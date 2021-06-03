Market LIVE Update: Sensex opens 277 pts higher, Nifty at 15,655; metals rally

Benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to open higher on Thursday. With covid cases on a downward trajectory, and release of promising GDP data recently, all eyes will be on the decision of the BI's monetary policy committee, which will conclude it's meeting on Friday.
03 Jun 2021, 08:59:13 AM IST
India’s gold revamp pushes on as spot trading inches closer
India is moving closer toward setting up spot contracts for gold, finalizing rules for trading and providing the world’s second-biggest consumer a firmer grasp over setting the price of bullion. The gifting of gold at weddings and festivals, and its purchase as a store of value are deeply held traditions in India, and the country has been trying to overhaul its fragmented gems and jewelry industry to make supply more transparent, help enforce purity standards and bolster confidence among consumers. The Securities and Exchange Board of India, the regulator appointed by the government, has proposed a new framework laying out the role of spot exchanges, assayers, vaults and traders and the policy is open for public feedback till June 18. While there is no official deadline for the final rules, the industry’s expectations are that they will be firmed up by September, according to Shekhar Bhandari, the Mumbai-based president and business head of global transaction banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The Indian gold industry is also banking on spot trading to provide it a greater say in pricing, much like biggest consumer China.
03 Jun 2021, 08:46:01 AM IST
India orders 300 mn shots from Biological-E amid shortage
India ordered 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from local manufacturer Biological-E, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government comes under pressure from the nation’s Supreme Court to cover more of the population.
An advance 15 billion rupees ($205 million) will be paid to the Hyderabad-based company, the government said in a statement Thursday. Phase 3 trials are currently on and the firm will prepare the order between August and December.
03 Jun 2021, 08:37:38 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Bajaj Finance, Motherson Sumi, MTAR Tech, RIL, Wipro, among other stocks could be in the news today. (Read here)
03 Jun 2021, 08:28:11 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to rise on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a firm opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 51,849.48, down 85.40 points or 0.16%. The Nifty closed at 15,576.20, down 1.35 points or 0.01%.
03 Jun 2021, 08:18:17 AM IST
Oil rises for a third day on expectations for fuel demand pickup
Oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday on expectations for a surge in fuel demand, particularly in the United States and Europe and China, later this year at the same time major producers are maintaining supply discipline.
Brent crude futures were up 49 cents, or 0.7%, at $71.84 a barrel by 0233 GMT, the highest since September 2019. The international benchmark gained 1.6% on Wednesday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.27 a barrel. Prices earlier rose to as much as $69.32, the most since October 2018, after gaining 1.5% in the previous session.
03 Jun 2021, 08:04:14 AM IST
US suspends tariffs imposed on India, five others in digital tax dispute
The United States on Wednesday suspended retaliatory tariff imposition on digital service taxes (DST) on six countries including India for a period up to 180 days to provide additional time to complete the ongoing multilateral negotiations on international taxation at the OECD and in the G20 process.
“The United States is focused on finding a multilateral solution to a range of key issues related to international taxation, including our concerns with digital services taxes," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. “The United States remains committed to reaching a consensus on international tax issues through the OECD and G20 processes. Today’s actions provide time for those negotiations to continue to make progress while maintaining the option of imposing tariffs under Section 301 if warranted in the future," she added. (Read here)
03 Jun 2021, 07:49:29 AM IST
Asian stocks gain
Most Asian stocks climbed Thursday and U.S. equity futures rose, weathering the latest twist in U.S.-China ties as well as Federal Reserve comments on a potential tapering in stimulus. The dollar was steady. Japan led gains, boosted by optimism over the nation’s vaccine rollout, while Hong Kong and China fluctuated. U.S. contracts advanced after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted a modest increase. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:47 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 contracts added 0.2%. The index climbed 0.2%
Japan’s Topix index increased 1.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.8%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.8%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.1%
China’s Shanghai Composite gauge rose 0.2%
SGX Nifty rose 0.58%
03 Jun 2021, 07:36:03 AM IST
Wall Street sees mixed closing; AMC Entertainment doubles price
Wall Street's main indexes ended the session mixed after erasing earlier gains near midday trading led by a jump in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N), which nearly doubled in price on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to unwind the corporate bond holdings it acquired last year through an emergency lending facility launched to calm credit markets at the height of the pandemic, the central bank announced on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 25.07 points, or 0.07%, to 34,600.38, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 6.08 points, or 0.14%, to 4,208.12 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 19.85 points, or 0.14%, to 13,756.33.
