Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open higher; SGX Nifty in green

02 Sep 2021, 08:46 AM IST
Oil inches up as petroleum report and Opec+ unity calms market
US crude futures closed modestly higher after Opec+’s relatively harmonious decision to gradually raise supply, and a bullish US oil inventory report. Futures erased intraday losses to climb 0.1% as Opec and allied partners appeared to rubber stamp a previously announced hike of 400,000 barrels a day. The drama-free meeting was a welcome sign of unity after July’s tiff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates left the market waiting for days on a decision. A U.S. government report showed crude stocks fell more than expected and petroleum products demand rose to a record high. (Bloomberg)
02 Sep 2021, 08:36 AM IST
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon, others in deal with Japanese
Apple Inc will loosen App Store rules that have banned companies like Netflix Inc from providing customers a link to create a paid account to bypass Apple's in-app purchase commissions, the company said late on Wednesday. It is the second concession to regulators and companies in less than a week as the iPhone maker faces legal, regulatory and legislative challenges to the App Store, which forms the core of its $53.8 billion services segment. But Apple will still ban developers from taking other forms of payment inside apps on the iPhone, the key practice that "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, Spotify Technology and Match Group Inc have said they want to end. (Reuters)
02 Sep 2021, 08:28 AM IST
Axis Securities recommends Buy on DCB Bank
“We initiate coverage on DCB Bank (DCB) with a BUY recommendation and a Target Price of ₹115/share implying an upside of 24% from CMP. We believe in the robustness of DCB’s business model backed by its past performance of maintaining healthy asset quality despite multiple headwinds such as demonetization and GST roll-out which had impacted the bank’s core customer base of self-employed borrowers. While growth has moderated in the past couple of years due to macroeconomic headwinds, DCB has managed to grow the book at 15% CAGR over FY16-21."— Dnyanada Vaidya, analyst, Axis Securities
02 Sep 2021, 08:24 AM IST
French dairy giant Lactalis may buy India's Kwality Dairy in fire sale: report
02 Sep 2021, 08:19 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin near $50,000; ether, dogecoin surge 10%. Latest rates
Cryptocurrency prices today surged with Bitcoin trading near $50,000, days after it broke back above the psychologically important mark last month for the first time in three months. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization jumped 6% to $49,678.59, as per CoinDesk. Bitcoin prices are up 71% this year (year-to-date), though, far away from its record just below $65,000 in April. (Read more)
02 Sep 2021, 08:11 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Aditya Birla Fashion, Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta, Indiabulls HFL among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
02 Sep 2021, 07:58 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to continue to be in consolidation phase on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a mild opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 57,338.21, down 214.18 points or 0.37%. The Nifty closed at 17,076.25, down 55.95 points or 0.33%. (Read more)
02 Sep 2021, 07:46 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged. Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
After being reduced on the first day of September by 13-15 paise across metro cities on Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. Petrol continues to retail at ₹101.34 in Delhi, whereas diesel at ₹88.77. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.39 per litre, and diesel at ₹96.33 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at ₹101.72 per litre and diesel prices at ₹91.84 per litre in the city. In Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, petrol prices being sold at ₹99.08 per litre and diesel prices at ₹93.38 per litre. (Read more)
02 Sep 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asian markets witness steady opening
Asian stocks were steady Thursday as investors await key U.S. employment data to assess when the Federal Reserve may start paring the substantial stimulus that has bolstered financial markets. Equities rallied in Hong Kong amid a continuing rebound in Chinese technology stocks on bets that the pressure from Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has peaked. China’s market climbed, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the economy by helping smaller firms. Commodity-reliant Australia’s stock index slid on weakness in materials like iron ore. U.S. equity futures fluctuated. Overnight, the Nasdaq 100 edged up to an all-time high and the S&P 500 was little changed. The defensive flavor to trading came amid economic data suggesting a slower U.S. labor market recovery. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields remained around 1.30%. The U.S. payrolls report Friday will offer clues on the economy and a possible timeline for a reduction in the Fed’s $120 billion of monthly bond purchases. The dollar held a drop.
S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed
Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 retreated 1%
South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.5%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.9%
China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%
02 Sep 2021, 07:31 AM IST
Tech stocks send Nasdaq to fresh record close
The Nasdaq closed Wednesday at a record high, and the S&P 500 rose but just missed a fresh peak, as September kicked off with renewed buying of technology stocks and private payrolls data, which supported the case for dovish monetary policy. Technology stocks, which tend to benefit from a low-rate environment, finished higher. Apple Inc rose 0.4% to its second-highest close, and Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google-owner Alphabet Inc all advanced between 0.2% and 0.7%. Utilities and real estate - sectors considered as bond-proxies or defensive - were the top performers. A report by ADP, published ahead of the U.S. government's more comprehensive employment report on Friday, showed private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August. Another set of data on Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly picked up in August amid strong order growth, but a measure of factory employment dropped to a nine-month low, likely as workers remained scarce.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.2 points, or 0.14%, to 35,312.53, the S&P 500 gained 1.41 points, or 0.03%, to 4,524.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.15 points, or 0.33%, to 15,309.38. Falling 1.5% on the day, and down for the third straight session, was the energy index. (Reuters)