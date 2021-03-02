Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian stocks

Bitcoin rises Bitcoin touched the $50,000 level in Asia trading, riding a broad resurgence in risk assets, with Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warming up to the largest cryptocurrency. The digital asset climbed as much as 2.8% Tuesday, and was holding at $49,080 as of 9:05 a.m. in Hong Kong. Prices last week suffered the worst decline since March and dipped as low as $43,000 on Sunday. Bitcoin climbed to a record $58,350 on Feb. 21. In a report by Citigroup’s Global Perspectives & Solutions, strategists laid out a case for Bitcoin to play a bigger role in the global financial system, saying the cryptocurrency could become “the currency of choice for international trade" in the years ahead. Goldman is restarting a trading desk for cryptocurrencies, a person familiar with the effort said.

Dollar holds firm The dollar stood firm against its low-yielding peers on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery and greater tolerance of higher US bond yields, while the Australian dollar looked to guidance from the country's central bank. The dollar index last stood at 91.014, having hit a three-week high of 91.139 overnight, with its February peak of 91.600 seen as a possible next target. The U.S. currency rose to 106.89 yen on Monday, its highest since late August, and last stood at 106.84 yen while the euro dipped to $1.2049, near its lowest level in almost two weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil sinks toward $60 before Opec+ meet Oil sank below $60 a barrel in Asian trading amid growing concern over this week’s OPEC+ output-setting meeting. Futures in New York fell for a third day, putting them on course for the worst run of losses since December. The alliance gathers on Thursday to decide how many barrels to return to a market that had its best ever start to a year before the current skid. Ahead of the gathering, Saudi Arabia has urged members to take a cautious approach even as signs of tightening emerge. (Bloomberg)

Asian shares rise Asian stocks extended a global equity rally Tuesday as investors shook off concerns about the impact of higher bond yields. Treasuries were steady. Stocks saw modest gains in Japan and Australia, and surged in South Korea which reopened after a holiday. S&P 500 futures ticked higher following a broad-based rally in US equities overnight. The SGX Nifty was down 0.24% to 14,875.50. S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index surged 2.4%. Topix index was down 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 2.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%. Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}