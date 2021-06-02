Market LIVE Update: Indian indices set for volatile start; SGX Nifty in red

Indian indices look set for a volatile start on Wednesday, even as Asian markets exuded broadly steady vibes. The Japanese Nikkei was up, while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index pared gains, pointing to the uncertainty erupting from the tussle between economic revival and rising inflation. Earlier, US indices pared gains, after factory data indicated recovery despite rising input costs.
02 Jun 2021, 08:16 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the Nifty closed at 15,574.85, down 7.95 points or 0.05%. The BSE Sensex ended at 51,934.88, down 2.56 points.
02 Jun 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Nykaa eyes IPO at $4.5 bn valuation
Nykaa plans to go public later this fiscal at a valuation of $4.5 billion, a sharp rise from its earlier valuation of more than $3 billion, as the beauty retailing startup gains from a marked shift towards online sales during the pandemic.
Nykaa, founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, will keep unchanged the size of the public offering at between $500 million and $700 million, said two people directly aware of the internal discussions. Both declined to be named as the talks are private. (Read here)
02 Jun 2021, 08:00 AM IST
ITC profit down by 1.3% to ₹3,748 cr in March quarter
ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette maker, on Tuesday reported a 1.3% drop in its fiscal fourth-quarter profit because of higher tax outgo.
Net profit fell to ₹3,748.41 crore from ₹3,797.08 crore a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday. Revenue from operations at the maker of Bingo chips and Gold Flake cigarettes rose 24% from a year ago to ₹14,156.96 crore. A Bloomberg survey of 15 analysts estimated the company to report a net profit of ₹3,778 crore, while 12 analysts estimated revenue of ₹12,085.90 crore. ITC said it isn’t facing any material supply-chain bottlenecks because of the state-specific lockdowns, but it “continues to monitor the developments closely".
02 Jun 2021, 07:49 AM IST
Asian markets steady
Asian stocks were broadly steady Wednesday after U.S. equities inched lower as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continues to play out in markets. Treasury yields edged up.
Japanese stocks led modest regional gains, while Hong Kong and China slipped. U.S. equity contracts were flat after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed with small losses. U.S. manufacturing data overnight topped estimates but also signaled supply shortages and labor constraints.
S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1% changed as of 10:46 a.m. in Tokyo. The index fell less than 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 contracts were flat. The gauge fell 0.2%
Japan’s Topix index added 0.8%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.1%
China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2%
SGX Nifty fell 0.10%
02 Jun 2021, 07:35 AM IST
US indices witness mixed close as factory data points to recovery
US stocks pared gains after manufacturing data showed expansion amid rising commodity prices and shortages of materials, while oil rose and global equities hit a record high as markets rode concerns of rising inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow rose, with the benchmark S&P 500 within 0.5% of its record high as investors cheered signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with major data they hope to cast light on the economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.63 points, or 0.16%, to 34,584.08, the S&P 500 lost 1.32 points, or 0.03%, to 4,202.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.92 points, or 0.06%, to 13,739.82.
US manufacturing activity picked up in May, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday as its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 61.2 last month from 60.7 in April.