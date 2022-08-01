Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

Stock Market LIVE: Indices may continue their rally; SGX Nifty in green

Stock Market Today: Indices may continue to rally
LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 08:47 AM ISTVijay Kishore

  • Share Market LIVE Update: Indices might continue to rally on Monday as SGX Nifty and Nikkei Index opened higher. Sensex and Nifty crossed the 57,500 and 17,000 mark, respectively, on Friday. Wall Street continued to be in green on Friday with positive forecasts from tech companies. 

Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Monday and U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labour costs and continued inflation.

01 Aug 2022, 08:47 AM IST Multibagger stock of 2022: HFC jumps 85% in YTD after 900% rally in 7 years

Despite heavy sell-off on Dalal Street after outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, Indian stock market has managed to produce a good number of multibagger stocks and some stocks are in the cue to enter the big boys' club. BSE listed Star Housing Finance shares are one of them. In year to date (YTD) time, shares of this housing finance company (HFC) have surged from around 87 to 160 apiece levels, recording around 85 per cent rise in 2022. (Full Report)

01 Aug 2022, 08:36 AM IST RBI likely to raise key policy rate by 25-35 bps to check inflation: Experts

Days after the US Fed raised the interest rate, the RBI may go in for its third consecutive policy rate hike by 25-35 basis points to check high retail inflation, experts said.

The central bank has already announced to gradually withdraw its accommodative monetary policy stance.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel -- Monetary Policy Committee -- will meet on August 3 for three days to deliberate on the prevailing economic situation and announce its bi-monthly review on Friday.

01 Aug 2022, 08:35 AM IST Reliance Securities Stock in Focus: Ultratech Cement

STOCK IN FOCUS

Ultratech Cement (CMP Rs.6,545)

We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of 7,675.

Intraday Picks

AMARAJABAT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 492) BUY

For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs492- 489 for the target of Rs504 with a strict stop loss of Rs484.

TORNTPOWER (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 525) BUY

For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs521- 517 for the target of Rs534 with a strict stop loss of Rs509.

GRANULES (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 300) SELL

For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs306- 309 for the target of Rs293 with a strict stop loss of Rs314.

01 Aug 2022, 08:31 AM IST Pet care industry grows after pandemic; attracts FMCG companies

The pet food market is currently around 4,000 crore and expected to grow significantly over the next five years. Mars Petcare and Himalaya Wellness Company, among others, are the two major companies operating in the segment.

Mars Petcare is a division of global confectionary major Mars Inc.

Last week, Nestle India entered into the segment by acquiring the pet foods business from its fellow subsidiary Purina Petcare India for 123.5 crore, providing the FMCG major direct access to this fast-growing business in the country.

Earlier this month, another FMCG company Emami announced to invest in a pet-care startup Cannis Lupus Services India, offering Ayurvedic remedies for pets under the brand "Fur Ball Story".

01 Aug 2022, 08:26 AM IST 5G spectrum auction: Bids cross ₹1.50 lakh crore mark; UP East sees renewed interest on Sunday

The auction of 5G spectrum capable of offering ultra-high-speed internet received bids worth 1,50,130 crore until Sunday amid a pick-up in demand for radiowaves in the UP East circle, pushing the bidding to theseventh day on Monday.

Seven new rounds of bidding held on the sixth day of auction on Sunday 'dialled in' an incremental 163 crore, propelling the cumulative spectrum sale beyond the 1.50 lakh crore mark.

The auction has fetched provisional bids worth 1,50,130 crore in the first six days, according to data released by the telecom department.

01 Aug 2022, 08:14 AM IST Changes to speed up CCI decision making

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is set to be more agile in deciding cases of anti-competitive behaviour by businesses, with the government planning to give more leeway to the watchdog in the efficient distribution of work as part of proposed amendments to the two-decade-old law.

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, cleared by the Union cabinet and scheduled to be introduced in Parliament in the monsoon session, proposes to let single members of the watchdog decide on cases rather than a group of three members jointly taking the call, a person familiar with the discussions said. (Full Report)

01 Aug 2022, 08:05 AM IST Gold steadies in Asia after biggest weekly gain since March

Gold steadied in Asia after its biggest weekly gain since March as the market waited for fresh indicators on the state of the global economy and the pace of US interest-rate hikes.

Bullion rose 2.2% last week on speculation that the Federal Reserve will reduce the pace of rate increases as the US economy slows. Still, it ended July down for a fourth consecutive month as it continued to lose out to the dollar as a safe-haven option.

01 Aug 2022, 07:52 AM IST Asia Factory Activity Tumbles on Supply Snarls and Weaker Demand

Purchasing managers’ indexes for South Korea and Taiwan took the biggest hit, according to S&P Global.

South Korea’s July PMI slumped to 49.8 from 51.3 in June, its lowest reading since September 2020. New orders contracted and weakened the most in nearly two years while output volumes slid at the fastest pace for nine months due to shortages of materials and rising costs.

Taiwan’s PMI reading fell to 44.6 from 49.8 while output fell to 40.2 from 45.9 in June. The PMI, output and new orders were at their weakest since May 2020.

01 Aug 2022, 07:49 AM IST PM may open carbon trade platform on 15 August

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may launch a national carbon trading platform on 15 August as India presses ahead with its climate commitments, two people aware of the development said. The government may also come up with guidelines where carbon trading would be obligatory for some sectors.

There are generally two types of carbon market—compliance and voluntary. The Centre’s move would make it a compliance market for some sectors, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. (Full Report)

01 Aug 2022, 07:44 AM IST RIL’s retail arm on a hiring overdrive

Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm is scouting for as many as 200 senior executives, vice-president level and above, with annual salaries of 1 crore or more and thousands of other junior and mid-level executives, recruiters said. Reliance Retail added over 17,000 jobs in the quarter for a total of 379,000, according to its latest earnings announcement

01 Aug 2022, 07:31 AM IST Tokyo shares open slightly higher; China, Hong Kong index in red.

Tokyo stocks edged up in early trade on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as traders eyed upcoming corporate earnings. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.05%, or 14.52 points, to 27,816.16 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.14%, or 2.63 points, to 1,942.94.

Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng index opened in red and were down 0.2% and 1%, respectively.

01 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST Big tech, oil extend Wall Street's mid-summer rebound

U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labour costs and other indicators of continued inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose around 1%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained about 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added nearly 2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have now posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!