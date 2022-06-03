Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices

03 Jun 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain
Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, riding on a weaker US dollar that has also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,871.28 per ounce, as of 0214 GMT, its highest level since May 9. Gold prices have risen about 1% so far this week. US gold futures also climbed 0.2% to $1,874.50. The dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.
03 Jun 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Dollar wavers as traders await US jobs update
The dollar wobbled toward its first steady week in three on Friday as traders looked to U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues as to how far and fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.
Markets have locked in consecutive 50-basis-point Fed hikes in June and July but the dollar has been pushed around this week by uncertainty about what happens after that.
The dollar rose through the early part of the week on nerves that record high inflation in Europe was a harbinger of sharply higher rates everywhere. But it fell overnight and stocks rallied as mixed U.S. economic data muddied the outlook.
The dollar lost about 0.9% on the euro on Thursday, falling to $1.0750. It fell further to $1.0760 early in an Asia session thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong. A holiday in Britain is also likely to thin London trade.
03 Jun 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Asian stocks advance ahead of key US jobs report
Asian shares followed their US peers higher Friday ahead of a key jobs report as traders weighed the outlook for inflation and growth.
Stocks rose in Japan, Korea and Australia while US futures fluctuated. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, led by gains in consumer discretionary shares, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 2.8%.
Markets are shut in Hong Kong and China, where officials have vowed to carry out a slew of government policies to stimulate the economy. The offshore yuan rose amid thin trading in Asia.
A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar steadied after overnight losses while the yen held near the psychologically important 130 level against the greenback. Benchmark Treasury yields edged up to 2.92%.
03 Jun 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Oil prices steady on doubts OPEC+ can make up Russian deficit
Oil prices were roughly unchanged on Friday, clinging to gains made in the previous session on doubts that producers belonging to OPEC+ can hike their crude output enough to make up for lost supply from Russia.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent at $116.88 a barrel at 0112 GMT, while Brent crude futures were up 7 cents at $117.68 a barrel.
A decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, instead of by 432,000 bpd as previously agreed, was seen as hardly enough for a tight market.
The increases were divided proportionally across the member countries, but with Russia included in the pact and members like Angola and Nigeria already failing to meet their existing targets, analysts said the supply increase was likely to be less than the announced volume.
03 Jun 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street ahead of US jobs data due later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.92 percent, or 251.42 points, at 27,665.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.60 percent, or 11.52 points, to 1,937.91.
Friday is "a positive day for risk sentiment ahead of US payrolls tonight on no new news," said Tapas Strickland, senior economist at National Australia Bank, noting that US equities were up and Treasury yields were stable.
Wall Street stocks rallied after two negative sessions ahead of key jobs data, as markets fixate on the implications for inflation and monetary policy.
03 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Global stock markets rise, US yields fall ahead of employment data
Global equity markets rose while U.S. yields were lower on Thursday after lower-than-expected private payrolls data stirred hopes that the American economy was likely cooling and the Federal Reserve might be persuaded to modify its aggressive stance on interest rates and inflation.
The ADP National Employment Report on Thursday showed that private payrolls rose by 128,000 jobs in May, which was much lower than the consensus estimate of 300,000 jobs and suggested that demand for labor was starting to slow.
If the private payrolls data is reaffirmed by the Labor Department's more comprehensive jobs report on Friday, then the Fed would be unlikely to continue its pace of rate hikes, said Sandy Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co in New Orleans.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 1.42%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.57%.
U.S. Treasury yields pulled back from recent highs ahead of the closely watched employment report and what it could indicate about the possible trajectory of interest rates.
On Wall Street, the S&P and the Dow rallied from earlier session losses and closed higher, with stocks in technology, consumer discretionary, communication services and financials sectors leading the rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.33% to 33,248.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.84% to 4,176.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.69% to 12,316.90.