Stock Market LIVE: Indices to come under pressure at start; SGX Nifty in red

02 Feb 2023, 08:29 AM IST
HDFC, Titan, Tata Consumer, Dabur India, Zydus, Berger Paints, Max Healthcare, Apollo Tyres, and Bajaj Electricals will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today. (Read More)
02 Feb 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Car sales kick-start year 2023 with top gear
Car sales in 2023 got off to a good start with auto majors such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M Ltd, TKM, Kia India and Hyundai, reporting growth in vehicle sales number in January.
However, MG Motor and Honda saw decline in their sales volume during the same period.
On Wednesday, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 12 per cent increase in total sales at 1,72,535 units in January.
The company had sold a total of 1,54,379 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.
Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,55,142 units as compared to 1,36,442 units in the corresponding period previous year, a growth of 14 per cent, it added.
Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said the industry began with a low network stock because of high retails in December.
"Therefore, the depleted inventory resulted in slightly muted retails, taking up the network stock to 1.84 lakh units. On the demand side, the enquiries and bookings have been steady despite price hikes done by several OEMs," he noted. (PTI)
02 Feb 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Religare Finvest case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Shivi Holdings
Sebi on Wednesday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of Shivi Holdings to recover ₹5.35 crore in a matter related to fund diversion case of Religare Finvest.
Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) is a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL).
The recovery proceedings against Shivi Holdings have been initiated to recover ₹5.35 crore, which includes interests, all costs, charges and expenses etc, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the attachment order.
In its notice, Sebi asked all the banks, depositories and mutual funds not to allow any debit from the accounts of Shivi Holdings. However, credits have been allowed.
Further, the market watchdog has directed all banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, of all the defaulter.
Last month, Sebi had ordered banks and depositories to attach bank and demat accounts of erstwhile promoters of Religare Enterprises -- Shivinder Mohan Singh and four other entities to recover ₹32.10 crore in the same matter. (PTI)
02 Feb 2023, 08:19 AM IST
India's 1st hydrogen train will come by Dec 2023 on heritage routes: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the most-awaited hydrogen train will be manufactured by 2023. "First, it will run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later it will be expanded to other places," Vaishnaw said.
Further speaking over the introduction of hydrogen trains in the country, the minister said, "As the budget focuses on green growth, Railway will also contribute with the hydrogen train which will come by December 2023 and will be designed and manufactured in India. First, it will run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later it will be expanded to other places," he marked. (Read More)
02 Feb 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three day trading stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
1] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹847, target ₹880, stop loss ₹830;
2] L&T: Buy at ₹2145, target ₹2220, stop loss ₹2115; and
3] SBI Card: Buy at ₹739, target ₹767, stop loss ₹728. (Read More)
02 Feb 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Adani group company's bonds fall to distressed levels after FPO withdrawal
After withdrawal of Adani Enterprises FPO (Follow-on Public Offer) on Wednesday, Adani group company's bonds fell down to distressed levels. Bonds issued by Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) received a maximum beating in the global markets.
As per the Trade data, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone or APSEZ's 3.375% bond due in July 2024 fell the most in global secondary markets as it logged decline to the tune of 20 cents on the dollar to 69.75 cents in investment grade — clocking biggest loss on Wednesday session. Likewise, four more bonds issues by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone plunged to distressed levels on Wednesday as they fell to 69 cents or lower. (Read More)
02 Feb 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback
Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California-based company announced a $40 billion stock buyback.
This is the third consecutive quarter of revenue decline for the tech giant, which laid off 11,000 workers, or about 13% of its workforce, in November. CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed the layoffs on aggressive hiring during the pandemic, when Meta's business boomed because people were stuck at home, scrolling on their phones and computers, glued to social media. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter. (Read More)
02 Feb 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Many more PLIs in the pipeline, says Piyush Goyal
The record capex push in the union budget will drive growth and create jobs, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said in a media interaction, adding that “many" production linked incentives (PLIs) are in the pipeline and they would be announced after getting cabinet approval on a regular basis. Edited excerpts:
02 Feb 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Angel tax may trim foreign funding in Indian startups
Indian startups raising capital from foreign investors such as SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, Prosus, Tiger Global, KKR and Blackstone will now have to pay angel tax in a move that could squeeze funding into the sector facing a liquidity crunch and prompt more startups to shift overseas.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the budget speech that non-residents will now come under the purview of Section 56(2) VII B, also known as angel tax, which was introduced in 2012 as an anti-abuse measure aimed at tax avoidance. (Read More)
02 Feb 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Adani Enterprises abandons FPO in surprise U-turn
Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.
The withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with the stock values of his businesses.
"Today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct," Adani said.
"Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cashflows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans," the billionaire added in a statement to Indian exchanges.
Adani, whose global business interests span ports, airports, mining, cement and power, is battling to stabilise his companies and defend his reputation. (Reuters)
02 Feb 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Wall Street tocks hit summer highs on Wednesday as Fed sees progress on inflation
Wall Street climbed Wednesday to its best level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation.
The S&P 500 rallied back from an early 1% loss to rise 1% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy is on the path toward getting inflation lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a drop of 500 points to rise 6, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 2%.
As expected, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to its highest level since late 2007. It’s the smallest such increase in the Fed’s blizzard of rate hikes since March.
What’s more important for markets is where interest rates are heading next.
Much of Wall Street is hoping that cooling inflation since the summertime means the Fed may raise rates just a bit more, before taking a pause and then possibly cutting rates toward the end of the year. Rate cuts can ease pressure on the economy and juice investment prices.
The Fed’s Powell did reiterate Wednesday that “ongoing increases" in interest rates will be needed to bring inflation down to the Fed’s target level. And he said it was still way too early to declare victory over inflation. (AP)