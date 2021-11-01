Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open in green

01 Nov 2021, 09:01 AM IST
Two thirds of China’s top developers breach a ‘Red Line’ on debt
Market wrap: Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel One Ltd
The global set up was just ideal for our markets to have a head-start on Monday and in fact we over surpassed what SGX Nifty was indicating as well. However markets did not sustain at higher levels and had a slight weak close. This was followed by some recovery in the following two sessions; but overall the momentum was clearly lacking. The expiry session of the October series turned out to be a nightmare for the bulls as we witnessed a massive sell off across the board throughout the session to break all important levels one after another. Nifty eventually plunged below 17,900 to conclude the October expiry on a depressive note. In this process, Nifty ended with nearly 2% loss, thereby marking a biggest single day cut after April 12, 2021. The bears were not done with this as we witnessed a follow through selling of this to test the 17,600 mark.
Due to this week’s correction, the bears have finally managed to apply brakes on the ongoing euphoria. We can see weakest weekly performance after nearly 8 months as Nifty shed more than 2% to conclude the October month convincingly below 17,700. Since last week or so, Nifty started to look a bit nervous but banking was providing a strong helping hand and hence we did not see any major damage in benchmark. But now, the financial space finally succumbed to the broader market weakness by tumbling over 3%. This imposed tremendous pressure on Nifty and in the process, Nifty had to finally surrender the sheet anchor support of 18,000. In fact, due to aggrandized selling, it just hastened towards the next key support of 17,600. Since last few days, we have been maintaining our cautious stance on the market and even though market was making new highs, we maintained our scepticism and repeatedly advised booking profits. When market was not correcting, this might have sounded senseless, but historically its proven, when things look hunky-dory all around, the euphoric situation takes place and that is the time when market strikes back. This is exactly what we witnessed in last couple of weeks.
Technically speaking, due to this late dominance from bears, we can observe few important developments on charts. Firstly, the ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ on daily chart after breaking below 18000, which coincided with the violation of the key short term moving average of ’20-day EMA’. More importantly, if we take a glance at the monthly chart, we can see a formation of ‘Shooting Star’ pattern, which certainly does not bode well for the bulls. Going ahead, since the market is a bit oversold, we may see some relief move in between; but traders should not get carried away by such rebounds. On the higher side, 18,000–18,100 would now be seen as immediate hurdles and any bounce back towards it, should be used to lighten up longs. On the flipside, we may see this corrective move extending towards 17,450 first and if things worsened then the possibility of sliding towards 17,200–17,000 cannot be ruled out. We reiterate on staying light and avoiding any kind of bottom fishing for a while.
Policybazaar IPO opens today: GMP, other key details. Should you subscribe?
PB Fintech, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today. The three-day share sale's fixed a price band of ₹940-980 and the issue will conclude on November 3. The company on Friday said it garnered a little over ₹2,569 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. (Read here)
Rollover report: Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One Ltd
October series was completely a roller coaster for our markets as we can easily divide it into two halves. First one being the excellent where bulls continued their dominance to mark a fresh record high of 18,604.45 but unfortunately the latter half was not that pleasant at all, especially last two sessions of the monthly expiry. Finally, we concluded the volatile series tad below 17,900. Now let’s take a quick glance at the F&O activities. We noticed good amount of longs during first week of the series but as we marched beyond 18,000; longs were clearly missing. During the latter half, we witnessed decent profit booking along with short formation especially in last couple of sessions. Looking at open interest activity MoM, it seems most of the longs have been lightened up and few shorts have been carried to the next series. Rollover for Nifty and BankNifty stood at 82.31% and 80.37%, respectively. Meanwhile, stronger hands also preferred staying light in index futures and rolled-over shorts in stock futures segment. In equities, they were net sellers to the tune of ₹20,429 crores till date. As far as option activity is concerned, traders are now eyeing 17,500 put and 18,000 call options. Considering the above data points, we would maintain our cautious stance on market and would advise traders utilizing any bounce back in the vicinity of 18,000 to add fresh shorts.
