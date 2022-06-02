Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for Indian indices

02 Jun 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Day trading guide for Thursday
6 stocks to buy today — 2nd June
02 Jun 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Bitcoin closes down 5.2% at $30,121.82
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, closed down 5.2% at $30,121.82 on Wednesday, losing $1,657.93 compared to its previous closing price.
It was down 37.6% from the year's high of $48,234 hit on March 28.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.21% to close at $1,820.05, losing $120.5 from its previous closing price.
02 Jun 2022, 08:33 AM IST
Rising US yields help dollar higher
The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen in early trade on Thursday and was holding firm against other majors, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields, which hit two-week peaks overnight.
The dollar rose as far as 130.23 yen, its highest since May 11, extending Wednesday's 1.1% gain and heading back towards its 20-year peak of 131.34 hit in May.
The euro was at $1.0654, having fallen 0.81% to a 10-day low overnight, and sterling was at $1.2485 after losing 0.96% on Wednesday. This left the dollar index on the front foot at 102.53.
02 Jun 2022, 08:33 AM IST
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
A swift jump in Treasury yields rattled Wall Street on Wednesday, pulling stocks broadly lower at the start of another month in what's been a turbulent year for the market.
The S&P 500 ended 0.7% lower after an early morning gain quickly gave way to choppy trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.
02 Jun 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Asian shares fall on inflation, recession concerns
Asian share markets fell on Thursday on widespread investor worries over high inflation and the threat of recession, while oil prices slumped following a report of reassurances from Saudi Arabia over production.
Global benchmark Brent crude was last down more than 2% a barrel at $113.86 ahead of a meeting of oil producing countries later in the day, which is expected to pave the way for output increases.
U.S. crude also dipped more than 2% to $112.55 per barrel.
02 Jun 2022, 08:30 AM IST
OPEC debates oil output boost amid Russian isolation
Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia hold talks Thursday on whether to adjust output, hard on the heels of an EU ban on Russian oil imports.
Analysts had expected OPEC producers to likely stick to their policy of only increasing output modestly, as they have done since May 2021.
However, a Wall Street Journal report on Monday that said OPEC was considering suspending Russia from the output deal has sown doubts.
"Such a move would effectively bring a premature end to the group's supply agreement and pave the way for an unrestricted increase in output," Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Energy, said.
02 Jun 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki posts highest-ever monthly exports in May
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday its exports more than doubled to touch a record high of 27,191 units in May 2022 as compared to 11,262 units in the same month last year.
Total vehicle sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 161,413 units in May 2022.
The company's total sales in the month included domestic sales of 128,000 units and sales to other original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of 6,222 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 27,191 units.
The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly on domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
02 Jun 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp reports 4,86,704 wholesales in May
he country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said its total sales stood at 4,86,704 units in May.
The company had sold 4,18,622 units in April this year and 1,83,044 units in May 2021 when the sales were impacted due to the second wave of COVID-19.
Domestic sales stood at 4,66,466 units last month. The company had dispatched 1,59,561 units in the domestic market in May 2021.
The two-wheeler major also announced postponement of its first electric vehicle unveil, which was earlier scheduled to take place in July, to the festive season later this year.
02 Jun 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Vedanta's committee of directors to consider raising up to ₹4,100 cr via debentures
Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said a committee of its directors will meet this week to consider raising up to ₹4,100 crore via debentures.
"The company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to ₹4,100 crore in one or more tranches and in this regard, is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on Saturday, June 4," Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.
The above issuance is pursuant to the board of directors' resolutions passed at their meetings on May 7, 2019 and October 3, 2020.
02 Jun 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Biden takes aim at inflation but short on weapons
US President Joe Biden has launched a battle against soaring prices as he tries to claw back waning public support ahead of key congressional elections, but is finding he has few tools to defuse sky-high inflation.
Consumer prices have surged at the fastest pace in more than 40 years, overshadowing an otherwise strong US economy. Supply chain snarls brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic were exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sending prices up as demand rapidly outstripped the supply of available goods, while a worker shortage pushes up wages.
Biden has been left scrambling for solutions as he tries to ease the pain faced by American families ahead of November midterm elections in which his Democrats are forecast to lose control of Congress to opposition Republicans.
02 Jun 2022, 07:54 AM IST
FMCG volumes dip in Q4 as prices bite
Pricier soaps, shampoos and snacks forced consumers to trim purchases and switch to smaller packs in the March quarter, squeezing volumes at fast-moving consumer goods companies. Researcher NielsenIQ said packaged consumer goods sales volume fell 4.1% from a year earlier in the quarter, but the industry reported a value growth of 6%, thanks solely to aggressive price hikes.
02 Jun 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Global stocks mostly fall on inflation worries as dollar gains
European and US stocks slipped on Wednesday, while the dollar rallied as traders digested data indicating that inflation shows no sign of easing.
Wall Street stocks began June on a high note, but early gains petered out following mixed economic data.
Earlier, Frankfurt, Paris and London all finished in the red.
02 Jun 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Tech, financials drag Australian shares lower
Australian shares edged lower on Thursday, in tandem with global markets, dragged by losses in technology and banking stocks as investors remained wary of potential rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7,164.50 by 0031 GMT. The index gained 0.3% on Wednesday.
02 Jun 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Tokyo shares open lower after Wall Street loss
Tokyo stocks opened down Thursday following falls on Wall Street as investors eyed inflation worries.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.51 percent, or 140.57 points, to 27,317.32, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.81 percent, or 15.62 points, to 1,923.02.
The dollar stood at 129.93 yen, nearly flat from 130.15 yen seen Wednesday in New York.
Fresh data pointed to US economic strength, but the market reacted negatively amid lingering worries about inflation.
US yields rose, which also weighed on the global market as investors also braced themselves for further US tightening on solid US indicators.
02 Jun 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Oil slides on report Saudi Arabia prepared to boost production
Oil tumbled below $113 a barrel following a report that Saudi Arabia is ready to pump more should Russian output decline substantially due to increasing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
West Texas Intermediate futures slumped as much as 3% in Asian trading after closing higher on Wednesday. The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia had indicated to Western allies that it is prepared to increase oil supply. The news comes ahead of a monthly OPEC+ meeting on Thursday at which the group is expected to ratify a modest increase in output for July.
The Biden administration has called repeatedly for the cartel to increase production faster to deal with surging gasoline prices and the hottest inflation in decades, which has been fanned by the war in Ukraine. The rising cost of everything from food to fuel is spurring aggressive monetary tightening by many central banks, which is threatening the global growth outlook.
02 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Asia stocks drop as rate fears escalate; oil sinks
Stocks in Asia fell Thursday as central bankers amplify hawkish messages in their quest to rein in inflation and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon sounded alarm bells on the economy.
An MSCI Inc. gauge of Asia-Pacific shares retreated for a second day, with equities in Hong Kong and Japan sliding. US contracts fluctuated after stocks dropped on Wall Street. Data showed an unexpected advance in US manufacturing activity as well as exceptionally high job openings, fueling concern the Federal Reserve will need to get more restrictive to slow runaway price gains.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was around 2.90% after spiking overnight. Traders raised bets on the path for rate hikes and the Fed started its balance-sheet reduction process. The dollar was little changed. Crude oil declined on a report Saudi Arabia is ready to pump more oil if Russian output declines. OPEC+ is scheduled to meet to discuss supply policy.