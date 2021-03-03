Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities eye negative start; SGX Nifty in the red

Asian stocks steady

Asian stocks were steady and US equity futures advanced Wednesday after an overnight retreat on Wall Street amid concerns about excessive investor optimism.

Shares rose in Australia, where data showed the economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020. Equities fluctuated in Japan and South Korea.

Japan’s Topix index was flat.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6%.

South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.3%.