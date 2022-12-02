Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in red at preopen; PB Fintech, ONGC in focus

02 Dec 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Odisha receives 145 investment proposals worth ₹7.26 lakh crore so far in biz conclave
The Odisha government said it has so far received 145 investment proposals worth over ₹7.26 lakh crore in the current edition of the business summit.
The Naveen Patnaik government signed 21 MoUs with various companies on the second day of the 'Make In Odisha' Conclave 2022 on Thursday.
The JSW Group alone committed an investment of ₹1 lakh crore in the state, an official said.
Odisha Industry secretary Hemant Sharma stated that the investment intents worth ₹7,26,128.45 crore, if grounded, would create employment opportunities for over 3.20 lakh people. (PTI)
02 Dec 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Sensex in red at preopen; PB Fintech, ONGC, Yes Bank, PNB in focus
02 Dec 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for Today: Wipro
STOCK IN FOCUS
Wipro (CMP 414): In view of strong deal wins and attractive valuation, we have a BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs455, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 18.5x FY24E earnings.
Intraday Picks
DIVIS LABS (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 3409) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹3370-
3390 for the target of Rs. 3480 with a strict stop loss of ₹3330.
BHARTI (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 849) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹835-
845 for the target of Rs. 866 with a strict stop loss of ₹825.
M&M (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1293) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs
1305-1315 for the target of Rs. 1268 with a strict stop loss of ₹1328.
02 Dec 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Baheti Recycling IPO: GMP signals strong debut ahead of share allotment date
After closure of subscription for Baheti Recycling Industries Limited, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for share allotment date, which is most likely on 5th December 2022. The public issue proposed for listing on NSE SME exchanged received strong response by retail investors as the public offer got subscribed over 435 times in retail portion. Meanwhile, following strong global cues after dollar index slipping to three-month low, grey market has remained steady on Baheti Recycling Industries Limited shares. According to market observers, shares of Baheti Recycling Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹34 in grey market today. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: PB Fintech, ONGC, Yes Bank, Britannia, PNB, NMDC, Nazara Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Orchid Pharma, Bank of India
NSE has continued to keep Bhel, Delta Corp, Punjab National Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Friday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 08:35 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, other crypto prices today fall while Uniswap, Polkadot gain
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today slipped below the $17,000 mark was trading more than a per cent lower at $16,928. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over a per cent in the last 24 hours to $887 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
The value of bitcoin peaked at nearly $69,000 in November 2021 before falling to around $17,000 by mid-June 2022, where it is still hovering now. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Govt invites bids for privatisation of NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant
The government on Thursday invited preliminary bids for the strategic sale of NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant.
The last date for submitting bids for NMDC Steel Ltd is January 27, 2023, while the last date for submitting queries is December 29, 2022, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said.
NISP is in the process of being demerged from NMDC into a separate company NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL). Subsequent to the demerger, shares of NSL will be listed on BSE, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange.
NSL will have a mirror shareholding to NMDC i.e. government of India (GoI) shareholding of 60.79 per cent and public shareholding of 39.21 per cent. (PTI)
02 Dec 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date
After the closure of the subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of the share allotment date, which is most likely on 5th December 2022. Meanwhile, following strong global cues and positive Dalal Street sentiments, the grey market has managed to remain bullish on Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO. According to market observers, shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd are available at a premium of ₹56 in the grey market today. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Alternative benchmarks critical for stability of financial system: RBI Dy Gov
RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has talked about the reforms undertaken in financial benchmark administration in India as the LIBOR era is set to end. London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) is the global reference rate for unsecured short-term borrowing in the interbank market.
Speaking on 'Financial Benchmarks in India: A Coming of Age', he said robust alternative benchmarks instead of LIBOR will promote financial stability by improving transparency in pricing and reducing information asymmetry. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Uniparts India IPO: Subscribed 2 times on the second day of subscription
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 2 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday. The issue opened for public subscription on Wednesday and concludes on Friday, December 2, 2022.
As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹45 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, December 12, 2022. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today. Here we list out full details in regard to those two day-trading stocks:
1] Piramal Enterprises: Buy at ₹863, target ₹8885, stop loss ₹850; and
2] SBI Cards: Buy at ₹834, target ₹860, stop loss ₹820. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Govt cuts windfall tax on locally produced crude, diesel exports
Centre has reduced the windfall tax on sale of domestic crude oil to ₹4,900 per tonne from the current tax of ₹10,200 crore.
A finance ministry notification on Thursday also said that the tax on export of diesel has been lowered to ₹6.5 per litre. The changes will come into effect from December 2, 2022. Along with the levy of ₹1.5 per litre of road infrastructure cess, the tax would now be ₹8 per litre.
When the levy was first introduced, a windfall tax on export of petrol alongside diesel and ATF too was levied. The special additional excise duty on aviation turbine fuel has been kept unchanged at ₹5 a litre. But the tax on petrol was scrapped in subsequent fortnightly reviews. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Rupee rises by 4 paise to 81.26 on weak dollar, fall in crude oil
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar on Thursday on broad dollar weakness after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pointed towards slower interest rate hikes.
Forex traders said a fall in crude oil and a rally in domestic equities boosted investor sentiments while foreign fund outflows capped the rupee gains.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.08 and touched an intra-day high of 80.98 and a low of 81.32 against the greenback.
The local unit finally settled at 81.26, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 81.30 against the US dollar, on month-end exporter dollar selling and MSCI rebalancing-related inflows. (PTI)
02 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
India's unemployment rate rises to three-month high at 8% in Nov: CMIE
India's unemployment rate increased to a three-month high at 8 per cent during November, said a data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on December 1.
The CMIE further said that the unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96 per cent, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55 per cent.
In October 2022, the urban joblessness was at 7.21 per cent and the rural unemployment rate was at 8.04 per cent. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
SoftBank plans to sell 5% stake in Policybazaar via block deal tomorrow: Report
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp is planning to sell a 5% stake in PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, via a block deal on Friday, reported Reuters citing a report. Citi is the sole broker to the deal.
Tomorrow's block deal, through which Softbank is aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore, could be at a base price of ₹440 a share, at a discount of 4.5% to today's closing price, according to reports. (Read More)
02 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street takes a breath after Powell rally while dollar falls
Wall Street equities made little progress in Thursday's choppy session as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from U.S. Federal Reserve signals that it would slow its interest rate hiking pace.
The U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it was time to slow rate hikes. He also pointed to a protracted economic adjustment to higher borrowing costs and a slow decline in inflation as well as a chronic shortage of workers in the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 194.76 points, or 0.56%, to 34,395.01, the S&P 500 lost 3.54 points, or 0.09%, to 4,076.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.45 points, or 0.13%, to 11,482.45.
The S&P had rallied 3% on Wednesday after Powell's comments while Nasdaq had gained more than 4% and the Dow had risen 2%. (Reuters)