AirAsia X shares sink as much as 21% amid going concern doubt
AirAsia X Bhd.’s shares dived by the most in more than a year after the long haul budget airline was officially categorized as a financially distressed firm, which gives the company a year to recast its finances or risk losing its Malaysian listing. The stock tumbled as much as 21.1% to 7.5 sen on Monday, set for the steepest drop since August 2020. The shares traded at 8 sen at 10:40 a.m. local time amid volume that was six times the average for this time of day. (Bloomberg)
Treasury set for own tapering with $1 trillion in debt cuts seen
The Federal Reserve won’t be the only one announcing a taper on Wednesday. The Treasury Department, for the first time in more than five years, will likely unveil a scaling down of its behemoth quarterly sale of longer-term securities. In time, the Treasury’s reduction in issuance of coupon-bearing debt—notes and bonds with interest payments—will outweigh the Fed’s zeroing out of its quantitative-easing purchases of Treasuries. It’s a dynamic that hasn’t captured sufficient attention from investors, according to Wells Fargo & Co., and could help limit increases in borrowing costs as the central bank withdraws stimulus. Sales of regular coupon-bearing debt will be pared back by some $1 trillion by about the third quarter of 2022, according to a number of Wall Street banks. By comparison, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the central bank’s $80 billion-a-month in Treasuries purchases will be completely terminated by mid-2022. (Bloomberg)
Asian currencies weaken; S. Korean won, Thai baht fall most
Australia eases international border restrictions for first time in pandemic
Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport. After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies, millions of Australians are now free to travel without a permit or the need to quarantine on arrival in the country. While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to reinvigorate a fatigued nation. (Reuters)
Bitcoin, ether plunge while dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge 5%
Cryptocurrency prices today were trading mixed with the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization trading marginally lower. Bitcoin prices today were down 0.9% at $61,693. It is up 112% this year so far after hitting a record high of near $67,000 in October. (Read here)
PNB under NSE's F&O ban list for today
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is the only stock/securities in ban for trade on Monday, November 1, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Read here)
Stocks to Watch
Aurum, Vedanta, and Maruti Suzuki are among stocks in the news (Read here)
Gold slips as robust dollar saps appeal
Gold prices edged lower on Monday, extending the previous session's losses, as the dollar strengthened after data showing another advance in inflation-fuelled bets over the Federal Reserve tightening its policy sooner.
* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,781.78 per ounce by 0044 GMT, after slipping to an over one-week trough on Friday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,782.80.
* The U.S. dollar steadied close to its highest level since Oct. 13 hit on Friday, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other currencies.
* Data released on Friday showed the jury was still out on the Fed's claim that current price spikes are transitory and should moderate with time, with the personal consumption expenditures price index advancing last month to continue a run of inflation at levels not seen in 30 years.
* The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday.
* Physical gold was sold at a premium in India last week as consumers flocked to retailers ahead of big festivals, while premiums in top consumer China dropped.
* Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.81 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.5% to $1,023.03, while palladium eased 0.3%to $1,996.90.
Stocks rise as Japan rallies after vote; yen dips
Asian stocks climbed on Monday as traders digested the outcome of Japan’s election and fresh all-time highs for US shares. The yen weakened and a dollar gauge was steady. Equities jumped more than 1% in Japan, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party preserved its outright majority, avoiding worst-case scenarios and smoothing the way for fiscal stimulus. Australia and South Korea pushed higher. US futures were in the green following records for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on optimism about corporate earnings. Data from China injected a note of caution. Purchasing managers’ indices signalled further economic weakness due to power shortages, surging commodity prices and strict covid controls. Traders are awaiting central bank meetings in the US, the UK and Australia this week. The Federal Reserve is expected to decide to scale back its bond-purchase programme. Short-term bond yields from Canada to Australia have jumped on bets that monetary authorities will also have to hike interest rates to curb inflation. Longer maturity US Treasury yields increased. Fixed-income market upheavals suggest investors anticipate a slowdown in the recovery from the pandemic as price pressures lead central banks to pare back economic support. Global shares have so far shrugged off such risks and remain close to all-time peaks.
China’s economy weakens as power crunch, covid rules hurt
China’s economy showed signs of further weakness in October as power shortages and surging commodity prices weighed on manufacturing, while strict covid controls put a brake on holiday spending. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday, the second month it was below the key 50-mark that signals a contraction in production. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, dropped to 52.4, well below the consensus forecast. The PMIs show the economy is under pressure from both the supply and demand side. Manufacturers are struggling with electricity shortages and rising costs, while consumer spending remains weak as the government’s covid-zero approach means a tightening of restrictions around travel and social gatherings to contain frequent flare-ups of virus cases. (Bloomberg)