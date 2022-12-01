Stock Market LIVE: Indices set for stable start; SGX Nifty in green

01 Dec 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Rupee spurts 41 paise to 2-week high of 81.31 against US dollar on forex inflows
The rupee rose by 41 paise to close at a two-week high of 81.31 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a weak greenback in the overseas market and huge foreign fund inflows into the capital markets boosted investor sentiment.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.63 and touched an intra-day high of 81.30 and a low of 81.64 against the greenback.
The local unit finally settled at 81.31 -- the highest closing level since November 16 -- registering a rise of 41 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee declined 4 paise to close at 81.72 against the US dollar.
Heavy FII inflows into capital markets also supported the rupee. According to the provisional exchange data, FIIs purchased equities worth ₹9,010.41 crore on net basis in the cash segment. (PTI)
01 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Sitharaman sees signs of pick-up in private investments, low inflation in 2023
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she saw signs of a pick-up in private investments. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference, the finance minister said that India will sustain its high growth rate through more government capital spending.
Speaking on inflation, the FM said that inflation will fall within a more palatable range next year, as central bank authorities attempt to tame prices amid tough global headwinds. “External factors were very strong in the inflation-targeting exercise," she added. (Read More)
01 Dec 2022, 07:32 AM IST
TCS bags contract from Rail Delivery group to create the UK Govt's Rail Data Marketplace
IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday said that it has bagged a deal from Rail Delivery Group to design, develop, implement, and operate the UK's Rail Data Marketplace.
The contract between TCS and RDG (Rail Data Marketplace) is for a term of six years including an extension term opportunity.
"Built on TCS Dexam, the Rail Data Marketplace can not only provide data relating to the rail industry but could also present adjacent data sources important to passengers and operators and help deliver an improved experience for users.
"In addition, the platform will have the ability to track environmental parameters, which will allow it to support the UK's rail decarbonisation agenda," TCS UK and Ireland, Country Head, Amit Kapur said in a statement. (PTI)
01 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Adani now in position to name directors to board of NDTV
Having taken control of RRPR Holdings, the NDTV promoter company holding 29.18% equity in the broadcaster, Adani Group through its subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd (VCPL) could push to nominate its directors on the NDTV board. And though the open offer didn’t attract any investor interest for the second straight session on Wednesday, Adani Group has become the single largest shareholder of NDTV, taking it a step closer to wresting control of the company, founders of proxy advisory firms have said. (Read More)
01 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
India's Q2 GDP growth slows to 6.3% on higher prices
The Indian economy has grown by 6.3% in the July to September quarter, down from explosive growth of 13.5% in the previous quarter, as distortions caused by Covid lockdowns faded, but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised repo rates to combat inflationary pressure, official data revealed on Wednesday. Last year, the GDP growth rate was 8.4% in the July-September quarter.
The National Statistical Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, released the data on the quarterly estimates of the July-September period of the current financial year. (Read More)
01 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM IST
US Stocks rally after Fed chair signals slowdown in rate hikes
Wall Street closed out a solid November with a broad market rally Wednesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said the central bank could soon begin easing up on its aggressive interest rate increases aimed at taming inflation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Brookings Institution, reaffirmed that the central bank could begin moderating its pace of rate hikes as soon as December, when its policymaking committee is due to hold its next meeting.
“We have a risk management balance to strike," Powell said. “And we think that slowing down (on rate hikes) at this point is a good way to balance the risks."
Stocks roared higher following Powell’s midafternoon remarks. The S&P 500 rose 3.1%, snapping a three-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.2% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 4.4%.
The major indexes ended November with their second straight month of gains, though they remain in the red for the year. (AP)