday, citing the terms-of-trade shock from higher commodities prices and weakening global growth. “Going forward, the trajectory of the rupee is likely to be pushed weaker versus the dollar on account of the deteriorating external balances."
While the Reserve Bank of India has begun raising rates, which usually supports currencies, the moves also deflate the domestic stock market, and can accelerate rupee-weakening outflows. Meanwhile, demand for dollars is rising, further pressuring the currency and forcing the RBI to dip into its reserves pile to support it.
The central bank says the risks are so far manageable and the external sector is “well-buffered to withstand the ongoing terms-of-trade shocks and portfolio outflows."
01 Jul 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Bitcoin Surges 11% on Dip Buyers Yearning for Better Second Half
Bitcoin dip buyers are hoping things won’t get much worse for cryptocurrencies in the remainder of this year judging by the latest surge in the virtual coin.
The largest digital token rallied as much as 11.3% at one point in Asian trading Friday and was at $20,300 as of 10:20 a.m in Tokyo, an 8% gain. The bout of optimism was also evident in coins such as Ether, Solana and Avalanche.
Bitcoin has been gyrating around the $20,000 mark after a 56% slide this year. The retreat has become emblematic of depressed spirits in global markets as liquidity evaporates amid tightening monetary policy to fight inflation.
Outrageous crypto swings have sometimes buffeted traditional assets this year. This time around, the latest jump higher failed to alleviate the gloom enveloping US equity futures, which remained in the red.
01 Jul 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Tokyo shares sag in early trade
Tokyo stocks fell into negative territory in early trade on Friday after opening higher, tracking slumps on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.37 percent or 97.27 points to 26,295.77 yen in early trade after marking solid gains at the opening bell.
The broader Topix index followed the same pattern and slipped 0.22 percent, or 4.04 points, to 1,866.78.
The dollar stood at 135.90 yen, firmer than the 135.75 yen seen Thursday in New York.
01 Jul 2022, 07:36 AM IST
JPMorgan’s Michele warns on recession as brutal first half draws to end
Bob Michele kicked off his Wall Street career during the stagflation crisis of the early 1980s.
More than four decades later, JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief investment officer says the economic outlook today looks even worse -- with a US recession now looking more likely than a soft landing.
Central banks are a long way from reversing the most flagrant excesses of the easy-money era while inflation looks ever-more entrenched, per Michele.
His pessimism is reflected in an historically bad first half of a year that’s just drawn to a close. Stocks and bonds around the world combined have fallen by the most on record, according to Bloomberg data going back to 1990, with $8 trillion wiped off the S&P 500 alone.
“This current period is no doubt the most challenging in my career," Michele said in an interview. “You are stuck with a lot of liquidity in the system and rates that look ridiculously low relative to the levels of growth and inflation that we are seeing and where employment is."
With books now closed, the Nasdaq 100 has fallen nearly 30% in the first half while the MSCI World Index has shed more than 20%.
01 Jul 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Stock doomsayers vindicated in historic first half
The selloff in stocks deepened after weak consumer-spending data fueled worries about a recession, with the S&P 500 suffering its cruelest first half since Richard Nixon’s presidency.
It was a rout for the history books, with the equity gauge down about 21% in the first six months of the year -- the most for such a span since 1970. The superlatives kept piling up across Wall Street. Treasury 10-year yields sank to 3% from a decade-high of 3.5% in mid-June while the dollar had its best quarter since 2016.
US consumer spending fell for the first time this year, suggesting an economy on somewhat weaker footing than previously thought amid rapid inflation and Federal Reserve hikes. A view that central banks need to act fast because they misjudged inflation has roiled markets, with traders ramping up bets the recovery will buckle under aggressive tightening.
“The stagflation that has gripped our country right now is going to make it tough on the stock market over the intermediate term," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “When demand is not the key reason why inflation is a problem, a slower economy is not going to help bring inflation down as much as some experts seem to think."
Key segments of the world’s biggest bond market -- such as the difference between five and 10-year yields -- have inverted, signaling bets that higher rates will hurt the economy. Inversions have generally preceded recessions by about six to 18 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
01 Jul 2022, 07:34 AM IST
US stocks fall as S&P 500 concludes worst H1 since 1970
Wall Street stocks fell on Thursday, a fitting end to a bruising first half of 2022, finishing solidly lower after US data showed persistently high inflation pinching consumer spending.
The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 3,785.38, down 0.9 percent for the day and a loss more than 16 percent for the last six months, the worst first half of a year since 1970.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8 percent to 30,775.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.3 percent to 11,028.74.
The market has fallen most of the year, breaking the trend only in late March and for other brief stretches in a fairly steady retreat.
A series of bad inflation readings have prompted the Federal Reserve to undertake increasingly aggressive measures to try to rein in growth and pricing pressures.
01 Jul 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Stocks and oil sink on recession fears
World stock markets mostly sank Thursday on intensifying recession fears, while oil prices receded after an OPEC decision to proceed with a limited boost to output.
London ended the day down two percent, with both Frankfurt and Paris close behind.
That followed a largely downbeat performance in Asia, although Shanghai rose after data showed a forecast-beating improvement in China's services sector on easing Covid restrictions.
Later on, Wall Street joined the sell-off, with major indices falling around one percent, concluding the S&P 500's worst first six months of a year since 1970.
Crude futures slumped as major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia kept to a decision on a limited boost to output despite the risk that high oil prices may help push the global economy into recession.