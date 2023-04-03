Stocks Market LIVE: Indices to open on a stable note; SGX Nifty in green

03 Apr 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal in Odisha receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution in East
Adani Group and French company TotalEnergies' newly built ₹6,000 crore LNG import facility at Dhamra on the Odisha coast has received its first ever shipment of liquefied natural gas - a fuel that will be used to make steel, produce fertilizers and turned into CNG and cooking gas, helping change the landscape of Eastern India.
Qatari ship 'Milaha Ras Laffan' docked at Dhamra Port on April 1 morning, bringing in 2.6 trillion British thermal units of natural gas in its frozen form (LNG) which will be used to commission the facility, officials said.
"On Utkal Diwas, Odisha's formation day, Adani Ports and SEZ is privileged to welcome to Dhamra Port its first cargo of LNG aboard the 'Milaha Ras Laffan'," Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), wrote on Linkedin. "This is a huge leap forward not only in access to clean and affordable energy but also in decarbonising India's energy sector."
Commissioning and testing operations will take up to 45 days and commercial operations are expected to start thereafter. The start of the 5 million tonne per annum LNG import terminal is crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to boost natural gas use in the country's energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from current 6.3 per cent. (PTI)
03 Apr 2023, 08:13 AM IST
From Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors - A look at vehicle sales in March
As the financial year comes to an end, several automobile companies have posted their sale records for the month of March. While some including Maruti Suzuki India and Kia India reported slight declines, others including TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors reported an improvement.
Here is a detailed list:
03 Apr 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp March sales rises 15 pc to 5,19,342 units
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 15 per cent rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023 as compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales last month were at 5,02,730 units as against 4,15,764 units in March 2022, a growth of 21 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Exports were, however, lower at 16,612 units as against 34,390 units in the year-ago month. In 2022-23, the company sold 53,28,546 units as against 49,44,150 units in 2021-22, up 8 per cent. (PTI)
03 Apr 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Avalon Technologies IPO to open on 3 April, raises ₹389 cr from anchor investors
Leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) company, Avalon Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on April 3rd. The public offer will be available for subscriptions till April 6th. Ahead of the IPO, the company has raised around ₹389.25 crore from 24 anchor investors. Post the IPO, the company is proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
Here are the 10 key points of Avalon Technologies IPO:
03 Apr 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Adani share block deal aids FPI investment in equities turn positive in Mar
After pulling out funds in the past two months, Foreign investors have invested ₹7,936 crore in the Indian equities in March mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners.
However, if one adjusts for the investments of GQG in Adani Group, the net flow is still negative, meaning FPIs have withdrawn money even in March, Sanchit Garg, Co-founder & CEO, GLC Wealth Advisor LLP, said.
According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the sustained selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) appears to be over, since they have turned buyers in the last few days.
"The near-term outlook for FPI looks much more positive now. Even though Indian valuation continues to be relatively high, the recent market correction has made valuations a bit more reasonable than earlier," Vijayakumar said.
Moreover, going ahead, FPIs may not turn aggressive sellers due to domestic factors like an impressive turnaround in current account deficit (CAD), which has improved substantially due to rising exports. (PTI)
03 Apr 2023, 07:44 AM IST
India's foreign trade set to cross US$ 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal: Report
India's foreign trade is expected to cross the USD 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal despite global economic uncertainties, economic think tank GTRI said in a report.
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the USD 1.6 trillion would be about 48 per cent of India's nominal GDP of USD 3.4 trillion for the fiscal year ending March 2023.
The higher trade-to-GDP ratio also speaks of high trade openness which the country practices, GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said.
According to their analysis of the data by the think tank, the growth rate in the exports of services would be higher than that of goods.
Higher growth rate in services exports compared to the outbound shipments of goods has improved overall performance of India's exports, he said.
India's overall exports of goods and services during April-March 2023 are estimated to reach USD 755 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 11.6 per cent over the same period last year (April-March 2022). (PTI)
03 Apr 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices
Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its vehicles with effect from April 1, 2023.
An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 0.8 per cent and is calculated using ex showroom prices of models in Delhi, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
This is effective from April 1, 2023, it added.
On March 23, MSI had announced that it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements".
The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements, the automaker had stated.
While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it had said. (PTI)
03 Apr 2023, 07:35 AM IST
RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps: Mint Poll
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will likely announce the first rate hike of the new financial year this week in light of sustained inflationary pressure, a Mint survey showed.
Thirteen of the 15 economists in the survey expect the rate-setting panel to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% before pausing interest rate changes for the rest of the year. However, economists from State Bank of India and Nomura expect a pause to start with the April policy itself.
Most economists also expect the MPC to keep the policy stance unchanged at "withdrawal of accommodation". Only three economists expect a change in stance to neutral.
03 Apr 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹877, target ₹905, stop loss ₹864;
2] TCS: Buy at ₹3205, target ₹3345, stop loss ₹3155; and
3] GNFC: Buy at ₹509, target ₹528, stop loss ₹500.
03 Apr 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Oil soars more than $5 per barrel, jolted by surprise OPEC+ output cuts
Oil prices jumped more than $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability.
Brent crude hit the highest in nearly a month at the open, trading at $85.56 a barrel by 2249 GMT, up $5.67, or 7.1%.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude touched its highest since late January and was at $81.08 a barrel, up $5.41, or 7.2%.
03 Apr 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date today. Experts see strong debut of shares
The initial public offering (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited is going to hit the stock market today as the BSE has notified Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date on 3rd April 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, the equity shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange (BSE and NSE) in the list of 'T' group of securities.
According to stock market experts, the small size of the issue and moderate pricing, the IPO received a good response from the investor and one can expect Udayshivakumar Infra shares to make a strong debut in the secondary market today. They said that stock market sentiments are also positive and hence Udayshivakumar Infra shareholders, who got company shares via allotment process, may expect up to 35 per cent listing premium from the issue.
03 Apr 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Wall Street indices jump on Friday on inflation data; Nasdaq posts best quarter since 2020
Wall Street rallied more than 1% on Friday and the Nasdaq notched its biggest quarterly percentage gain since June 2020, as signs of cooling inflation bolstered hopes the Federal Reserve might soon end its aggressive interest rate hikes.
The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Feb. 15 and posted a second straight quarter of gains, led by the technology sector's 21.5% rise in the first quarter.
The quarterly gains came despite a sharp sell-off in bank stocks following the collapse of two regional banks earlier this month and worries about a potential bigger financial crisis.
The S&P 500 financial sector was the quarter's worst-performing sector, posting a 6.1% drop, while the KBW regional bank index fell 18.6% for the period.
The Commerce Department report Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February while inflation cooled.
"The equity market seems to be delighted with the slight tick lower in inflation, as it should be. It underscores that the Fed's campaign is, in fact, working, albeit slowly," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Fed has been raising rates to cool inflation. Expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike at its May meeting dipped to about 50%, with no hike seen to be just as likely.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 415.12 points, or 1.26%, to 33,274.15, the S&P 500 gained 58.48 points, or 1.44%, to 4,109.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 208.44 points, or 1.74%, to 12,221.91.
For the week and month, stocks also posted strong gains. The Nasdaq was up 6.7% for March. (Reuters)