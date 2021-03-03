Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities eye negative start; SGX Nifty in the red

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
03 Mar 2021, 07:30 AM IST
Asian stocks steady
Asian stocks were steady and US equity futures advanced Wednesday after an overnight retreat on Wall Street amid concerns about excessive investor optimism.
Shares rose in Australia, where data showed the economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020. Equities fluctuated in Japan and South Korea.
Japan’s Topix index was flat.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6%.
South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.3%.
03 Mar 2021, 07:30 AM IST
US stocks retreat, extending volatile run
Wall Street stocks fell Tuesday, giving back a portion of the gains from the prior session's rally as investors girded for more volatility.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 31,391.52.
The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8% to 3,870.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.7% to 13,358.95.