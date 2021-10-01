Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates sharply lower start for Indian indices

Indian indices may open lower on Friday. Asian stocks started October on the back foot, after their U.S. peers capped their biggest monthly selloff since March 2020 with further losses. China begins a week-long holiday and Hong Kong’s market is shut Friday.
01 Oct 2021, 08:33 AM IST
SGX Nifty down 173 points
01 Oct 2021, 08:29 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Bank of India, Airtel, Cadila, FRL, Zee, Maruti Suzuki among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
01 Oct 2021, 08:25 AM IST
India Swings to Bigger-Than-Expected Current Account Surplus
India’s current-account balance swung to a surplus last quarter, thanks to robust services exports and a narrower trade deficit. The current account, the broadest measure of overseas trade, was in a surplus of $6.5 billion, or 0.9% of gross domestic product, in the three months ended June, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday. The median in a Bloomberg survey of 11 economists was for a surplus of $2 billion. The account was in a deficit of $8.1 billion in the January to March period, while it was in a surplus $19 billion, or 3.7% of GDP, in the comparable year-ago period. (Bloomberg)
01 Oct 2021, 08:25 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets may continue to remain under pressure on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 59,126.36, down 286.91 points or 0.48% and the Nifty ended at 17,618.15, down 93.15 points or 0.53%. (Read here)
01 Oct 2021, 08:15 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, cardano gain. Latest rates here
Cryptocurrency prices today continued to gain marginally. Bitcoin price jumped nearly 2% to $43,842. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is up 51% this year (year-to-date), and much below its record of near $65,000 it had hit in April, as it came under regulatory crackdowns during the third quarter. (Read here)
01 Oct 2021, 08:15 AM IST
Ola Electric raises over $200 million
Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd has raised more than $200 million in a round led by SoftBank and Falcon Edge, among others, at a valuation of $3 billion, bolstering its plans to enter new vehicle categories. (Read here)
01 Oct 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Allianz asset management head Jacqueline Hunt to leave board
Allianz's head of asset management Jacqueline Hunt is stepping down from the board, the company said in a statement on Thursday, after a scandal over billions of dollars in hedge fund losses prompted a restructuring of the firm's management. (Reuters)
01 Oct 2021, 08:05 AM IST
MEIL plans ₹20,000-cr debt to fund acquisition of PSUs
Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) plans to borrow up to ₹20,000 crore to finance its planned acquisition of various public sector undertakings (PSUs), a top executive said. (Read here)
01 Oct 2021, 08:01 AM IST
Eight core industries expand 11.6% y-o-y in Aug on low base
Eight core infrastructure industries recorded an 11.6% increase in output in August, benefiting from a low base of the year-earlier period and continuing the sustained growth that began in March. (Read here)
01 Oct 2021, 07:48 AM IST
Net claims of non-residents falls to $327 bn at end-June: RBI
01 Oct 2021, 07:39 AM IST
Asian stocks open lower
Asian stocks started October on the back foot, after their U.S. peers capped their biggest monthly selloff since March 2020 with further losses. Shares dropped in Japan and Australia, while U.S. futures fluctuated in early Asia trading. China begins a week-long holiday and Hong Kong’s market is shut Friday. U.S. benchmarks fell Thursday even after confirmation that the House passed a nine-week spending bill to avert a U.S. government shutdown. The S&P 500 closed at the lowest level since July, extending its September losses to almost 5%. Economically sensitive companies like industrials and financials were among the worst performers.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Thursday.
Topix fell 1%.
S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.7%.
SGX Nifty was down 0.65%
01 Oct 2021, 07:30 AM IST
S&P set for worst quarter since pandemic
Volatility continued to roil risk assets, with U.S. equities on track for their worst quarter since the start of the pandemic. Stocks briefly trimmed their losses after the Senate passed a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown— one within a litany of risks for markets. Traders are also bracing for the Federal Reserve to wind down its stimulus amid mounting fears about slowing economic growth, elevated inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, a global energy crunch and regulatory risks emanating from China.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 3:04 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%
The MSCI World index fell 0.2%