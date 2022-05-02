Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 17K; IndusInd Bank top gainer

02 May 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Wipro Q4 results: Broad-based growth; outlook remains positive, says Reliance Research
Wipro’s 4QFY22 IT services revenue grew by 3.1% QoQ/28.5% YoY in constant currency (CC) to $2.7bn, in line with our estimates. Sequential growth came at 3.1% in CC terms, vs. our estimate of 3%. EBIT margin of IT services business is at 17%, broadly in line with our estimate of 17.1%, due to high attrition rate. Net income stood at Rs30.9bn (up 4% QoQ/up 4% YoY), 2.6% higher than our expectation of Rs30.1bn. Nine large deal TCV signed with a combined TCV of over $400mn in 4QFY22. Management guided for 1QFY23 revenue from IT Services business to be at $2.75-2.80bn. This translates into a sequential growth of 1-3%.
We expect the restructuring efforts, which include a simplified operating structuring, step-up in capability upgrade and talent management to bode well for WPRO in the medium term. However, margin pressure would continue. We lower FY23E-FY24E EPS estimates by 6% each, factoring weak margin profile. We retain our BUY recommendation and revise the target price to Rs570 (vs. the prior Rs720) and value the stock at 21x (earlier 25x) FY24E earnings.
At CMP, Wipro trades at 18.7x FY24E EPS, which is at 26%/17% discount to the larger peers (TCS/Infosys).
02 May 2022, 09:27 AM IST
02 May 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Market view: Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities
The markets are likely to see gap down opening, SGX Nifty is down 200 points compared to Friday’s spot Nifty closing. Asian markets trading in red with Nikkei is down 0.5%, while Hang Seng is closed for labour day.
02 May 2022, 09:06 AM IST
02 May 2022, 09:05 AM IST
02 May 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 26th straight day
02 May 2022, 08:51 AM IST
PM Modi in Germany for 1st in-person talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, co-chair 6th IGC
02 May 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Jet fuel prices hit record high
Jet fuel prices on Sunday were hiked by 3.22% to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices. This was the ninth straight increase this year.
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was raised by ₹3,649.13 per kilolitre, or 3.22%, to ₹1,16,851.46 per kl ( ₹116.8 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
02 May 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of RIL, HDFC, Maruti, Wipro, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Adani group will be in focus today.
HDFC, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Wilmar, Castrol India, Devyani International, IDBI Bank, Inox Leisure, JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Meghmani Organics are among the key companies scheduled to announce their earnings today
02 May 2022, 08:19 AM IST
LIC IPO may spur opening of more demat accounts
Dalal Street has been bustling as a record 34.6 million new investors flocked to the bourses last fiscal. With this, India clocked 89.7 million dematerialized (demat) accounts by the end of March 2022, registering a jump of 63% in FY22, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed. In FY21, the demat tally had risen nearly 35% to 55.1 million.
The relentless rally in stocks since the outbreak of the pandemic has lured younger and tech-savvy cohorts. (Read here)
02 May 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Slowing coal, crude oil output drags down core sector growth
Growth in the eight infrastructure sectors of the economy slowed in March after recovering to a four-month high in the previous month after supply-side disruptions caused a contraction in coal and crude oil output and a slowdown in some others.
The sectors—coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, cement, steel and electricity—expanded by 4.3% in March from 6% in February, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Friday. However, fertilizers, cement and electricity posted a swift recovery.
02 May 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Market directionless, 16900-16800 key support: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
With the last two weeks of range-bound movement, the daily time frame chart exhibits a ‘Triangle’ pattern and prices are inching closer to their apex point. Hence, the breakout in either direction is imminent. As of now, we expect it to happen in the northward direction where 17400 – 17450 are the levels to watch out for. The moment we surpass this, we could see a lot of individual stocks participating in the next leg of the rally. This view would be negated if the index slides and sustains below the lower range.
Most of the key indices are placed at a crucial juncture and they are waiting for some trigger to make a move. We hope to witness a much-awaited breakout in the early part of May which will certainly bring back a wider smile in the traders’ fraternity.
02 May 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Oil falls on China growth concerns even as EU weighs Russia import ban
Oil prices fell on Monday in holiday-sapped trade in Asia as concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed fears of potential supply disruptions from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude.
Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.1%, to $105.93 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 99 cents, or 1%, to $103.70 a barrel. Markets in Japan, India and across Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday.
Prices fell after China released data on Saturday showing that factory activity in the world's second-largest economy contracted for a second month to its lowest since February 2020 because of COVID lockdowns.
02 May 2022, 08:01 AM IST
SGX Nifty falls over 200 points
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 266.50 points, or 1.56%, to 16,860 in early deals on Monday, signalling a weak start for Indian benchmarks.
On Friday, the benchmark Sensex fell 460 points to close at closed at 57,060.87, led by losses in banking, IT, and energy shares. The Nifty tanked 142.50 points to end the day at 17,102.55.
02 May 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Asia shares fall as inflation, Fed tightening, China covid lockdowns weigh
Stock markets in Japan, Australia, and South Korea fell on Monday, while US equity futures struggled as high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns deepened concerns about the global economic outlook.
Markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand are closed on Monday for public holidays.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%.
Japan’s Topix index shed 0.2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.1%, and South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.7%.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by a half point Wednesday, the largest increase since 2000. The question is how high it needs to go to get runaway inflation under control and whether that will trigger a recession.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points as another sharp sell-off led by technology stocks added to Wall Street's losses in April. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 3.6% and finished April with an 8.8% loss, its worst monthly slide since March 2020. The Nasdaq composite, heavily weighted with technology stocks, bore the brunt of the damage this month, ending April with a 13.3% loss, its biggest monthly decline since the 2008 financial crisis.