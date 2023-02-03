Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect stable opening; SGX Nifty marginally in green

03 Feb 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement, LIC, Tata Consumer, RailTel, MOIL, Hindustan Zinc, Crompton Greaves, Berger Paints, Godrej Properties, Apollo Tyres
ITC, SBI, Divi's Laboratories, Marico, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, India Cements, and JK Tyre and Industries will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today. (Read More)
03 Feb 2023, 08:26 AM IST
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed before auction, new 10-yr note sale key
Indian government bond yields are expected to be little changed in the early session on Friday, as traders await fresh supply via weekly auction, which includes a new 10-year bond.
The benchmark 10-year yield could move in the 7.20%-7.32% range till the auction, a trader with a private bank said. The yield closed up at 7.2959% on Thursday.
A major point of focus would be the cutoff for the new 10-year paper today, especially after a correction was seen in a later trading session yesterday, the trader added.
New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and the auction includes 120 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper, which will replace the existing benchmark bond soon.
The new 10-year bond is likely to witness strong demand. The entire yield curve typically aligns with the cutoff of the new 10-year paper. (Reuters)
03 Feb 2023, 08:16 AM IST
India’s CV sales boom likely to last longer: Ashok Leyland
The ongoing upswing in commercial vehicle sales is likely to stretch beyond the usual three to four years, given the continued government focus on capital expenditure in the infrastructure sector, said Shenu Aggarwal, the newly appointed managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland Ltd.
While the next year will be one of growth for the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) industry, the positive sales momentum is likely to sustain into the next few quarters beyond FY24 as well, Aggarwal said in an interview. The focus on a green economy is also helping the company drive its electrification plans faster than it had expected, Aggarwal said. (Read More)
03 Feb 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Byju’s fires 1,500 staff; senior execs also hit
Tiger Global-backed Byju’s has fired about 1,500 employees, including senior executives, in the second layoff exercise by India’s most valuable startup in about four months, said four people familiar with the matter.
The layoffs, which underscore the current liquidity crunch in the edtech sector and the broader startup ecosystem, are part of the edtech unicorn’s strategy to optimize costs and outsource operations, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
The latest job cuts are in addition to the 2,500 employees sacked by Byju’s in October, which comprised 5% of its 50,000-strong workforce at the time.
The people cited above said that those impacted by the new round of layoffs are mainly from the design, engineering and production verticals. (Read More)
03 Feb 2023, 08:00 AM IST
TV prices won’t fall soon despite tax cut on open cell parts
Indian consumers may have to wait a while before they see television prices drop despite the government announcing a cut in customs duty on open cell components that comprise more than half the cost of a TV set. Presenting the Union budget on Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman halved the customs duty on parts to produce open cells to 2.5%, ‘to promote value addition in manufacturing of televisions’
While this initially got some manufacturers excited about the prospects of passing the benefits to consumers, industry executives and analysts opine that brands will only reap benefits of the revised duties on open cell components once contract manufacturers start local assembly of open cells. (Read More)
03 Feb 2023, 07:50 AM IST
No shares of firms pledged by promoters, say Ambuja Cement and ACC
Amid the Adani Enterprises rout, Ambuja Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd on 2 February said that no shares of the firms have been pledged by the promoters, who have only provided a "non-disposal undertaking".
Releasing a joint statement to the stock exchanges, both Ambuja Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd termed as "misleading" reports of pledging of shares by the promoters as part of financing their acquisition.
"Consequently, there are market rumours that amid market volatility, there is a requirement to meet the top-up triggers where in there is selling pressure," the statement said. (Read More)
03 Feb 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Apple Blames Rotten Holiday Quarter on Supply Chain, Economy
Apple Inc. reported its worst holiday performance in four years after supply snags and a softening economy hurt iPhone sales, exposing cracks in what has been one of tech’s most resilient companies.
Revenue fell 5.5% to $117.2 billion in the December quarter, Apple’s biggest sales period of the year, coming in well short of the average Wall Street estimate of $121.1 billion. It was Apple’s first quarterly decline since 2019 and the first time the company has missed analysts’ holiday sales projections since 2015.
