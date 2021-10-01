Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates sharply lower start for Indian indices

Premium Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty may open lower.

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 08:38 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open lower on Friday. SGX Nifty was down 0.65% at 7:24 am. On Thursday, the Sensex closed at 59,126.36, down 286.91 points, or 0.48%, while the Nifty was at 17,618.15, down 93.15 points, or 0.53%.