Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open higher; SGX Nifty in green

Updated: 02 Sep 2021, 08:47 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open higher on Thursday. The SGX Nifty was up 0.12%. On Thursday, the Sensex closed at 57,338.21, down 214.18 points, or 0.37%, while Nifty was at 17,076.25, down 55.95 points, or 0.33%.