The shares slid as much as 5.6% in late trading following the report, though they did pare some of the losses after Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook discussed a rebound in China, which is emerging from strict Covid-19 rules. He also said Apple’s production problems have subsided.
The iPhone and Mac were particular weak spots for Apple last quarter, dragged down by a broader slump afflicting mobile devices and computers. The Covid restrictions in China added to Apple’s woes, making it harder to ship enough of the most popular versions of the iPhone. Timing was another issue: The company didn’t launch new Macs and HomePods until recent weeks, missing the end of the holiday quarter. (Bloomberg)
03 Feb 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Adani Enterprises shares to be removed from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
After inclusion of three Adani group stocks — Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements in ASM (additional surveillance measure) list for short term, Adani Enterprises shares have received another jolt from the US markets. Adani Enterprises shares are now facing removal from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective prior to open on Tuesday, 7th February 2023. The information has been made in index announcement by the US markets.
Announcing about removal of Adani Enterprises shares from the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the Index announcement said, "Adani Enterprises (XBOM: 512599) will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices following a Media & Stakeholder Analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud." (Read More)
03 Feb 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Tata Consumer Products Q3 profit rises 25.6 pc to ₹364 cr, revenue up 8.3 pc to ₹3,474.55 cr
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday reported a 25.63 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹364.43 crore for the December quarter led by growth from the domestic food business.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹290.07 crore for the October-December period a year ago, TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 8.29 per cent to ₹3,474.55 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹3,208.38 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Total expenses of the Tata group's FMCG arm were 10.13 per cent higher at ₹3,119.73 crore over ₹2,832.68 crore earlier.
Speaking to PTI, TCPL Group CFO L Krishnakumar said: "Food segment was a growth driver for us in the domestic market. Overall portfolio in the food segment grew well. We were up both in pricing and volume during the quarter." (PTI)
03 Feb 2023, 07:26 AM IST
No plan to take LIC to markets in FY24: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
The government does not plan to sell additional shares of state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India to the public in FY24 due to unfavourable market conditions and weak retail demand, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said in an interview. Events that adversely affect the markets have repercussions on disinvestment deals as well, Pandey said, alluding to the sell-off in the Adani group stocks and its impact on the wider market.
Disinvestment is affected by market conditions. When we want to sell, there will be a buyer, and their thinking also matters a lot. (Read More)
03 Feb 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework in NSE
The National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed as many as three Adani group companies, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements, under short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework, effective Friday (3 February, 2023).
This means that these stocks will be subjected to more stringent rules. Also, intraday trading will require 100% upfront margin and is expected to curb a lot of speculation and short selling.
The move by the stock exchange comes after a rout in the shares of the billionaire Gautam Adani's group companies in the aftermath of a scathing report by a US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Adani Group's market losses swelled to more than $100 billion today, a day after its flagship company abandoned a ₹20,000-crore share sale. (Read More)
03 Feb 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Wall Street piles more onto big start to year on Thursday as tech surges
Wall Street’s bang to start the year got even bigger Thursday, as tech stocks and a surge for Facebook’s parent company led the market higher.
The S&P 500 rallied 1.5% a day after hitting its best level since August. The Nasdaq composite soared 3.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged because it has less of an emphasis on tech. It slipped 39 points, or 0.1%.
Meta helped lead the way with a 23.3% leap after it reported better revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected and said it expects to spend less this year than earlier forecast. While its latest profit fell short of expectations, Facebook's parent also announced a program to buy back $40 billion of its stock.
Stocks had already been on the upswing through the start of the year on hopes that the Federal Reserve may be set to pause soon on its hikes to interest rates. Such increases help stamp out inflation but also hurt the economy and investment prices.
A day earlier, stocks and bonds took off after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is finally starting to see progress in its battle against inflation. Markets took that as a cue that a pause may indeed be imminent, and investors even raised bets for cuts to rates late this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for markets, juicing prices and providing support for the economy. (AP)