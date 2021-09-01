Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness steady start; SGX Nifty in green

3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 08:25 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open in green. The SGX Nifty was up 0.15%. On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 57,552.39, up 662.63 points, or 1.16%, while Nifty was at 17,132.20, up 201.15 points, or 1.19%.