Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian stocks

Bitcoin rises

Bitcoin touched the $50,000 level in Asia trading, riding a broad resurgence in risk assets, with Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warming up to the largest cryptocurrency.

The digital asset climbed as much as 2.8% Tuesday, and was holding at $49,080 as of 9:05 a.m. in Hong Kong. Prices last week suffered the worst decline since March and dipped as low as $43,000 on Sunday. Bitcoin climbed to a record $58,350 on Feb. 21.

In a report by Citigroup’s Global Perspectives & Solutions, strategists laid out a case for Bitcoin to play a bigger role in the global financial system, saying the cryptocurrency could become “the currency of choice for international trade" in the years ahead. Goldman is restarting a trading desk for cryptocurrencies, a person familiar with the effort said.