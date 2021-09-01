Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness steady start; SGX Nifty in green

Sensex, Nifty may continue their positive run on Wednesday. Asian stocks were steady Wednesday as traders evaluated the resilience of the global recovery to the delta virus strain and the outlook for central bank stimulus support.
01 Sep 2021, 08:25:02 AM IST
India's GDP growth surges 20.1% in June quarter on low base
India's gross domestic product (GDP) surged 20.1% in the April-June quarter of FY22, its best-ever fiscal-quarter numbers, according to the data released by the government's statistics office on Tuesday. “GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at ₹ 32.38 lakh crore, as against ₹ 26.95 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 20.1 percent as compared to a contraction of 24.4 percent in Q1 2020-21," the data from MoSPI stated. (Read more)
01 Sep 2021, 08:11:42 AM IST
India's macroeconomic fundamentals strong, all set for robust growth: CEA K Subramanian
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Tuesday said that India's macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger, and the country is all set for robust growth on the back of structural reforms, the government's capex push and rapid vaccination. (Read more)
01 Sep 2021, 08:00:51 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
BHEL, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, RIL, Shoppers Stop, among other stocks may be in focus today. (Read more)
01 Sep 2021, 07:52:13 AM IST
Biden says Afghanistan exit marks the end of US nation-building
Facing sharp criticism over the tumultuous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday it was the best available option to end both the US' longest war and decades of fruitless efforts to remake other countries through military force. Biden portrayed the chaotic exit as a logistical success that would have been just as messy even if it had been launched weeks earlier, while staying in the country would have required committing more American troops. "I was not going to extend this forever war," he said in a speech from the White House.
01 Sep 2021, 07:40:28 AM IST
Asian markets witness mixed opening
Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders evaluated the outlook for central bank stimulus and the global recovery’s resilience to the delta virus variant. A gauge of the dollar ticked up. Shares rose in Japan but slipped in Hong Kong and wavered in China. S&P 500 futures were modestly higher after U.S. stocks edged back from a record amid mixed data, including weaker consumer confidence and a jump in home prices. Hawkish comments from some European Central Bank officials highlighted the prospect of a reduction in the monetary-policy support that has helped financial markets. Treasury yields advanced following losses in European sovereign debt. Australian and New Zealand government bond yields rose. In China, President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting that backed a range of steps, particularly fighting monopolies, a push that is weighing on the nation’s technology stocks. Meanwhile, China Evergrande Group warned it could default on borrowings, rattling bond investors in the world’s most indebted developer.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%
Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.7%
South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.7%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.3%
China’s Shanghai Composite index was 0.1% lower
01 Sep 2021, 07:28:49 AM IST
Wall Street's subdued finish fails to detract from strong August
Wall Street finished marginally lower on Tuesday, although the slightly subdued ending to August failed to detract from a strong monthly performance by its three main indexes, in what is traditionally regarded as a quiet period for equities. Having all posted lifetime highs in the second half of the month, including four record closings in five sessions for the S&P 500 prior to Tuesday, the three benchmarks were weighed by technology stocks on the final day. For the S&P, which rose 2.9% in August, it was a seventh straight month of gains, while the Dow and the Nasdaq advanced 1.2% and 4%, respectively, since the end of July. The performance reflects the level of investor confidence in U.S. equities derived from the Federal Reserve's continued dovish tone toward tapering its massive stimulus programme. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.11 points, or 0.11%, to 35,360.73, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points, or 0.13%, to 4,522.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.66 points, or 0.04%, to 15,259.24.
